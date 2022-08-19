Dudley fire that destroyed Mace Polymers could have resulted in injuries, deaths if not for first responders, fire chief says

Read full article on original website
Dump Truck Rollover Crash Closes Part Of Route 20 In Auburn: Authorities
A portion of Route 20 in Auburn was closed after a dump truck rolled over and spilled gravel all over the roadway, authorities said. Crews responded to the crash at 198 Washington Street (Route 20) just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, Auburn Fire said on Twitter. The driver was reportedly still trapped inside.
leominsterchamp.com
One person injured in single-vehicle crash on Lancaster Street in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A single-vehicle crash sent one person to the hospital and shut down a section of Lancaster Street for more than three hours Wednesday. “There was a bad accident, one car into the bridge on Lancaster Street,” Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella said around 9:20 a.m. during his daily Facebook video update.
Pawtucket storefronts damaged by fire
Several businesses in a Pawtucket shopping plaza were damaged by fire Tuesday evening.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials issue good news after two-year-old Massachusetts child fell into pool and was unresponsive
Officials shared good news concerning a two-year-old child that was rushed to the hospital last week after falling into a pool. According to the Abington Fire Department, in the early afternoon on August 15th, crews were dispatched to a reported child being pulled from a pool. The incident took place...
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on Route 1 in Saugus
A person struck by a car on Route 1 near a car dealership in Saugus suffered serious injuries, WCVB reported. Troopers responded to a pedestrian crash on Route 1 south in the area of the York Ford dealership around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the news station reported. The victim has...
Car crashed into pole on Rt. 20 in West Springfield
Drivers were detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute Wednesday, due to a single-car crash.
Joel Batista-Viera, man accused of setting fire to Wind Tiki restaurant in Webster, pleads not guilty
A 42-year-old Webster man accused of setting fire to a Webster Chinese restaurant and breaking into several other area restaurants pleaded not guilty in Worcester Superior Court Wednesday. Joel Batista-Viera was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury earlier this month on charges in connection with a fire that destroyed...
NBC Connecticut
Fire Damages House in Lisbon
Several departments responded to a house fire in Lisbon on Monday night. Firefighters were called to a home on Newent Road around 7:44 p.m. after getting a report of a fire. Heavy flames could be seen coming out of the home. In total, firefighters from 11 fire departments responded to...
Worcester investigators seek public help in motorcycle crash
WORCESTER - Investigators are reaching out to the public for information about a serious accident involving a car and motorcycle on Cambridge Street Saturday night. A car making a left turn into a parking lot collided with a motorcycle traveling in the opposite direction, police said. The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old...
John Rivera identified as victim of fatal shooting on Longhill Street in Springfield early Saturday morning
The Hampden County District Attorney’s office identified the victim of a homicide that occurred in Springfield early Saturday morning. John Rivera, 29, of Springfield, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred at Longhill Street in Springfield on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 1:45 a.m., authorities...
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
westernmassnews.com
Afternoon storms leave damage in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the storms may be over, some will be cleaning up the mess for days. “It felt like just ten minutes of chaos and then it was done,” said Savannah Gates of South Hadley. Storms rolled through western Massachusetts on Tuesday and left quite...
Man arrested in South Hadley after marijuana investigation
South Hadley and state police conducted an investigation at a home on Bach Lane Wednesday morning, where power company workers have had to cut the electricity.
Police dog finds suspected drunken driver, who fled a Charlton crash scene, hiding under bushes inside woods
A 52-year-old man, who officials believe was drunk, crashed his car in Charlton on Saturday night and fled the crash scene on foot. A Charlton Police Department K9 found the alleged drunk driver hidden away under a thick layer of bushes in a nearby woodland area. On Saturday at 9:20...
Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, identified as man killed crossing Route 1 in Saugus
A Vermont man has been identified as the person struck and killed on Route 1 in Saugus Tuesday night. Carlos Vasquez, 45, of Bennington, was nearly across the southbound side of the busy throughway, heading for his girlfriend waiting on the far curb when he was struck, the Massachusetts State Police said.
NBC Connecticut
I-395 North Reopens in Plainfield
Interstate 395 North was closed in Plainfield, just before exit 32 because of a jackknifed tractor-trailer, but has reopened.
WCVB
Coworkers apply tourniquet after 22-year-old suffers severe injury at National Guard Armory in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Coworkers applied a tourniquet to an injured peer Saturday after he suffered a severe left arm injury in Framingham over the weekend, according to Fire Department Chief Michael Dutcher. The incident occurred just before noon on Saturday at the National Guard Armory, located at 522 Concord...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man stabbed to death remembered as amazing man that could fix almost anything
A Fall River man who was killed late Sunday night is being remembered as someone who will not be forgotten. On Sunday night shortly before 9:15 p.m., Fall River Police responded to a report of a stabbing victim just outside of the cafe. When first responders arrived, they located the victim, later identified as 58-year-old Antonio Santos, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Santos was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he died during surgery shortly before midnight.
7 people arrested during search warrant on Nora Street in Chicopee
Police arrested seven people after conducting a search warrant in connection with breaking into a business in Chicopee.
Jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-395 north in Plainfield
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A jack-knifed tractor-trailer crash closed down I-395 northbound in Plainfield on Tuesday, Connecticut State Police said. According to state police, the crash occurred prior to Exit 32 around 12:35 p.m. Lanes have since reopened. See our live traffic map: Stay alert for traffic updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
