ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

What to watch for during Louisiana football's final preseason scrimmage

By Cory Diaz, Lafayette Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser
 5 days ago

Louisiana football will take the field for its 14th practice and final team scrimmage of the preseason Saturday.

And much of what transpires during the afternoon will dictate how the Ragin’ Cajuns will line up during the 2022 season, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 against Southeastern Louisiana at Cajun Field.

Headlined by the quarterbacks, UL is still working its way through a few position battles as the season draws closer. But first-year coach Michael Desormeaux has stuck to the staff’s plan of having starters named across the board following Saturday’s scrimmage.

With plenty riding on performance, here’s what I’m watching during Louisiana’s final preseason scrimmage:

Is Chandler Fields or Ben Wooldridge starting quarterback?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46w4tC_0hNfD6sE00

This has been the Cajuns' most anticipated position battle in some time. Junior Ben Wooldrige and sophomore Chandler Fields have not given an inch in the competition.

Desormeaux said this week that he and offensive coordinator Tim Leger will have “enough body of work” to decide who will start following the scrimmage.

Cornerback battle: Who steps up for Louisiana football at corner with starter Trey Amos out? Look here first.

UL football mailbag: Louisiana football mailbag: Starting QB decision timeline, offensive balance, more

Coach O visits Louisiana: Michael Desormeaux details Ed Orgeron's visit to UL's practice, their budding relationship

Whoever handles the pressure of the situation the best and executes “within the system” best, as Desormeaux reiterated, will win the starting job.

Offensive line work

What will the offensive line look like has been a prevailing question throughout the preseason. With four starters departed from the 2021 team, there are big holes to fill up front.

Desormeaux has been positive about the line’s work, and guys like redshirt senior David Hudson and sophomore Nathan Thomas have been catching the eye of the coaching staff.

Sophomore A.J. Gillie, a returning starter, continues to lead the group. The return of Carlos Rubio from injury has been important as well. Michigan State transfer sophomore James Ohonba and freshmen Jax Harrington and Kaden Moreau have had great preseasons as well.

Running back depth

Someone will need to step up behind junior starter Chris Smith. At 5-foot-9 and 197 pounds, the shifty back won’t be able to tote the ball 25 times per game. Who can spell him?

How Jacob Kibodi, Terrence Williams, Michael Orphey and Dre’Lyn Washington play during the scrimmage should go a long way in solidifying their standing on the depth chart.

Cornerback competition in place of Trey Amos

Coaches are being cautious with starting sophomore cornerback Trey Amos, who is dealing with a hamstring strain. It’s possible he could miss the season opener, and now the mission is the get someone game ready in his spot.

Amir McDaniel and Keyon Martin seem to be the frontrunners to stand in for Amos, despite having to switch from field to boundary corner. McDaniel has experience in spurts at UL while Martin was a starting corner at Youngstown State in 2021. Freshmen Caleb Anderson and Justin Agu have been Amos’ primary backups during the preseason.

The four should see ample reps during the scrimmage, and how each performs will narrow things.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: What to watch for during Louisiana football's final preseason scrimmage

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

More Storms Heading for Louisiana – Flood Watches Posted

More storms are heading for Louisiana this morning and because the ground is already saturated in many locations flood watches have been posted for a large portion of the state. Last week, it was a heat advisory, this week it's flood watches that have the northern half of the state on standby. Meanwhile, in South Louisiana, although the watches have yet to be issued, it's just a matter of time or the matter of one heavy downpour until flooding becomes an issue.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
Eater

24 Delicious Hours of Eating and Drinking in Lafayette, Louisiana

Of the 39 U.S. cities and counties named for the French and American hero, the Marquis de La Fayette, Lafayette, Louisiana is the place that will show you the best time. Located about 128 miles west of New Orleans on the Vermilion River, Lafayette is a stirring gumbo of Cajun and Creole cultures, brought to life in the city’s artwork, music, and especially, food. With Lafayette at its center, Cajun country sprawls through several South Louisiana parishes and includes a constellation of small towns like Eunice, St. Martinville, New Iberia, and Breaux Bridge, all worth the drive.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeastern Louisiana#American Football#Cajuns#Qb#Coach
macaronikid.com

2022 Fall Food and Music Festival Guide

As the summer heat fades away, many look forward to cooler temperatures, fall leaves and dancing to our favorite bands at one of the many festivals that Louisiana has to offer in the fall. There are so many fun festivals in our area coming up over the next couple of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
theadvocate.com

This north Lafayette shopping center with its empty anchor space sold for over $4 million

A north Lafayette shopping center that last housed a Winn-Dixie supermarket has been sold for just over $4.13 million, records show. The Evangeline Plaza shopping center at the corner of Pont des Mouton Road and Moss Street was sold to 3803 Lafayette LLC, a company linked to Patrick Sully Barwin of Jackson, Mississippi. Genesis Investment Properties of New Jersey was the seller.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Neighbors arrested after dispute in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kitica Patterson Starks, 48, of Napoleonville and Renee A. Thompson, 44, of Thibodaux were arrested on Tuesday, August 23, after a recent investigation by the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office. Prior to their arrests, “deputies responded to a disturbance between two neighbors at a residence...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
The Daily Advertiser

The Daily Advertiser

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
305K+
Views
ABOUT

theadvertiser.com is the home of The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette, Louisiana. Stay up to date on all the latest news, entertainment and sports in Acadiana.

 http://theadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy