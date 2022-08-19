ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Car salesman accused of stealing identity from customer, buying vehicles with their credit information

SAN ANTONIO – A man who worked at a car dealership in San Antonio is accused of stealing personal and financial information from a customer and using it to buy two vehicles. Records show that Etni Gidalti Carrizales, 27, was arrested on four counts of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information < five items, one count of theft between $30,000 and $150,000, and one count of false statement to obtain property or credit.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Somerset, TX
Somerset, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
KSAT 12

Video shows Schertz day care worker slap, drag child with special needs

SCHERTZ, Texas – A Schertz daycare worker will not be criminally charged for assault despite school bus surveillance video that showed her slap a 13-year-old girl with a severe intellectual disability and then drag her across the floor of the bus earlier this year. Lori Doores, 55, had been...
KSAT 12

Police looking at road rage as motive for NW Side shooting

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a shooting on the Northwest Side late Monday night may have stemmed from road rage. The victim in this case was a passenger in a car traveling along Callaghan Road near Winlock Drive around 11:30 p.m. Police say the victim’s twin brother...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Hernandez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isd#Id Card#Stimulus#Somerset Isd
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
WILSON COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

2 men safely make it out of house fire on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Two men safely made it out of a house that caught fire on Wednesday morning on the Northwest Side. San Antonio firefighters were called at 7:30 a.m. to the 2200 block of Texas Avenue, not far from Bandera Road. Firefighters found the fire in a back...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
news4sanantonio.com

Postal worker dies after being attacked by five dogs

A Florida postal carrier is dead after being attacked by five dogs over the weekend. Authorities say the dogs attacked Pamela Jane Rock after her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Neighbors, including one with a firearm, heard the 61-year-old postal worker's screams and came to her aid. According to...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
KSAT 12

4 new designs for Alazan Apache Courts await community feedback

SAN ANTONIO – Design firm Able City has released four potential plans for the Alazan Apache Courts. They are now asking for community feedback through a survey. The survey will run through Sept. 9 and they hope to have a master plan by October. Opportunity Home San Antonio, formerly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Deputies still searching for 14-year-old who ran into Ingram Park Mall after pursuit

SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is still looking for a 14-year-old suspect who ran into Ingram Park Mall after evading arrest, Sheriff Javier Salazar said. On Friday, deputies received a call for shots fired on Old Onyx in far west Bexar County. Authorities found a vehicle matching the description of what the suspects were inside, and when they tried to pull the driver off, a pursuit began and lasted several minutes.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy