Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
34-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Solved by DNA on Letter from KillerA.W. NavesHamburg, PA
There's a Harry Potter Themed Coffee Shop in Pennsylvania and it is MagicalTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Resort is Home to Pennsylvania's Only Mountain CoasterTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Visit America's Oldest Drive-In Theater Right Here in PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Related
Times News
Band, boosters to hold cash bingo
The Northern Lehigh High School Marching Band, in conjunction with Catasauqua Music Boosters, will hold a cash bingo on Saturday. The joint fundraiser is in the Catasauqua High School cafeteria, 2500 W. Bullshead Road, Northampton. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Bingo is at 1 p.m. Tickets include 20 regular games...
Times News
Group began to trade plants, grew into festival
A group of Carbon County green thumbs started trading plants online a couple years ago. The community now numbers nearly 3,000, and has its own festival for fellow planters and the public. Carbon County Plant Fest will be at Lansford’s Kennedy Park this weekend, featuring a plant swap, crafts, music,...
Times News
West End news for Aug. 24, 2022
Fleetwood Macked Tribute to Fleetwood Mac is the concert happening at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market tonight, with gates opening at 6:15 p.m. and the concert beginning at 7:30. Season pass holders and members may enter at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at shermantheater.com or the Sherman Theater...
Times News
Nesquehoning historical society
The Nesquehoning Historical Society museum will be open on Sept. 3 From 9 a.m.-noon. Come check out the new items on display. If you cannot make a Saturday opening, you can reach out to the group on the society’s Facebook page and schedule a time. The society will also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Lowe’s refurbishes PV teacher lounge
Aidan Cleary graduated from Panther Valley eight years ago, but last week he was back walking the halls of his elementary school. This time, he was leading a project to refurbish the teachers’ lounge, in his role as an assistant manager at Lowe’s in Lehighton. “It feels really...
Times News
West End Fair has something for everyone
West End Fair attendees were treated to a brilliant sunset Tuesday evening at the fairgrounds in Gilbert after two days of rain showers. Today’s special events include: The Joey Vincent Show on the main stage at 3 and 4:30 p.m.; a senior program on the main stage at 5:30 p.m.; McElligott School of Irish Dance, bandshell at 6 p.m.; Junk Car Races in the arena at 7 p.m.; and The Main Street Cruisers on the main stage at 7 and 8:30 p.m.
Times News
West End Fair opens with parade, crowning of 2022 fair queen
The West End Fair opened for its 100th time Sunday, with a parade and other celebrations. Brianna Shupp was named fair queen, with 18-year-old Sophia Alcamo as the princess. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. Eldred,...
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 24, 2022
Sunday worship at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., Lehighton, begins at 9:30 a.m. Included in this time is the Sacrament of Holy Baptism. Masks are no longer required, however, if you are not fully vaccinated, you are encouraged to wear a mask covering the nose and mouth for your own protection and safety. The Rev. Nancy L. Moore presides. Coffeehouse fellowship follows the worship service in Luther Hall. Cold and hot beverages will be provided. Please bring a snack to share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Lehighton Legion presents certificate of appreciation
The Lehighton American Legion Post 314 presents Times News Media Group reporter Terry Ahner with a certificate of appreciation in recognition and appreciation of outstanding service and assistance which helped advance the American Legion’s programs and activities. Ahner accepts the certificate from Adjutant K.M. “Spike” Long. Also pictured, from left, are First Vice Commander William H. Fisher Jr., Commander Glenn C. “Smokey” Troutman and Second Vice Commander Harry J. Procina. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
Times News
Volunteer group to maintain trails
The Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks will meet Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Tuscarora State Park Visitor Center in Barnesville. All are welcome. The volunteer project will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Spirit of Tuscarora trail head. Bring gloves and water and wear sturdy footwear for trail maintenance.
Times News
Schuylkill County teacher on target at archery tournament
A Schuylkill County elementary school teacher was on the mark at a recent archery competition. Amy Bachert, a fourth-grade teacher at St. Jerome’s Regional School in Rush Township, placed third twice at the International Bowhunting Organization’s World Championship at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Somerset County. “It was...
Times News
Animal shelters lap up donations
Tom Connors is greeted by barks and wagging tails when he gets to work. The former Weatherly mayor is director of the Carbon County Animal Shelter. The dogs call the shelter home until they find their forever homes. The shelter, at 63 Broad St., Nesquehoning, provides food, shelter, grooming, veterinary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Pa. Parks and Forests Foundation launches paint-by-numbers series
With some colors and a steady hand, individuals can create works of art that reflect the beauty of Pennsylvania’s great outdoors. The Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation recently launched a downloadable paint-by-number each month. The group has featured plans for paintings of a sunset at Tobyhanna State Park, a...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 23, 1997
There is a new jewel in the Pencor crown. Company officials Friday confirmed the purchase of a three-story building at the corner of Third Street and Franklin Avenue, Palmerton, from Horsehead Resource Development. The structure had served as an office building for HRD until being vacated last fall. The building...
Times News
Lehighton fills leadership position
A Jim Thorpe resident and former Panther Valley elementary principal is returning to the area as Lehighton Area School District’s new assistant to the superintendent. Lehighton’s board unanimously hired Mary Figura on Monday night at an annual salary of $117,000 effective Aug. 29. “We are very pleased to...
Times News
Gearing up for the gridiron
Football season begins Friday night with a full slate of games. Local teams, marching bands and cheerleaders have been preparing the past few weeks. Here, the 180-member Tamaqua Area High School Raider Marching Band poses for a group photo Wednesday after finalizing their field show. DONALD R. SERFASS/SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Times News
Lehighton man needs help to get new van
Derek Szena loves life; he wants to live it like everyone else. The Lehighton man, 29, was born with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration. Szena, who lives with his parents, needs assistance when he leaves the house. He uses a 22-year-old van that recently...
Times News
Whey Jennings to perform at West End Fair tonight
Whey Jennings, grandson of country music legends Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, has a new song befitting the West End Fair’s 100 years of agricultural history. Scheduled to perform this evening at the fair, located on Fairgrounds Road in Gilbert, Whey announced the release of “Farm Life” earlier this week on social media.
Times News
VFW honors retired Nesquehoning officer
The Nesquehoning VFW recently honored a retired police officer for his service to the community. Members of the VFW presented Tim Wuttke, who retired from the borough police force earlier this year, with the Patrolman Achievement Award. Wuttke served as a Nesquehoning patrolman for 20 years. VFW Commander Craig Strohl,...
Times News
NCC offers community health worker session
Northampton Community College is having free virtual information sessions about community health worker careers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. and Sept. 15 at 1 p.m. Community health workers help individuals overcome barriers to care by linking them to local community resources. To register, visit www.northampton.edu/healthcarecerts or call 610-332-6585.
Comments / 0