wdhn.com
Marianna attorney charged after reportedly stealing from clients
MARIANNA, Fl (WDHN)— After a lengthy investigation, a Marianna attorney was charged with grand theft and money laundering. In November of 2021, the Marianna Police Department began an investigation into the Gilbert Law Firm, P.A., and former attorney LaDray Gilbert, after complaints were filed that Gilbert failed to provide settlement funds to clients.
WCTV
Man arrested for stealing car out of Wakulla, leading police on chase
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A car chase that started south of Marianna, Fla. ended in a crash in Bay County Monday afternoon, according to the Jackon County Sheriff’s Office. The driver allegedly was driving a white Kia sedan with a stolen tag from Wakulla County, according to JCSO....
wdhn.com
Brundidge Police: Search underway for convenience store robber
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Brundidge Police investigates a local store robbery that happened late Tuesday night. A local convenience store was robbed on the 400 Block of SA Graham Boulevard just before midnight on Tuesday. A male wearing dark clothing and a white camouflage face mask entered the...
wdhn.com
Three canines join the ranks of the Coffee Co. Sheriff’s Office
COFFEE CO., Ala. (WDHN)— “Mayor” is a “purebred” poodle who is being used as a “therapy dog” in the Coffee County School District. In many cases, “Mayor’s” presence has a calming effect on a child who may be having trouble in class for whatever reason.
wdhn.com
Foreign suspects traffic over 300 pounds of marijuana from Dothan, authorities say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Chinese immigrants were arrested and accused of multiple crimes including trafficking drugs in three states, with Dothan being the pickup location. Chinese immigrants, Xin Lei Chen, 33, and Yanchao Huang, 39, both of Flushing, New York, were arrested in Panama City, Fl, after a joint action by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Burea of Investigation(FBI).
wdhn.com
Revisions to Geneva Co. employee handbook firearms policy
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—Earlier this month, we reported on the Geneva County Commission “approving” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. At that time, a road and bridge employee accidentally shot himself in the leg with a handgun in his. pocket while...
wtvy.com
Dothan government scandal detailed in email
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two city of Dothan supervisors are among five employees who either lost their job or were reprimanded for their role in a multi-million dollar feeding program that is now a criminal investigation. An internal email penned by Dothan Personnel Director Delvick McKay and obtained by News...
wtvy.com
Three charged after altercations at high school sporting event
CHIPLEY, FL. (WTVY) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received tips of potential fighting that was supposed to occur during the Chipley High School Football game on August 19th. The school’s Resource Officer requested extra back up in attempt to prevent an altercation or respond if one occurred.
Florida authorities report drowning victim was an Alabama flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
Murder trial postponed again in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A murder trial was postponed in Calhoun County again. A German man named Daniel Belc was accused of shooting his wife in March of 2018. After shooting her, Belc allegedly loaded her body in the trunk of his car. He then drove around until a family member convinced him to […]
International Military Student’s Body Recovered From Florida River
An international military student’s body has been recovered from a river after authorities received a distress call on Saturday. According to deputies, on Saturday, Aug. 20, at approximately 1 p.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) received a 911 call about a person in distress
wdhn.com
Elba woman arrested for chemical endangerment of her child
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—An Elba woman is behind bars for allegedly doing drugs while pregnant. 21-year-old “Zoe Suggs” is charged with the chemical endangerment of a child. Elba police was notified by the Coffee County Department of Human Resources that an infant tested. “positive” for narcotics. Shortly after,...
Local man killed in car crash
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross the street Saturday night. According to Lynn Haven Police, the victim, 58-year-old Jeffery Elliot Goodman, was trying to cross Ohio Avenue when he was hit by a pick up truck. Witnesses said at the time […]
Body of missing swimmer found in Jax. Co.
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
wdhn.com
UPDATE: New information on Jackson Co. drowning
UPDATE: The victim has been confirmed to be a 38-year-old Iraqi Colonel, training at Fort Rucker to be an Apache helicopter pilot. Investigators say the victim was with 33 fellow military students who were all wearing life jackets. The victim reportedly told his friends he could not swim and proceeded to take off his life jacket 10-15 minutes before jumping in the water. His friends rushed to save him but did not reach him in time.
wdhn.com
Air ambulance coming to Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise Rescue Inc. appears one step closer to its goal to get an “air ambulance” based at the city’s municipal airport. This week, the Coffee County Commission approved a 250-thousand dollar line of credit to encourage. Mississippi-based PHI to set up an ambulance helicopter...
wdhn.com
Houston County Rescue Unit assists in finding the body of an international Ft. Rucker student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — The search for a missing Fort Rucker student is over as rescue crews recovered his body early Monday morning. The victim was a 38-year-old colonel in flight school, training to be an apache helicopter pilot at Fort Rucker. He was there with 33 other students.
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of torturing and abusing a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After being charged with 2 counts of willful torture of a child, a Dothan man currently sits behind bars. Limited details have been released concerning the August 19th arrest of Jerronus DeShawn Springfield, 28. The Dothan Police Department received recent reports of possible child abuse which...
wdhn.com
Vehicle overturns in crash near Twitchell Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials respond to an accident of an overturned vehicle near Ross Clark Circle. The car crash happened at an intersection near Twitchell Road around 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning. According to DPD on the scene, a white Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Ross Clark...
wdhn.com
Dothan man charged with attempted murder
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — After a supposed heated argument, a Dothan man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. Steven Tyler McNeill, 31, of Dothan, engaged in a physical altercation with another man while inside a business located at the 1600 Block of Westgate Parkway in Dothan. According...
