Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
foxillinois.com
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
foxillinois.com
4 shot near northern Illinois high school
CHICAGO — Chicago fire officials said four people were shot near Carl Schurz High School in Irving Park Wednesday. A spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department said the victims were shot at Milwaukee and Addison, around 2:45 p.m., just about 10 minutes before class was about to let out.
foxillinois.com
Illinois State Police car hit by DUI driver
ASHKUM — Another Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car was hit last week in a Scott's Law violation. It happened at 2:34 a.m. on Saturday on US Route 45. ISP says this makes 16 Scott's Law violations this year. Illinois State Police say 24-year-old Austin M. Gray, of Chebanse,...
foxillinois.com
911 systems in Illinois receiving an upgrade
MORRIS, Ill. (WICS) — 911 systems in Illinois will soon be able to receive text, videos, and images. On Tuesday, Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that counties around Illinois are going live with Next Generation 911. Text, video, and images can be sent to first responders so they can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man’s body found in East St. Louis
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A man’s body was found early Wednesday morning in East St. Louis, Illinois. The body was found at about 2:30 a.m. on the side of the road on Packers Avenue near West Missouri Avenue. Police have not yet released any other information at this time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner was […]
foxillinois.com
OB-GYN moving practice to Illinois due to Indiana's new laws
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Indiana doctor is moving her practice to Illinois. Dr. Katie McHugh is an OB-GYN in Indiana. Abortion is about to become illegal in Indiana for most women. Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new law that will close abortion clinics starting September 15 unless...
ABC7 Chicago
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
Man impersonates first responder in St. Clair County, Ill.
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. – A fire department in St. Clair County, Illinois is warning residents that a man is impersonating a first responder. Marissa Fire Department Explorers Post 8499 wrote in a Facebook post Monday that a man going by “Dakoda Brewer” is telling people “he can and will respond to their emergency calls […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police dashcam captures rollover crash on I-75
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a Tuesday morning rollover collision in Crawford County. According to authorities, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post was working on I-75 near Seven Mile Road when they witnessed the rollover crash at about 9:30 a.m. The dashboard camera captured the driver lose control of the vehicle, drive off the left side of the highway and veer back onto the road.
foxillinois.com
Illinois moving forward with lawsuit against prescription drug maker
CHICAGO (WICS) — Forty-two states, including Illinois, have been allowed to proceed with their litigation against Indivior Inc., according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General. In the ruling, the district court judge denied Indivior’s motions for a summary judgment noting the “enormous judicial resources” that it would take to sort...
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Michigan woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
Grandmother comes to gun turn-in with two firearms: 'Those guns will never kill anybody'
In the latest buy-back, police offered $100 gift cards for each gun turned in — no questions asked. The turn-in was held at Hope Community Church in the Austin community.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man located in another state after tampering with tracking device
WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wausau Police Department has provided an update to a report of a warrant being issued for a convicted sex offender who allegedly tampered with his tracking device. Officers say that Adam Eckart was apprehended by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Cooper County, Missouri...
Chicago police: Robber, possibly armed with crowbar, following victims home from NW Side Walgreens
Police say the robber may be armed with a crowbar and a handgun.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Man charged with shooting woman in the face during an argument on Lake Shore Drive
A South Holland man is charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the face during an argument on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago’s Gold Coast. Judge Kelly McCarthy ordered Eric Betton, 36, held without bail on Sunday. Around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, Chicago police responded to...
cwbchicago.com
What kinds of sentences do judges give to people convicted of violent crimes on the CTA? Here are some recent examples.
Violent crime on Chicago’s transit system, particularly on CTA’s train lines, has been headline news for more than 18 months. The city’s police and CTA leaders have announced plan after plan to combat the problem. Yet, violent crime reports on the transit system remain stubbornly high while ridership is down about 50% compared to pre-COVID years.
Border Agents Make Million Dollar Bust At Blue Water Bridge Crossing
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Four men are in custody after allegedly attempting to smuggle over a million dollars worth of marijuana and ecstasy into the United States from Canada. According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, a semi-truck entered the U.S. from Canada and was eventually spotted at a closed business in Columbus Township. Officers observed the suspected narcotics being loaded from the truck and into a van. Officers then arrested two men and found 348 pounds of marijuana and 24 pounds of ecstasy. The department says the drugs have a street value in excess of $1,000,000. During...
Man shot and killed in Little Village
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area Four detectives were investigating.
Comments / 1