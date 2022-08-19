Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
Fox bites 5 people, 1 dog, 1 cat in Williamsburg
Officials say a wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg overnight.
WAVY News 10
Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia …. Tenants hoping for extention ahead of Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
Man shot on Aero Circle in Hampton
When officers arrived they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
A man walked into a hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth late Monday morning.
WAVY News 10
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — After 26 and a half years, Christopher Newport University President Paul Trible has stepped down. He will serve as chancellor for this upcoming academic year, and will then go into retirement to spend more time with his family. Before he leaves, he sat down...
Woman hurt in shooting on W Pembroke Ave in Hampton
A woman sustained non life-threatening injuries and was sent to a local hospital for treatment.
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex hosting hiring fair
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex will hold a hiring fair for its Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Department.
VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside classrooms
In a unanimous vote, the Virginia Beach school board has banned cell phone usage inside classrooms ahead of the upcoming school year.
