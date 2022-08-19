ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rabid raccoon found in Gastonia neighborhood

By Kevin Ellis, The Gaston Gazette
 5 days ago
A rabid raccoon found in a Gastonia neighborhood marks the ninth rabies case in Gaston County this year.

A motorist found the raccoon on Sunday, Aug. 14, while driving on Downey Place, off Gardner Park Drive, and took it to the Carolina Wildlife Conservation Center. The motorist thought the raccoon was injured, according to a release from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement.

The raccoon died Monday, Aug. 15, and its body was sent to the state lab, which reported back to the county on Thursday that the animal tested positive for rabies.

Animal Care and Enforcement notified the motorist who picked up the raccoon and completed a neighborhood canvas in the area of Downey Place to notify the community of the positive rabies result and to verify rabies vaccinations for family animals in the area.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement stresses the importance of having an up-to-date rabies vaccination for all of your pets. By keeping your pet’s current on their rabies vaccines, you are protecting them from contracting the disease from wildlife and spreading the disease to your family and other animals, and people in the community.

Also, it is important to never handle or transport sick wildlife. The animal could have rabies. Gaston County residents should contact Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement at 704-866-3320 to capture and transport sick wildlife.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

