Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca Houseman LeMire has announced that the Robert Street Bridge project is nearly complete and is scheduled to open Sept. 1. According to a recent news release, the completion of the Robert Street Bridge reconstruction project, originally scheduled to be finished by Aug. 27, has been delayed a few days. The bridge will open by Sept. 1 at 4 a.m. in time for the first day of school for the School District of Fort Atkinson.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO