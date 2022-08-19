ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

No, The Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Didn't Pay 70% in Taxes

By Charles Pastor
 5 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

A new Mega Millions jackpot winner has been named, this time winning the $1.28 billion cash prize. But headlines announcing that the winner will take home "only" $433.7 million have left some wondering. Was the winner really taxed 70%? Read on to find out what’s eating this winner’s lunch.

Lump sum vs. annuity

Coming up with billions of dollars on short notice can be tough for any organization, and the Multi-State Lottery Association, which runs the Mega Millions jackpot, is no different. That’s why lottery winners are given two options: to receive a series of payments over time or to receive a smaller prize immediately .

When it comes to quoting the lottery prize, the Mega Millions game uses the sum of the payments that a winner would receive if they elected to take the annuity. Most recently, this annuity payment option was valued at $1.28 billion. The high prize captured headlines as the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.

Winners electing to take the lump sum prize receive cash in hand, but receive less than the annuity payout. The principle of the time value of money explains this phenomenon, as a dollar received today is worth more than a dollar received tomorrow. In the case of the recent Mega Millions winner, $747.2 million today was worth more to the winner than $1.28 billion spread out over a period of years.

Combined 41.95% tax rate

The other big bite out of the Mega Millions prize comes in the form of federal and state income taxes. Because the IRS and state governments collect income tax on earnings, including lottery winnings , some consider the IRS to be the big winner of the Mega Millions jackpot -- all without buying a ticket.

Currently, federal income tax is capped at 37% for individuals, including the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot. On a $747.2 million jackpot, that amounts to about $276.46 million dollars. Important to note is that the lottery withholds only 24% for federal income taxes, leaving the jackpot winner to write a check worth about $97 million dollars come tax time.

But the federal government isn’t the only one getting a piece of the action. Illinois, with a state income tax of 4.95%, is also going to collect part of the winnings. The state of Illinois should expect $37 million dollars in taxes from the lottery winner.

A disappearing act

So, no, the Mega Millions jackpot winner did not pay over 70% of their winnings in taxes. Of the $1.28 billion quoted prize, $532.8 million was shaved off by taking the lump sum option. An additional $276.46 million will be collected by the IRS come April, and another $37 million will go to the state of Illinois. However, with a take-home prize of $433.7 million, the jackpot winner shouldn’t feel too sorry for themselves, or their new-and-improved bank account balance.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Gene Greer
4d ago

lottery commission are making billions yearly don't be blowing smoke like it's losing money even with the supposed school funding they still don't publish they annual profits to the public so we know how deep they sticking in. especially since they dropped the starting amount to 20 million because of the pandemic like people didn't buy more trying to get a break

Reply(2)
33
Carlos Romero
4d ago

i'd rather pay taxes on the ticket then have them tax the money i win from the purchase. i call b.s on them taxing and collecting from someone that paid for a product.

Reply(2)
33
lady slim
4d ago

The government always getting involved wit ya money no matter where it comes form..wonder do they tax it again after it earn interest from sitting in the bank

Reply(9)
19
Sharee B.

Carbuyer Stunned Upon Discovering Auto Loan Balance Shows $14,000 After Nearly $19,000 in Payments Made

A Missouri resident woke up to quite a surprise the other day when they checked their account balance on their auto loan. The borrower, a Redditor stated that they had been paying on the original loan amount since the car was purchased in the fall of 2018. After four years of consecutive payments, with an occasionally missed month, the total balance paid on the loan was $18,627.60, which amounts to several thousand over the price of the vehicle.
MISSOURI STATE
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks In August

Last week we learned that lawmakers are struggling to reach agreements on stimulus checks. For example, the governor of Massachusetts planned to send out a $250 tax rebate check, but it collapsed. However, locals are still supposedly going to be receiving some form of a payout.
Sharee B.

Lotto Player Wins Billions but Only Receives $433 Million After Taxes

Every year consumers spend more than $80 billion dollars on lottery tickets across the country. The proceeds from those ticket sales usually go towards funding things like education, road projects, and local environmental clean-up. Most lottery winners imagine having more money than they know what to do with and never having to worry about money again. However, for one Illinois jackpot winner, the odds weren't fully stacked in his favor.
ILLINOIS STATE
MarketRealist

What Happens When You Overpay a Credit Card?

With the high inflation, now isn't the time to accrue credit card debt—you should be working to pay it all off. But what happens when you overpay your credit card?. Overpaying your credit card debt shouldn't be confused with overspending your card’s limit, or “maxing out” the card. If you go over a card’s limit with a purchase, the transaction may be declined or the card lender may raise the limit for you. Although this may sound good, because it was a forced limit raise, your credit score will likely be impacted.
CREDITS & LOANS
