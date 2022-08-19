ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia …. Tenants hoping for extention ahead of Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After 26 and a half years, Christopher Newport University President Paul Trible has stepped down. He will serve as chancellor for this upcoming academic year, and will then go into retirement to spend more time with his family. Before he leaves, he sat down...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

