Colorado football countdown to Week 1 kickoff: 14 days

By Tony Cosolo
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

We are almost past another work week and it’s time to celebrate the coming weekend together. But more than that, another Friday gone means we’re another week closer to Colorado Buffaloes football beginning its 2022 season.

There are now two more weeks remaining until we see how the changes and new talent brought in this offseason can hopefully turn around CU. Fall camp is well underway and new coaching has taken hold with a few position groups making headlines . Freshmen have joined in as well and are starting to make names for themselves as future playmakers on a team in need of them.

Let’s continue our countdown and look at the fun players and stories associated with No. 14 in Colorado’s history:

Buffaloes who have worn the number

Maddox Kopp, QB (Current) Bernie Bustler, OG (1928-30) Mike E. Davis, SS (1976-79) Koy Detmer, QB (1992-96) Matt DiLallo, P (2006-09) Eric Harris, CB (1968-69) Craig Keenan, QB (1984-85) Joel Klatt, QB (2002-05) Jay MacIntyre, WR (2015-18)

Tony's favorite Buff

Joel Klatt was a three-year starter at the quarterback position and led the Buffs to bowl games in his final two seasons. Klatt would leave his imprint on the Colorado record book, as noted by
CUBuffs.com ;
"(Klatt) set 44 school records in his tenure, the second most records ever set by one student-athlete at the school in any sport (Byron White set 51 between 1934 and 1937)"

Stat you should know

Sefo Liufau holds the record for the most yards gained in a season, gaining 3,200 yards in 20 14.

Stat you won't know

Alex Kelley set the record for most snaps on offense in a season, playing 988 snaps in 20 14.

Brick Game

Sept. 28, 1985: Colorado 14 , Arizona 13

