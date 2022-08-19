ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
88-year-old man transported to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Leonardtown

By Caleb M. Soptelean
Armond Cyrill Proctor, 88, of California was transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital following a crash involving two pickups on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17.

According to a release from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office, Proctor was driving a 2000 Ford F-150 when he attempted to turn left onto Hollywood Road from Route 5 while headed south. Proctor's truck was struck by a northbound 2012 Ford F-250 driven by Peter Michael Watson, 70, of Leonardtown.

