Deposed Bratwurst queen Abigail Brocwell has retained a lawyer

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 5 days ago
A young woman who was stripped of her title as Bucyrus Bratwurst Festival queen days before the opening of this year's event has retained a lawyer.

On Friday, Abigail Brocwell shared with media a letter from Wade Law Office of Galion that was sent to the Cory Law Office, which represents the Bratwurst Festival board of directors, on Thursday — the festival's opening day.

"Please be advised that our office has been retained by Abigail Brocwell and her parents, Angie Brocwell and Grant Brocwell, to represent them in all matters relating to the removal of Abigail Brocwell as Bratwurst Festival queen," states the letter, which was signed by E. Roberta Wade.

Bucyrus:Bratwurst Festival queen ousted; first runner-up will fulfill duties during event

The letter requests that the Cory Law Office note this representation and direct all correspondence regarding the matter to Wade's office.

On Friday, Wade confirmed she will be representing the Brocwells. She said she plans to issue a news release about the situation sometime next week.

When was Abigail Brocwell removed from office?

Festival Director Kevin Myers confirmed Monday that Brocwell had been removed from office. Natalie Stover, who had served as first runner-up throughout the year, became queen in her stead.

Angie Brocwell has said her daughter was removed from office on Aug. 8, just 10 days before the festival began.

On Thursday, Stover opened the festival by taking the ceremonial first bite of bratwurst, crowned the 2022 queen and was awarded a $1,000 scholarship sponsored by Carle's Bratwurst.

Support from the community

Several people in the crowd for the queen's pageant on Thursday evening wore black T-shirts with "Long live the queen" on the front and "#TeamAbbie" on the back.

The shirts were designed by Rachel Striker of Print Happy, 238 S. Sandusky Ave. Striker said 25% of sales will be donated in an effort to replace Brocwell's scholarship.

"We were approached by many citizens of Bucyrus to make something available due to the outrage," Striker said. "We can't claim to know the whole story. We don't have any horses in the race, other than wanting the best for the integrity of the festival and Bucyrus as a whole."

A local resident's Facebook post criticizing the decision and demanding that Brocwell be allowed to "fulfill her last duty as queen" and that festival director Kevin Myers be fired has more than 450 shares.

Neither side has commented on the record regarding the reason for Brocwell's removal.

