Asian markets gain, investors anxious for U.S. rate hike clues
HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Issues Cardano (ADA) Alert – Here’s His Price Target
A popular analyst with a solid track record of predicting market retracements is issuing warnings about two of the top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader Capo first alerts his 485,300 Twitter followers that scalable blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) could be in for a major price drop over the next few weeks.
Crypto Analyst Says Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin Are the Ones To Watch Right Now
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is naming two altcoins that he believes should be part of a trader’s watchlist. The widely followed analyst tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that while smart contract platform EOS (EOS) has recently staged a strong rally, he’s still has his radar locked on blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Binance’s utility token BNB.
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
Bitcoin (BTC) Flying Out of Exchanges As HODLers Lose Faith In Centralized Entities: Crypto Insights Firm
Arcane Research says that investors are moving their Bitcoin (BTC) out of exchanges as crypto users increasingly prefer holding their own digital assets. In a new report, the crypto insights firm says that the benchmark digital asset has been flowing out of exchanges for seven of the past eight months of 2022.
Ethereum’s Massive Upgrade Will Boost ETH Price, According to BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes – But There’s a Catch
BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes says that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming merge to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism will boost its price. In a new blog post, Hayes says that he envisions Ethereum’s price rising after its upgrade despite unfriendly US dollar (USD) liquidity conditions. According to Hayes, the Federal Reserve...
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Up Over 130% in a Month: Top Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst and trader is offering his outlook on three crypto assets amid volatility in the markets. Starting with the flagship crypto asset, pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) has established a short-term bottom just below the $21,000 level. According to the trader,...
Tornado Cash Used to Obfuscate Over $2,440,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) in First Half of 2022: Report
Crypto traders relied on digital asset mixing service Tornado Cash to conceal billions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) in the first six months of the year. According to a new report from blockchain security firm SlowMist, users deposited 955,277 ETH worth $2.44 billion to Tornado Cash across the first half of the year while withdrawing 892,573 ETH ($2.24 billion) from the mixer.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations
Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz Says Bitcoin Can Bring Prosperity, Calls BTC Mining a Net Plus for Environment
United States Senator Ted Cruz believes that Bitcoin and BTC mining are beneficial to both the economy and the environment. Cruz says at the Texas Blockchain Summit event that Bitcoin generates prosperity which in turn benefits the environment. “If you look at the environment, pollution is directly connected to poverty....
Coinbase Puts Two Low Cap Ethereum Altcoins on Its Listing Roadmap As Crypto Markets Stall
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase has put two Ethereum-based altcoin projects on its roadmap to becoming a part of its burgeoning roster of tradable assets. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it has placed Aurora and MXC to its roadmap. Aurora aims to execute Ethereum contracts on the NEAR blockchain. The...
Hedge Fund Manager Details What He Thinks Will Bring In ‘Gazillions’ of New Crypto Users
Morgan Creek Digital founder Mark Yusko says that new mobile crypto wallets will spark the next big wave of digital asset adoption. In a new discussion with Scott Melker, Yusko says that he likes to use hardware wallets, but thinks crypto custody should be more simple for the masses. “[They’ll]...
Crypto Attorney Predicts Tidal Wave of Evidence in Ripple and XRP Suit When Summary Judgment Motions Go Public
Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton believes new evidence will be revealed in the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple. The SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple Labs in late December 2020, declaring XRP a security and accusing the San Francisco payments company of selling the crypto asset without proper authorization.
Is Tron’s New Stablecoin the Next UST? Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Makes Case for USDD
Tron founder Justin Sun is making the case for why Decentralized USD (USDD) is different than Terra’s failed decentralized UST stablecoin. In an interview with CoinGecko, Sun says that USDD, Tron’s algorithmic stablecoin, is a hybrid that uses the best aspects of every USD-pegged asset on the market.
Vitalik Buterin Says Ripple and XRP Lost Their Right to Regulatory Protection Years Ago – Here’s What He Means
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says that Ripple and XRP lost their right to be protected by the crypto community from government overreach several years ago. Buterin tells his 4.2 million followers that he’s happy to see Ethereum supporters voice their support against unfair crypto regulation that hurts legitimate projects.
Crypto.com CEO Announces Support for Nine-Figure Investment To Renovate and Upgrade Iconic Los Angeles Arena
The CEO of Crypto.com says the digital asset exchange is backing a major makeover of one the world’s most famous indoor sporting venues. In a new press release, Crypto.com Arena announces plans to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to enhance the fan experience throughout the venue as well as in the surrounding plaza.
Ethereum Sees Turnaround in Sentiment Among Institutional Investors As Merge Approaches: CoinShares
Ethereum (ETH) is enjoying a change in sentiment as the second largest crypto asset’s transition to a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism approaches, according to digital asset manager CoinShares. In its latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, CoinShares finds that Ethereum is now in its ninth consecutive...
Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means
Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
Telegram Founder Proposes NFT-Based Username System for Its 700,000,000 Users
