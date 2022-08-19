Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman threatened to shoot ex-boyfriend, his students at Del Rio school, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and the kids he teaches in Del Rio, according to police. Yvette Nicole Gonzalez, 32, threatened the man several times via phone call and text message earlier this month, Del Rio police said in a news release on Tuesday.
KSAT 12
Car salesman accused of stealing identity from customer, buying vehicles with their credit information
SAN ANTONIO – A man who worked at a car dealership in San Antonio is accused of stealing personal and financial information from a customer and using it to buy two vehicles. Records show that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, was arrested on four counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information < five items, one count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000, and one count of false statement to obtain property or credit.
KSAT 12
SAPD officer fired for repeatedly punching handcuffed pregnant woman wins back her job
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer fired in 2019 after department footage showed her repeatedly punching a handcuffed pregnant woman in the head has been reinstated to SAPD by a third-party arbitrator. Officer Elizabeth Montoya, an eight-year veteran of SAPD at the time of her January 2019...
KSAT 12
Jogger who was robbed on Northwest Side trail helps SAPD track down suspect
SAN ANTONIO – A jogger who was robbed on the Northwest Side earlier this month helped San Antonio police track down and arrest the suspect. The jogger said he was on the Leon Creek Greenway trail system near Grissom Road on Aug. 10 when he saw a man who looked like he needed help.
KSAT 12
BCSO: Woman severely neglected by her 3 adult children dies in hospital
SAN ANTONIO – A 58-year-old woman who Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said was neglected by her three adult children and in “deplorable conditions” when she was found in her home last week has died. Patricia Martinez died Saturday afternoon after being taken off a ventilator at...
KSAT 12
Argument between roommates ends in shooting on North Side; 1 hospitalized
SAN ANTONIO – One man was shot during an argument with a roommate at their North Side home on Wednesday morning. San Antonio police said the injured man arrived at a migrant resource center in the 7000 block of San Pedro Avenue at around 3:20 a.m., saying he had been shot by his roommate at his home on Shadywood Lane.
KSAT 12
Video shows Schertz day care worker slap, drag child with special needs
SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz daycare worker will not be criminally charged for assault despite school bus surveillance video that showed her slap a 13-year-old girl with a severe intellectual disability and then drag her across the floor of the bus earlier this year. Lori Doores, 55, had been...
KSAT 12
Police looking at road rage as motive for NW Side shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting on the Northwest Side late Monday night may have stemmed from road rage. The victim in this case was a passenger in a car traveling along Callaghan Road near Winlock Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victim’s twin brother...
KSAT 12
Father helped 14-year-old son escape from authorities searching for him at Ingram Park Mall, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A 48-year-old man helped his 14-year-old son elude law enforcement authorities who were searching for him inside Ingram Park Mall, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Monday. The boy, along with another 14-year-old boy, were being sought Friday after they were involved in a vehicle pursuit...
KSAT 12
Alamo Heights football players suspended for 2 games, 1 student taken to ER following alleged hazing incident, sources say
ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas – An unspecified number of Alamo Heights varsity football players have been suspended for two games in connection with an alleged hazing incident that landed one victim in a hospital emergency room, sources told KSAT 12 Sports Director Greg Simmons. The source could not confirm how...
KSAT 12
New surveillance video shows suspect in shooting of Bexar County Democratic Party headquarters
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office released a new video showing a suspect shooting at the West Side headquarters of the county’s Democratic party and then speeding away. Investigators say someone with a firearm or possibly a BB gun, drove past the 1800 block of...
Man found dead on downtown sidewalk near Bexar County Justice Center, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was found dead on a downtown sidewalk early Sunday morning. Police were called out to the intersection of W. Nueva and S. Flores just before 2 a.m. for a welfare check on what a passerby said was a body laying on the downtown sidewalk just two blocks from the River Walk, and mere steps from the Bexar County Justice Center.
KSAT 12
Student loan forgiveness helpful, but it doesn’t address high college costs, San Antonio students say
SAN ANTONIO – President Joe Biden announced a plan to relieve student debt Wednesday afternoon, saying up to $10,000 would be forgiven and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients. According to the Biden administration, at least 43 million people will benefit from the loan forgiveness, and at least...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
KSAT 12
2 men safely make it out of house fire on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Two men safely made it out of a house that caught fire on Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. San Antonio firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Texas Avenue, not far from Bandera Road. Firefighters found the fire in a back...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man shot in leg while getting into his truck on city’s East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 50s was wounded in a shooting outside his East Side home late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home in the 3600 block of East Houston Street, not far from East Commerce Street and AT&T Center Parkway.
news4sanantonio.com
Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs
A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
KSAT 12
4 new designs for Alazan Apache Courts await community feedback
SAN ANTONIO – Design firm Able City has released four potential plans for the Alazan Apache Courts. They are now asking for community feedback through a survey. The survey will run through Sept. 9 and they hope to have a master plan by October. Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly...
Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
