ComicBook

Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks

When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
MOVIES
Distractify

'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later

The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Owen Wilson’s New Movie Smashes Streaming Record on Paramount Plus

When it comes to producers in Hollywood, no one is having a better year than Jerry Bruckheimer. With Top Gun: Maverick continuing to climb the box office, holding a top five spot for 12 out of the 13 weeks in theaters, Bruckheimer yet again proved his ability to fund a blockbuster hit. But besides watching Tom Cruise speed through the air, it seems the producer has yet another hit with Secret Headquarters. The family film follows Jack Kincaid, played by Owen Wilson, as he received superhero powers from an alien aircraft in order to protect the world. Juggling both family and superhero duties leads to some hard lessons. Starring Owen Wilson, it seems Secret Headquarters is setting records for Paramount+.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer

Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Every Show and Movie HBO Max Canceled This Summer

Nothing great lasts forever, especially in Hollywood, where executives love putting their own stamp on things, even to the detriment of the successful thing they now oversee. HBO Max was once one of the best streaming services, overcoming its technical glitches with an incredible variety of new and old content. Now, it's already starting to look like a husk of its former self as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav removes things and cancels shows.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Ryan Gosling Reportedly in Talks to Star in Ocean's Eleven Prequel With Margot Robbie

It didn't take long for Barbie and Ken to reunite. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the iconic dolls in Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film, which arrives in theaters next year and has done nothing but generate buzz throughout its production. Even though that movie is a year away, Gosling and Robbie are already looking to work together again, heading back to Warner Bros. for a second project as a team.
MOVIES
Polygon

Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed

Allison Janney has always been a badass, from her fierce, no-nonsense performance as press secretary and eventual chief of staff C.J. Cregg on The West Wing to a long string of similarly frank and forceful roles in movies from The Help to I, Tonya. But Netflix’s upcoming movie Lou finds a new kind of role for her, as the kind of “secret ass-kicker with a sordid, submerged past” character that movies like John Wick and Nobody have made into a screen staple over the past decade-plus.
MOVIES
Variety

Movie Theaters Want to Play ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion.’ Does Netflix Care?

Since the pandemic, it’s been feast or famine at the box office. And after dining out in spectacular fashion for much of the summer, movie theaters are bracing for a starvation diet this fall. With a series of question marks on the calendar through the remainder of the year, there’s at least one movie that exhibitors expect to triumph. The bad news? It’s coming to Netflix. The highly anticipated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will debut Dec. 23 on the streaming service, as well as “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” Netflix reported on Monday. But, much to the chagrin of movie...
MOVIES

