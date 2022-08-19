Read full article on original website
William Earle
William Earle left us on Sunday August 21 to join his wife Marilyn. He passed away from natural causes after a battle with Dementia. He was born on June 21, 1935, in Massillon, Ohio and is the son of the late Margaret and Raymond Earle. He resided in Perrysburg Township...
Douglas Spoerl
Douglas Spoerl, 64, of Weston, Ohio passed away August 19, 2022. He was born on November 19, 1957 to the late Paul and Joanne (Goodger) Spoerl. He married Jane (Murphy) Spoerl on August 24, 1979 and she survives him. Douglas is also survived by his children: Nicole (Eric) Sargent and...
Sandra Long
Sandra Long, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio and formerly Bellefontaine passed away August 18, 2022. She was born on November 21, 1945 to the late George Jr. and Mable Wayman. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Robert) Fleshman of Bowling Green: son, Kenneth Long of Toledo; grandchildren: Skyler and Mackenzie Fleshman; and brother, Michael (Carol) Wayman.
Boy Scout marathon, Rally BG set for Saturday
The Boy Scouts annual half marathon and 5k run and Rally BG on Main are taking to the streets on Saturday. The Boy Scout run will begin at 7:30 a.m. from the Wood County Fairgrounds. The route will be as follows:. · West on Poe Road. · North on...
Kay Taylor
Kay Taylor, 73, of Grand Rapids, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022. Kay was born on January 24, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ortez and Ruby (Conrad) Warner. She married the love of her life Larry Taylor on August 19, 1967 in Maumee, Ohio. They were able to spend 47 years together and he preceded her in death January 1, 2015.
BGHS class of 1973 offers Memorial Scholarship
The Bowling Green High School class of 1973 has created an annual scholarship to benefit a deserving Bowling Green High School senior, commencing with the class of 2023 and continuing on for the following 12 years, to end with the 2034-35 school year. Every Bowling Green City Schools class in...
Norma Jean Good
Norma Jean Good, age 94, of Neapolis, OH, peacefully passed away early Sunday morning, August 21, 2022 at Embassy of Swanton. She was born in Waterville, OH on December 8, 1927 to Henry I. Wittes and Vallie (Liddle) Wittes. Norma attended Waterville High School and later graduated from Whitehouse High School. On June 29, 1946 she married Charles J. Good and he preceded her at an early age in death in 1974. From their marriage, Norma and Charles were blessed with two sons, Clarence and Larry Good.
John Kurfess
John Kurfess, 84, left this earth for eternal life on August 18, 2022. He was born in Wood County on November 3, 1937 and has been a lifetime resident of the Perrysburg area. John was a graduate of Troy Luckey High School, now known as Eastwood High School. He was a three-year veteran of the U.S. Navy with active duty from 1955 – 1958 completing two U.S. Navy Class A service schools. John’s career included 18 years in production agriculture, owning and operating a dairy and contract tomato growing business for Heinz and Hunt processing companies. His second career was as owner and President of Valleybrook Realty, Inc., a real estate and small development company.
Margaret K. Bieniek
Margaret K. Bieniek, 67, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born August 20, 1955, in Toledo, OH to Eldon & Karen (Kline) Allman. Margaret worked in Custodial Management at Bowling Green State University, retiring after 34 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and card making.
James Edwin McCartney
James Edwin McCartney, 82 of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at his residence. He was born November 24, 1939 in Wood County, Ohio to the late Grover George and Leota (Smith) McCartney. On May 16, 1960 he married Judy (Lung) McCartney at the Hoytville United Methodist Church and they shared over 61 years together. She preceded him in death on September 13, 2021.
Superintendent: BG bus routes on road to recovery
Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent Francis Scruci is optimistic that bus routes could return to the 1-mile pick-up radius before January. For years the district has picked up students who live within 1 mile of their school, but the district has had to extend that to 2 miles due to a bus driver shortage.
Local Briefs: 8-22-2022
A Columbus woman was arrested after she allegedly sprayed chemicals on a man, who was trying to break up a fight between the woman and another man. Bowling Green Police Division officers were called to the 1000 block of Fairview Avenue on Thursday at 8:23 p.m. to assist with a man who may have had chemical burns.
