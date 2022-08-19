Read full article on original website
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later
The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
Owen Wilson’s New Movie Smashes Streaming Record on Paramount Plus
When it comes to producers in Hollywood, no one is having a better year than Jerry Bruckheimer. With Top Gun: Maverick continuing to climb the box office, holding a top five spot for 12 out of the 13 weeks in theaters, Bruckheimer yet again proved his ability to fund a blockbuster hit. But besides watching Tom Cruise speed through the air, it seems the producer has yet another hit with Secret Headquarters. The family film follows Jack Kincaid, played by Owen Wilson, as he received superhero powers from an alien aircraft in order to protect the world. Juggling both family and superhero duties leads to some hard lessons. Starring Owen Wilson, it seems Secret Headquarters is setting records for Paramount+.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
Kevin Costner's Massive Western Has Cast A Stranger Things Star And More
Three exciting cast members just joining Kevin Costner's Western project Horizon.
New Details Emerge About Tom Cruise Possibly Bringing Back His Tropic Thunder Character For More Dancing
It’s been almost 15 years since Tom Cruise played Les Grossman in Tropic Thunder, and apparently the actor is interested in revisiting the character.
Hillary Clinton Admits Her Choice to Stay in Her Marriage Isn’t “Right for Everybody” in Apple TV+’s ‘Gutsy’ Trailer
Hillary Clinton‘s new TV series Gutsy celebrates bravery in women, and Clinton herself is sharing one of her most daring choices in a newly released trailer for the Apple TV+ show. Clinton, who created the show with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, travels across the country in Gutsy to meet and learn from other influential women. During a conversation with Rev. Whittney Ijanaten featured in today’s first look at Gutsy, Hillary reveals her “gutsiest” moment. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning. You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your marriage,” Ijanaten, who officiates weddings,...
Harry Styles opens up about his sexuality and addresses queerbaiting accusations
Pop superstar Harry Styles is peeling back the curtain on his personal life, addressing accusations of queerbaiting, his sexuality and his romantic relationship with Olivia Wilde in a new interview with Rolling Stone. Much has changed for Styles since his "X-Factor" days catapulted him to international stardom with the formation...
Tom Cruise Basically Got Top Gun: Maverick Greenlit By Picking Up The Phone And Telling The Studio He Was Doing It
Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer talked with CinemaBlend about how Tom Cruise didn’t beat around the bush with getting the sequel greenlit.
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
Popculture
Every Show and Movie HBO Max Canceled This Summer
Nothing great lasts forever, especially in Hollywood, where executives love putting their own stamp on things, even to the detriment of the successful thing they now oversee. HBO Max was once one of the best streaming services, overcoming its technical glitches with an incredible variety of new and old content. Now, it's already starting to look like a husk of its former self as new Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav removes things and cancels shows.
ComicBook
Ryan Gosling Reportedly in Talks to Star in Ocean's Eleven Prequel With Margot Robbie
It didn't take long for Barbie and Ken to reunite. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are playing the iconic dolls in Greta Gerwig's live-action Barbie film, which arrives in theaters next year and has done nothing but generate buzz throughout its production. Even though that movie is a year away, Gosling and Robbie are already looking to work together again, heading back to Warner Bros. for a second project as a team.
One Major Request Ana De Armas Had For Her John Wick Spinoff The Ballerina
Ana de Armas insisted on a female writer being hired to write the screenplay for the John Wick spin-off, The Ballerina.
LOOK: ‘America’s Got Talent’s’ Heidi Klum Turns Heads in Daring Outfit on Set
America’s Got Talent host was catching a lot of attention on her way to the set in Los Angeles recently. The 49-year-old model was spotted wearing a bustier and hot pants as she strolled to work. Check out photos from The Sun. Klum’s daughter Leni just turned 18 and...
What Time Will ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Be On Demand? How to Watch ‘Top Gun 2’ At Home
If you’re feeling the need for speed, hop on the highway to the danger zone by watching Top Gun: Maverick, which is coming to digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and more this week. Over thirty years after Maverick and Goose first entered the Top Gun program...
Polygon
Netflix’s Lou gives Allison Janney the John Wick role she’s always needed
Allison Janney has always been a badass, from her fierce, no-nonsense performance as press secretary and eventual chief of staff C.J. Cregg on The West Wing to a long string of similarly frank and forceful roles in movies from The Help to I, Tonya. But Netflix’s upcoming movie Lou finds a new kind of role for her, as the kind of “secret ass-kicker with a sordid, submerged past” character that movies like John Wick and Nobody have made into a screen staple over the past decade-plus.
Movie Theaters Want to Play ‘Knives Out’ Sequel ‘Glass Onion.’ Does Netflix Care?
Since the pandemic, it’s been feast or famine at the box office. And after dining out in spectacular fashion for much of the summer, movie theaters are bracing for a starvation diet this fall. With a series of question marks on the calendar through the remainder of the year, there’s at least one movie that exhibitors expect to triumph. The bad news? It’s coming to Netflix. The highly anticipated “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” will debut Dec. 23 on the streaming service, as well as “in select theaters on a to-be-announced date,” Netflix reported on Monday. But, much to the chagrin of movie...
