Mention the name Bugatti, and anyone with even a vague interest in cars will think of the Veyron. A 1,000-horsepower beast that shook the motoring world in the early 2000s and snatched the title of world's fastest production car from the equally exclusive and expensive McLaren F1. But the company's legacy goes back far beyond the Veyron. The Italian company was founded by a man called Ettore Bugatti in 1909, and like fellow luxury car makers Bentley saw a fair amount of success on the race track during its early years. Things went downhill just before World War Two when Bugatti's son and heir to the company Jean died after crashing one of the carmaker's prototypes. Old Ettore decided to flee to Paris instead of helping Hitler out, and following the war came back to a factory left in ruins. He died in 1947, and his company went the same way a few years later.

CARS ・ 9 HOURS AGO