Asian markets gain, investors anxious for U.S. rate hike clues

HONG KONG, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Asian share markets were broadly positive while the dollar was slightly weaker on Thursday, with investors nervously awaiting the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole conference for clues on how sharp future interest rate hikes might be.
Crypto Analyst Says Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin Are the Ones To Watch Right Now

Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is naming two altcoins that he believes should be part of a trader’s watchlist. The widely followed analyst tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that while smart contract platform EOS (EOS) has recently staged a strong rally, he’s still has his radar locked on blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Binance’s utility token BNB.
#Options Contracts#Cme Group#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#The Cme Group#Fx#Ethereum Merge
Tornado Cash Used to Obfuscate Over $2,440,000,000 Worth of Ethereum (ETH) in First Half of 2022: Report

Crypto traders relied on digital asset mixing service Tornado Cash to conceal billions of dollars worth of Ethereum (ETH) in the first six months of the year. According to a new report from blockchain security firm SlowMist, users deposited 955,277 ETH worth $2.44 billion to Tornado Cash across the first half of the year while withdrawing 892,573 ETH ($2.24 billion) from the mixer.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Singles Out Crypto Lenders, Says Platforms Do Not Comply With Regulations

Gary Gensler, the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), thinks crypto lending platforms are not complying with the country’s financial regulations. Gensler says in a new editorial in the Wall Street Journal that crypto shouldn’t be treated differently than the rest of the capital markets just because it uses a different technology.
Crypto Attorney Predicts Tidal Wave of Evidence in Ripple and XRP Suit When Summary Judgment Motions Go Public

Attorney and XRP supporter John Deaton believes new evidence will be revealed in the U.S. Security and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple. The SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple Labs in late December 2020, declaring XRP a security and accusing the San Francisco payments company of selling the crypto asset without proper authorization.
Traders Are Sleeping on BlackRock’s Crypto Move, Says Hedge Fund CEO Anthony Scaramucci – Here’s What He Means

Skybridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci says that inadequate attention is being paid to the foray into crypto by the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock. Scaramucci says in a CNBC interview that the move by the Larry Fink-led asset management behemoth to launch a spot Bitcoin (BTC) private trust is an indication of institutional demand for crypto assets.
Telegram Founder Proposes NFT-Based Username System for Its 700,000,000 Users

The founder and CEO of multi-platform messaging service Telegram is proposing a blockchain-based marketplace for usernames and addresses used on the messaging app. Pavel Durov says on his Telegram channel that the idea is inspired by the success of a domain and wallet name auction conducted by The Open Network (TON) blockchain.
