Missouri Democrats critical of Gov. Parson's proposed tax cut
(The Center Square) – As Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson began traveling throughout the state on Tuesday to promote a $700 million income tax reduction during a special session in September, Democrats criticized the plan. “The Governor’s Special Session is an election season ploy to change the subject after...
NAACP, League of Women Voters sue to block Missouri’s new election law
Absentee voters sign in at the St. Louis Board of Election Commissioners, 300 N. Tucker Blvd., on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. (Photo by Wiley Price/St. Louis American)
Holcomb shrugs off potential business impact of Indiana's near-total abortion ban
Gov. Eric Holcomb is confident the Hoosier State's overall pro-business climate typically will outweigh any concerns a company looking at coming to, or expanding in, Indiana may have about the state's near-total abortion ban. The Republican chief executive signed into law Senate Enrolled Act 1 mere hours after it was...
Gov. Parson calls special session for permanent $700 million income tax cut
(The Center Square) – The day after the nation celebrates Labor Day, Missouri's legislature will be summoned to a special legislative session to work on cutting the state's income tax. Republican Gov. Mike Parson issued a call for the General Assembly to meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 6,...
Masks are linked to satanic rituals, St. Louis County executive candidate claims in suit
ST. LOUIS — The Republican nominee aiming to take St. Louis County's top government job filed suit this week against her former employer over mask and vaccine mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic, claiming religious discrimination. Katherine Pinner, a 55-year-old political newcomer from unincorporated St. Louis County near Affton, sued...
Mullet medalists: Wisconsin boys take top honors in business-in-front, party-in-back hairstyle
Two Wisconsin boys took the titles at the 2022 USA Mullet Championships, as the organization that runs the competition for the business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back hairstyle announced the winners on Tuesday. More than 600 entered the competition for children (ages 1 to 12) and teens (ages 13 to 18). Winners were decided...
