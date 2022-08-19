ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Metro News

Shooting under investigation at Nutter Fort funeral home

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Reports indicate one person is dead following an officer-involved shooing at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home in Nutter Fort. The incident was reported following funeral services for Junior Owens, 59, of Clarksburg. Unconfirmed reports indicate the shooting happened while an arrest warrant was being served.
NUTTER FORT, WV
Metro News

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among drugs seized in Morgantown raid

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Members of the Mon-Metro Drug and Violent Crime Task Force intercepted a quantity of dangerous drugs that included a large quantity of “Rainbow Fentanyl,” pressed into counterfeit prescription pills, according to authorities speaking at a Wednesday news conference in Morgantown. U.S. Attorney for Northern...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Brooke County interviewing suspect in woman’s death

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Brooke County Sheriff’s Office said they are interviewing a suspect after a woman died in Beech Bottom. Deputies say no charges have been filed at this time. The Sheriff’s Office is waiting for a medical examiner’s report that will be back sometime on Monday. No names of those involved […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Man arrested after incident at Wheeling hotel

WHEELING, W.Va. — Patrick James Ankrom, 32, is in the Northern Regional Jail after being arrested by Wheeling Police on Tuesday morning. Ankrom, last known residence of Latrobe, Pa, is charged with brandishing after an incident at SpringHill Suites on National Road. According to Wheeling Police, officers were called...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio disabled woman found living in terrible conditions

An Ohio woman is receiving medical attention after being found by the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office living in terrible conditions. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to a Perry’s Den address to conduct a well-being check on a female with mental and intellectual disabilities that had been left unattended several times for several days […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WDTV

Person killed in crash on I-79 identified

ANMOORE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have identified the person killed in a crash last week southbound on I-79 in Harrison County. The victim of the crash has been identified as Wendy Curry, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened near the mile marker 117 exit ramp...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Main Street Bridge reopened in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Main Street Bridge in Wheeling is now open. The bridge was closed so the West Virginia Department of Highways can use a crane to lift stones that fell into Wheeling Creek. The stones fell into the creek after a crash killed two people. Wheeling police say they are still trying […]
WHEELING, WV
DC News Now

West Virginia woman allegedly kidnaps her mother

(WTRF) A McMechen woman was arrested after she allegedly kidnapped her mother. McMechen police say Jamie Kotson of McMechen kidnaped her mother, Barbra Livingston, also from McMechen, after Kotson brought Livingston to her boyfriend’s house at Maxell Acres in Moundsville. Livingston told police that Kotson came to her house telling her that she was hiding […]
MCMECHEN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teacher pleads not guilty to rape charge

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher plead not guilty to a rape charge. Clayton Crosier entered the plea on Friday in front of Judge T. Shawn Hervey. His pretrial hearing is not yet set. Crosier is a teacher in Harrison County. However, he was suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling breaks ground on new fire department headquarters

Members of the Wheeling Fire Department, alongside Wheeling city council, city administration and local leaders broke ground for the city’s new fire headquarters in East Wheeling Tuesday morning. The new facility, located at the corner of 17th and Wood Streets will relocate the department from its current location in the bottom level of the Center Wheeling […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Mobile Medical Unit offering free services in Marshall County

MOUNDSVILLE, W. Va. (WTRF) The Community Mobile Medical Unit spent the day outside the Marshall County FRN, offering free and reduced price services to anyone who needs them. The services include birth control, oral contraceptives, Depo shots, IUDs, implants, condoms, STD and HIV testing, pregnancy testing, PAP tests, breast and cervical cancer screenings, flu shots, […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV

