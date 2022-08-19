Nolensville Little League continues its run at the Little League World Series on Friday against Snow Canyon (Utah), the Mountain Region champions.

The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT start in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and will be televised by ESPN.

Nolensville won 5-3 against Middleboro (Mass.) on Wednesday in its opening game of the LLWS. This will be Stone Canyon's first game of the tournament.

LAST GAME: Nolensville beats Massachusetts 5-3 in Little League World Series opener

GENTRY ESTES: Ingle Martin is questionable for CPA's football opener — for a wonderful reason

TV INFO: Nolensville in Little League World Series: How to watch, live stream Friday's game

Follow along with our live updates below.

FINAL SCORE: Nolensville 11, Snow Canyon (Utah) 2

GAME RECAP: 4-run 1st inning powers Nolensville Little League to victory over Utah in LLWS

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nolensville in the Little League World Series: Live game updates vs. Snow Canyon (Utah)