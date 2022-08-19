Read full article on original website
Shooting under investigation at Nutter Fort funeral home
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Reports indicate one person is dead following an officer-involved shooing at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The incident was reported following funeral services for Junior Owens, 59, of Clarksburg. Unconfirmed reports indicate the shooting happened while an arrest warrant was being served.
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among drugs seized in Morgantown raid
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Mon-Metro Drug and Violent Crime Task Force intercepted a quantity of dangerous drugs that included a large quantity of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” pressed into counterfeit prescription pills, according to authorities speaking at a Wednesday news conference in Morgantown. U.S. Attorney for Northern...
Man wanted in hit-and-run of 7-year-old boy also arrested for Mill Creek shooting
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Weirton man believed to be involved in the hit and run of 7-year-old JoJo Green on Kings Creek Road.
Ohio teen dies after being shot in the head; 2 arrested in Jefferson County shooting
New details have been revealed in a Jefferson County shooting. 19-year-old Skyler Miller of Steubenville died Sunday morning after a shot to the head from a revolver. Miller was pronounced dead at Trinity Medical Center West. Police confirmed that Matthew Lumpkin, 18, was charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly removing the weapon from the […]
Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel
WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions
An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
Ihlenfeld: Body cam evidence key in case against Monongalia County deputy
MORGANTOWN, W,Va. – The Monongalia County sheriff’s deputy facing federal criminal charges will be arraigned in federal court Thursday. Deputy Lance Kuretza is free on bail after being charged with excessive use of force, violating the civil rights of a suspect and falsifying an official report of the incident.
West Virginia officials give update on boy in hit-and-run; Still looking for driver
UPDATE 8-22-2022: The boy who was struck by a motorcycle is on the mend. Officials say the boy, Joey Greene, is doing much better and he is on the road to recovery. They don’t have a timeframe for when he will be released from the hospital. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office also said they are […]
Ohio man smuggled drugs into jail; could have killed other inmates
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – A man found comatose in his Belmont County Jail cell recently is now facing two felony charges, and could have died. Belmont County authorities say David Hancher-Palmer was comatose in his cell on August 14 of apparent drug exposure. Officials say Hancher-Palmer had a plastic bag containing a gray powder […]
Wheeling Police arrest man after he threatens hotel employees with a knife
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon. Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly. According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property […]
Person killed in crash on I-79 identified
ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
Main Street Bridge reopened in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Main Street Bridge in Wheeling is now open. The bridge was closed so the West Virginia Department of Highways can use a crane to lift stones that fell into Wheeling Creek. The stones fell into the creek after a crash killed two people. Wheeling police say they are still trying […]
Hit-and-run sends boy to hospital, Sheriff’s Office searching for motorcycle
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Weirton boy is in critical condition after witnesses say a motorcycle struck him and drove off. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office tells 7NEWS there is an active search for the driver in this hit and run on Kings Creek Road. Chief Deputy Todd...
West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother
(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
Wheeling Police arrest 34 Ohio and West Virginia residents in special operations
The Wheeling Police Department released a final report in two separate multi-week special operations in the South Wheeling area which led to 34 people being arrested or cited for criminal activity. The two efforts – ‘Operation Southern Exposure’ and ‘Operation Back to Basics’ took place in May and July after Wheeling Police collected and reviewed […]
Wheeling breaks ground on new fire department headquarters
Members of the Wheeling Fire Department, alongside Wheeling city council, city administration and local leaders broke ground for the city’s new fire headquarters in East Wheeling Tuesday morning. The new facility, located at the corner of 17th and Wood Streets will relocate the department from its current location in the bottom level of the Center Wheeling […]
Mobile Medical Unit offering free services in Marshall County
MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Community Mobile Medical Unit spent the day outside the Marshall County FRN, offering free and reduced price services to anyone who needs them. The services include birth control, oral contraceptives, Depo shots, IUDs, implants, condoms, STD and HIV testing, pregnancy testing, PAP tests, breast and cervical cancer screenings, flu shots, […]
Pa. woman charged with aggravated assault after hitting multiple vehicles
A Beaver County woman has been charged after allegedly hitting multiple people with her car. “Officers determined the operator of the vehicle, Karen Marie Humphries had struck three subjects with her vehicle after a complaint was made regarding her driving,” KDKA reported, citing a statement from the Beaver Falls Police Department.
