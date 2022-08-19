MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With a deeper roster that features more athletic ability, and more tools to handle different tasks, West Virginia assistant coach Dontae Wright has a number of players upon which to draw to fill not only the safety positions that he coaches on the Mountaineer defense, but also the many spots on special teams that are best filled by fast, rangy players who excel at avoiding opposing blockers and getting to the football, or finding foes to block or screen and create seams for the return game.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO