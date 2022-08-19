ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, IL

Unit 20 passes tentative budget, approves ELEA contract

By By Crystal Wimberly
Lawrenceville Daily Record
Lawrenceville Daily Record
 5 days ago

The Unit 20 Board of Education met in regular session on Aug. 17 where the board unanimously approved the adoption of a tentative budget for the 2022-23 school year which will be placed on public display for the next 30 days.
A public hearing is set for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. to officially accept the budget.
The 2022-23 budget includes a 3% rise in expenses but indicates all accounts will remain with a positive balance for the year.
Unit 20 superintendent Doug Daughtery presented a two-year contract with the East Lawrence Education Association (ELEA) to the board for consideration and approval. The contract shows a 5.89% raise for the next two years as well as a raise in insurance coverage for employees.
The ELEA ratified the deal on Aug. 15.
Unit 20 board member Mike Seitzinger made a motion to accept the contract and board member Kenny Waller seconded it. The motion carried with a unanimous vote.
Daughtery also called for the board to amend the price of milk for the 2022-23 school year after the bids came in higher than expected last month. Extra milk will carry a charge of 35 cents for all flavors, up from the 30 cents set back in July.
Parkside Elementary School principal Julie Hayes said that the first day of school went very well after Meet the Teacher Night on Aug. 15 was well attended by guardians and students. Hayes said students were excited to be back on campus. Enrollment at Parkside is at 512 for the year. Picture Day will be held on Sept. 8.
Parview Jr. High School principal Travis Reider praised his maintenance staff for the last minute upgrades to the school including the parking lot pavement project which was initially delayed. Reider said that baseball and softball seasons were in full swing. There are 228 students enrolled at the junior high.
Lawrenceville High School principal Lance Boldt said that the first day of school went well despite an incident which caused the building to be evacuated around the noon hour. The buildings were deemed secure a short time later and all students returned to classrooms and no injuries were reported. Boldt said a safety team has been created to form an updated safety plan for students. There are 308 students enrolled at LHS including four foreign exchange students taking part in the Foreign Exchange Student Ambassador program.
The board briefly discussed the location of the solar panels that will be installed in the near future. The board nixed the idea of placing panels on the roofs of the schools as well as an area around Ed Loeb Field. The location is preliminary at this point and will be discussed in further detail at future meetings.
In other business:
• An Art to Remember fundraiser was unanimously approved for students at Parkside Elementary School.
• Overnight trips for the Unit 20 band and choir programs were approved unanimously by the board.
• Karlie Dreiman was hired as the LHS girls basketball coach.
The next meeting of the Unit 20 Board of Education is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. in the LHS library.

