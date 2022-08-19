ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fort panel OKs Builders First Source site plan

The Fort Atkinson Plan Commission Tuesday approved a site plan for a construction project at Builders First Source (BFS) on the city’s southwest side. Located at 1400 Janesville Ave., BFS is planning to build a new 5,760-square-foot building in the far southwest corner of the property, as well as a 1,400-square-foot loading dock addition on the far west building and a new paved surface area for truck loading and unloading on the property’s south side.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Whitewater: Caine, Clark, Gault to receive chip seal

The city of Whitewater has announced that three streets — Caine, Clark and Gault — will be receiving an application of chip seal. The work is scheduled to take place, Thursday, Aug. 25, and is anticipated to complete Friday, Aug. 26. According to information released by the city,...
WHITEWATER, WI
MSI to design, construct Wisconsin Packaging building addition

MSI General Corporation has announced that it has been selected by Green Bay Packaging, Inc., to design and construct an addition for its Wisconsin Packaging Division building in Fort Atkinson. A site plan for the addition was approved by the city’s Plan Commission in July. The building is located at...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Robert Street Bridge to open Sept. 1; Main Street to return to two traffic lanes

Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire has announced that the Robert Street Bridge project is nearly complete and is scheduled to open Sept. 1. According to a recent news release, the completion of the Robert Street Bridge reconstruction project, originally scheduled to be finished by Aug. 27, has been delayed a few days. The bridge will open by Sept. 1 at 4 a.m. in time for the first day of school for the School District of Fort Atkinson.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Mildred ‘Millie’ G. Johnson

Mildred “Millie” G. Johnson (nee Hepp), age 91, passed away on August 20, 2022 at Alden Estates of Jefferson after a long battle with dementia. Mildred was born on November 4, 1930 to Elmer and Florence (Mlodzik) Hepp. She grew up on the family farm at Lost Lake (aka Hooperville) WI, during the Great Depression.
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Evers makes campaign stop in Fort

Gov. Tony Evers addressed a roomful of exuberant supporters Monday evening at the Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson. The campaign stop followed one made Monday afternoon in West Allis. In Fort Atkinson, some 70 people, which constituted standing room only in the cafe, eagerly awaited the candidate’s arrival after learning that...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

