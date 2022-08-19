Read full article on original website
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
With Gas Prices Falling, 36% Of People Don't Think Buying An Electric Car Is Necessary Now
In June 2022, the average price of gas in the U.S. hiked over $5 per gallon to set a new record in its history, as reported by Bloomberg. The increased costs were even more alarming in a state like California where the price of gasoline surpassed $6 per gallon. Amid the fuel crisis, the demand for electric cars soared in early 2022, and giant automakers like Tesla, Volkswagen, and Ford Motor struggled to deliver EVs to customers on schedule. According to The New York Times, the supply of electric cars fell short of the demand due to the global chip shortage.
The Reason Why Volkswagen Discontinued The Beetle
From its first test run in Nazi Germany in 1938, the Volkswagen Beetle eventually rose to become a worldwide pop culture icon. The car was conceived by Adolf Hitler who commissioned Austrian engineer Ferdinand Porsche to design a car that regular people could afford. Hitler wanted the car to be a "people's car," which could be mass-produced and have the same appeal to consumers as the Ford Model T had in the United States (via AP News). Porsche's design would later become the blueprint for today's Beetle.
Lucid Air Sapphire Takes On Tesla's Plaid With A 1,200 Horsepower Electric Monster
Lucid Motors has revealed its answer to the Model S Plaid. If your biggest complaint about EVs is that they aren't fast enough, this new model will settle that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Electric Vehicles Can Power Your House During A Blackout
Picture this: the power goes out at your house and the electric company says it won't be back on for a few days. That's a huge problem. But you're in luck because you just bought a Ford F-150 Lightning and it's sitting in the garage. So you plug the Lightning into your house near the breaker box, and boom, you have power again to keep the food from spoiling and to keep the lights on.
Here's How Long A GMC Hummer EV Battery Will Probably Last
GMC's new electric Hummer pickup is a beefy crab-walking tank of an EV. It's huge, fast, and has a price tag in the low-six figures to boot. At 9,640 lbs, the Hummer weighs as much as roughly six baby humpback whales (via Car and Driver). Despite its heft, the GMC is actually relatively efficient when it comes to energy use. GMC estimates that extended range models can go up to 350 miles on a charge. The non-EV Hummers of yore were rolling punchlines of inefficiency and single-digit fuel economy.
Rivian Cans The Entry-Level Trim Of R1T Electric Truck
For customers that had already pre-ordered the base package now have two options: pay to upgrade or cancel pre-orders and get refunded the deposit amount.
These Electric Cars Qualify For The EV Tax Credits
The full list of electric cars that qualify for EV tax credits is here, and you might be surprised by what's on it -- and the popular names that are missing.
The Real Reason The Tesla Cybertruck Beat A Ford F-150 In A Tug-Of-War
Engineers used their own Cybertruck replica to repeat a controversial battle between the EV and a Ford truck, and, well, the results were more than surprising.
Apple's Self-Repair Program For MacBooks Might Be Creating More Problems Than It Solves
Apple has finally expanded the self-service repair program to cover its MacBooks with the M1 chip, but the process may scare away many DIYers.
Elon Musk Confirms Tesla FSD Is Getting Even More Expensive
Elon Musk announced via Twitter that Tesla's newest Full Self-Driving (FSD) versions have begun rolling out. Unfortunately, they also include a jump in price.
Bugatti W16 Mistral Puts A $5 Million Price On The End Of An Era
Bugatti may have given the W16 engine its marching orders, but the 16-cylinder behemoth isn't leaving without getting one final road-going outing.
What The Discontinued Dodge Viper Would Really Look Like Today
The Dodge Viper is officially a part of automotive history, but its popularity lives on, and that has seemingly inspired an incredible Viper concept design.
Why You Won't See Warren Buffett Driving A Rolls-Royce
Warren Buffett can afford to buy any car he likes -- but he won't be hitting the highway in a Rolls-Royce or other top-dollar vehicle.
Why Every Car Fanatic Should Drive A BMW E30 At Least Once
There's no shortage of enviable BMW cars, but one stands out as a must-drive: the E30. What made this model so special? A little bit of everything.
Everything You Need To Know About Bentley's EV
In a recent interview with Automotive News, Bentley's CEO Adrian Hallmark confirmed the inevitable: an electric Bentley was on the way soon. With many other VW Group brands already featuring electric cars in their lineup, it seemed only a matter of time until the Crewe-based manufacturer joined the club. If the recent success of fellow VW stablemate Porsche's Taycan is anything to go by, it seems likely that an EV would have the potential to significantly boost Bentley's sales figures, which are already at record levels. But, the question remains, can they get the formula right on the first try?
Rules To Follow When Driving A Bugatti
Mention the name Bugatti, and anyone with even a vague interest in cars will think of the Veyron. A 1,000-horsepower beast that shook the motoring world in the early 2000s and snatched the title of world's fastest production car from the equally exclusive and expensive McLaren F1. But the company's legacy goes back far beyond the Veyron. The Italian company was founded by a man called Ettore Bugatti in 1909, and like fellow luxury car makers Bentley saw a fair amount of success on the race track during its early years. Things went downhill just before World War Two when Bugatti's son and heir to the company Jean died after crashing one of the carmaker's prototypes. Old Ettore decided to flee to Paris instead of helping Hitler out, and following the war came back to a factory left in ruins. He died in 1947, and his company went the same way a few years later.
How To Tell If An Android Phone Is Carrier Unlocked
If you're planning to sell your Android phone or want to switch to a cheaper carrier, you'll first need to check whether the device is unlocked.
