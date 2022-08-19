ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles Look More Smitten Than Ever in NYC Amid Jason Sudeikis Custody Battle

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1ULu_0hNf9wZA00

For anyone who thought Olivia Wilde ’s relationship with Harry Styles wouldn’t last, the couple is here to prove everyone wrong. The dynamic duo was spotted in New York City looking very much in love as they exited the Italian eatery, Rubirosa, on Thursday night.

The paparazzi were waiting for the two of them after they finished their meal. The 28-year-old singer led the way while wearing a white lace shirt, brown pants, and a black face mask (he has to stay safe with his Madison Square Garden residency ahead) while Wilde was a few steps behind him. The 38-year-old director wore a navy-blue t-shirt tucked into a blue-and-white-print skirt. The cutest moment was when Styles turned around, reaching with his hand to grab hers so that she was safe from the throngs of photographers.

Wilde is currently dealing with her very public child custody case with ex Jason Sudeikis. He served her legal documents while she was onstage at Cinema Con in April and presenting her upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling. Even though the Ted Lasso star swears, via his rep, that he “had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered,” Wilde isn’t taking his word for that. She’s hitting back that Sudeikis had ill-intent from the get-go. “The fact that Jason would embarrass me professionally and put our personal conflict on public display in this manner is extremely contrary to our children’s best interests,” she wrote in court papers obtained by the Daily Mail.

Despite that conflict, Wilde and Styles are still going strong. Not only is she supporting him during his concert dates, but the couple will also be front and center as the press push begins for the film that brought them together in the first place — and they are red-carpet ready.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrities in relationships with older women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTYlN_0hNf9wZA00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Nicole Kidman Looks Ripped as Hell on ‘Perfect’ Magazine Cover

For decades, Nicole Kidman has commanded our attention as a mesmerizing, Oscar- and multi-award-winning screen star. But on the latest cover of Perfect magazine, Kidman is photographed as we’ve never seen her before: her arms are flexed and ripped, revealing bulging biceps in a formidable pose. View this post on Instagram A post shared by PERFECT (@theperfectmagazine) Clad in a choppy red wig, micro-mini Diesel skirt, and sculptural pieces by the designer Glenn Martens, Kidman provocatively challenges our perception of her: generally,...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Florence Is ‘Uncomfortable’ With Olivia After She Reportedly ‘Hooked Up’ With Harry While Still With Jason

Click here to read the full article. Pretty awkward. Florence Pugh isn’t so fond of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s relationship. The Don’t Worry Darling stars and director seem to have an “uncomfortable” relationship, according to an insider. Florence and Harry star as the leads of Olivia’s upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere on September 23, 2022. An insider told Page Six on July 20, 2022, that Florence was unhappy after Olivia and Harry started dating on the set of the film around the same time as Olivia’s split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. “I can tell you...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding

Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Madison, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out With Mila Kunis & Their Kids After Revealing Terrifying Health Battle

Ashton Kutcher seems to be enjoying time with Mila Kunis and their kiddos after he shockingly revealed he previosuly battled a rare autoimmune disease which nearly robbed him of his vision and hearing.In photos from their outing, the That 70's Show costars took their daughter Wyatt, 7, and son Dimitri, 5, out for frozen yogurt on Tuesday, August 17, in Los Angeles. The Black Swan star kept it casual in a jean romper and sneakers while Kutcher looked cool in a t-shirt and jeans combo.'FREEDOM': MILA KUNIS CONFESSED SHE WANTED TO FILM SUPER BOWL COMMERCIAL WITH ASHTON KUTCHER TO GET...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thezoereport.com

Selena Gomez’s Latest Swimsuit Look Contains A Body-Positive Message

All the glamour and pizzazz displayed in celebrity photos on social media can lead one to believe that their lives are picture-perfect. However, some stars are always here to add a dose of realness into the mix. For evidence, take Selena Gomez’s body-positive swimsuit message, which she recently shared on her TikTok account. In the seven second-long video, the singer and actor encouraged her fans to embrace their curves and body shapes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Courtney Love
Person
Frances Bean Cobain
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Olivia Wilde
Person
Tim Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Italian
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Drops His Kids Off At Private Airport Following Lavish Wedding With Jennifer Lopez

The amazing wedding weekend has come to an end. Ben Affleck was spotted bringing his children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, to a private airport to catch a flight in Savannah, Georgia. The airport trip came at the tail end of his marital festivities with his wife Jennifer Lopez, on Sunday, August 21. After the full-blown wedding bash, Ben, 50, kept his outfit low-key as he was seen by the plane.
SAVANNAH, GA
extratv

Ashley Olsen Sparks Marriage Rumors

Marriage rumors are swirling about Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Louis Eisner!. Over the weekend, Olsen, 36, was seen wearing a gold band on that finger while enjoying a beach day in Pantelleria, Italy. During the outing, Olsen wore a striped coverup, sunglasses, and black cap, while Eisner opted for...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Brad Pitt gushes about ‘very beautiful’ daughter Shiloh

Just call him Dad Pitt. Brad Pitt gushed over his 16-year-old daughter Shiloh and her dance skills Monday while walking the red carpet at the “Bullet Train” premiere at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. “It brings a tear to the eye,” the actor told “Entertainment Tonight” when asked about a viral video of his daughter dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas,” adding that she is “very beautiful.” Pitt, 58, also joked about not knowing where Shiloh got her moves from, as he admitted he does not have the sharpest dance skills. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Complex

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox Reportedly ‘Doing Just Fine’ Amid Split Rumors

Rest easy, weary world. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly “doing just fine.”. In recent days, you may or may not have been made privy to rumors of the social media variety positing that one of pop culture’s most undeniably headlineable couples had entered Splitsville. But that’s not true, at least according to sources cited in an early Wednesday report from TMZ.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

64K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy