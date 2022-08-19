ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Lincoln fends off pesky Notre Dame in season opener

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off four straight points, then, after a tie at 24, scored the final two, capped by an Lexi Owens kill, to take control of their season-opening match against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. “The...
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Besten digs

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Down 22-19 in the second set, the Lincoln Cougars ripped off fo…
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Filling roles on special teams, situational defense spots among keys for WVU safeties

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With a deeper roster that features more athletic ability, and more tools to handle different tasks, West Virginia assistant coach Dontae Wright has a number of players upon which to draw to fill not only the safety positions that he coaches on the Mountaineer defense, but also the many spots on special teams that are best filled by fast, rangy players who excel at avoiding opposing blockers and getting to the football, or finding foes to block or screen and create seams for the return game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
City
Bridgeport, WV
Bridgeport, WV
Sports
WVNews

Backyard Brawl drawing near for West Virginia, Pitt

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer football coach Neal Brown made news on Monday by what he did not say … as he did not reveal West Virginia’s starting quarterback for its Sept. 1 season opener at Pitt. WVU’s fourth-year head coach didn’t go into much detail about other...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Predicting West Virginia's 2022 football season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — I really hate making season predictions. Heck, I dislike picking games that are a day away, much less forecasting contests that are a quarter of the year in the future. However, there’s also the fact that just about every person that sees me asks some form...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Pitt names Slovis as starting QB for Backyard Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — While we still are awaiting the official announcement of a quarterback to start for West Virginia in the Sept. 1 renewal of the Backyard Brawl, expected to be former 5-star recruit J.T. Daniels, a transfer from Georgia after two years at USC, Pitt got around to naming Kedon Slovis the winner of its QB Derby, another USC transfer.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Country Roads vs. Sweet Caroline another element of Brawl

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — To most, the Backyard Brawl rivalry, which kicks off again after an 11-year absence on Thursday night, Sept. 1, in Pittsburgh, is a football game, which is a terribly myopic view of what is a far more sprawling social and cultural clash. It is...
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mec#Ncaa Division Ii#Wv News
WVNews

Ronnie M. Rutherford

POMEROY, Ohio (WV News) — Ronnie M. Rutherford, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Tuesday, August 23. A native of Sistersville, WV, Ronnie was married for 50 years to Charlene (Diehl). They lived in Bright, IN, for 30 years prior to retiring to her hometown of Pomeroy.
POMEROY, OH
WVNews

John Darius Halley

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WV News) — John Darius Halley, age 70, of Dayton, Ohio passed away Saturday, August 13, 2022 peacefully surrounded by his wife, children and family. John was born on April 13, 1952 in Gallipolis, Ohio.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

First day of school in Harrison County, West Virginia, welcomes new schools, new students and new administrators

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday was the first day of school for most Harrison County students, some of whom started in new locations. Students entered Harrison County’s newest school, Victory Elementary, for the first time Wednesday morning. Victory Elementary is the result of a total renovation of the old Gore Building.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Marion County (West Virginia) Commission approves precinct boundary changes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — After the Marion County Clerk’s Office noticed a discrepancy in some voting precincts following recent statewide redistricting, the Marion County Commission approved a move Wednesday to change the boundaries of several precincts in Fairmont city limits. Marion County Clerk Julie Kincaid explained that...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Police News icon

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — A 40-year-old Clarksburg man was charged with felony child neg…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Annabelle Lee (Lieving) Roush

MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Annabelle Lee (Lieving) Roush, 99, of Letart, West Virginia, departed this earth Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 10:52 p.m. in Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Pomeroy, Ohio. She was born on a snowy May 10, 1923, in a log cabin in the Old Jerk area...
LETART, WV
WVNews

William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — William (Bill) Joseph Finissi Sr, 91, peacefully passed away on August 21 at Kobacker House surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, the son of Dominic and Virgina Finissi.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Norman Yoder

GRANTSVILLE — Norman Monroe Yoder, 94, of Grantsville, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at his residence. Born July 31, 1928, in St. Paul, Pa., he was the son of the late Monroe and Amelia (Yoder) Yoder.
GRANTSVILLE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy