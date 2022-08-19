John Kurfess, 84, left this earth for eternal life on August 18, 2022. He was born in Wood County on November 3, 1937 and has been a lifetime resident of the Perrysburg area. John was a graduate of Troy Luckey High School, now known as Eastwood High School. He was a three-year veteran of the U.S. Navy with active duty from 1955 – 1958 completing two U.S. Navy Class A service schools. John’s career included 18 years in production agriculture, owning and operating a dairy and contract tomato growing business for Heinz and Hunt processing companies. His second career was as owner and President of Valleybrook Realty, Inc., a real estate and small development company.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO