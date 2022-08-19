ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls Pride seeing an increase in scholarship donations for LGBTQ+, Two Spirit students

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
South Dakota's LGBTQIA+ and Two Spirit high school graduates, and their allies, can apply for the fourth round of post-secondary scholarships from Sioux Falls Pride later this year.

The nonprofit offered three scholarships in spring this year and in 2021, and two scholarships in spring 2020. Award amounts have increased each year "thanks to our generous donors," SFP marketing director Rachel Polan said.

The SFP Board of Directors is currently reviewing and modifying the selection criteria for winners due to the influx of applicants over the past few years, Polan said.

$3,000 scholarship recipients for the 2022-2023 school year include:

  • Frankie Jae Andrade, studying social work and Spanish education at the University of Sioux Falls
  • Justice Ries, studying nursing at the University of South Dakota
  • Dylan Montileaux, studying social work at the University of North Dakota

$1,000 scholarship recipients for the 2021-2022 school year include:

  • Percival Ereth
  • Angelica Morales at Augustana University
  • Mercedes Arnett

$500 scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 school year include:

  • Azariah Duffy
  • Madilyn Hurst

Those interested in the scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year can apply online on the Sioux Falls Pride website when the application is available. Applicants must complete all questions and submit their responses prior to Jan. 1, 2023 for consideration.

