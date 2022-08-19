Read full article on original website
Congressman Latta Blames Government Regulation for High Gas PricesMike WhiteOregon, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
TolHouse elevates cocktail scene in Toledo
To most, cocktails are synonymous with mixed drinks. For TolHouse, however, cocktails are a craft. While the simple description remains constant, the process and attention are markedly different. This attention to detail has elevated TolHouse’s cocktails to become some of the most unique and well-regarded in the city. What...
Take a swing on the Schoonmaker: National Museum of the Great Lakes opens ‘Freighter Golf’ event Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Looking "fore" some family fun? A unique spin on miniature golf opens Thursday aboard the Schoonmaker museum ship. The National Museum of the Great Lakes is bringing back its "Freighter Golf" to coincide with the LPGA Dana Open. Last year, the putt-putt course opened in time...
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
15 Things Do While Visiting Maumee Bay Lodge and Conference Center in Ohio
Discover the top things to do while staying at the Maumee Bay Lodge. Overlooking scenic Lake Erie sits the tranquil Maumee Bay Lodge. Soak in a spectacular sunset, take a peaceful stroll along the boardwalk, or cozy up next to one of the fireplaces. You will not want to leave with tons of great things to do at Maumee Bay State Park Lodge!
WTOL 11 launches Good Day program
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11’s Toledo’s longest-running 9 a.m. show, “Your Day,” has been revamped into “Good Day.”. The team on Summit Street has been tailoring the show to be fun, local, and positive for viewers. The new show format launches Sept. 6. "For...
170th Sandusky County Fair kicks off with livestock contests, rides and more
FREMONT, Ohio — The 170th Sandusky County Fair began on Monday, with a bustling midway, animals and kids enjoying their last week of summer before returning to school. Siblings Ezekiel and Corrina Ley are preparing their goats to be shown at the general livestock contest on Tuesday. Ezekiel said...
Krispy Kreme going to the dogs with National Dog Day special
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above report is courtesy of WTOL 11 sister station WUSA. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating National Dog Day the best way they know how — Doggie Doughnuts. On Aug. 26, Krispy Kreme will offer baked treats for dogs at participating stores for...
Mom attends Bowling Green State University alongside daughter
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Tiffany and Marlee Eckert hold the distinction of being a mother-daughter duo attending Bowling Green State University at the same time. Marlee is setting foot on campus this fall as a freshman, while Tiffany is beginning her second year majoring in Human Development and Family Studies. Tiffany is scheduled to graduate in the spring 2023.
Pulitzer, Emmy winning writer coming to University of Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Pulitzer Prize-winner playwright Tony Kushner will speak at the Edward Shapiro Distinguished Lecture on Sept. 20, an annual event held at the University of Toledo. The free event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Doermann Theatre in University Hall. Doors will open at 6...
BGSU brings in the fall semester with traditions, new and old
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green State University is striving to keep old campus traditions alive, as well as welcoming in some new ones. The University kicked off a new tradition this year: "Sunrise on the Hill" invited students to start the semester with an early morning on the hill behind the Doyt Perry Stadium, joined by groups like BGSU cheerleading, secret spirit group "sicsic" and university president Rodney Rogers. Students were encouraged to bring blankets and friends for the first-day-of-class event.
Knightheart organizes Beach House Family Shelter benefit concert
MVNIFVST (pronounced “MANIFEST”) is “dedicated to representing dreamers and believers.” Jelani Maliik, aka Knightheart, launched the clothing brand and multimedia company to help develop artists and musicians and inspire them to realize their dreams. Now, he is utilizing his brand to support a cause close to home: the Beach House Family Shelter charity based here in Toledo, Ohio.
Maumee rail crossings on Conant, Kingsbury to close for 5 to 7 days
MAUMEE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story related to Conant Street construction projects that aired on June 27, 2022. Maumee police announced the closure of railroad crossings on Conant Street and Kingsbury Road, beginning as early as Thursday, Aug. 25. Transportation company Norfolk Southern...
Simple request for community to join nursing home resident for a game of chess turns into much more
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A call out to the community for chess players reached its targeted audience, and then some. Strangers met for the first time over a friendly game of chess Tuesday afternoon in Perrysburg. "Oh, chess is a game that I like from my heart, actually," Shamim Karim...
Engineering report of Riverview Terrace Apartments shows cracks in floorboards, improperly restrained walls
ADRIAN, Mich. — According to an engineering report for the Riverview Terrace Apartments in Adrian, Michigan, a wall appeared to not be properly attached to the floor, causing weight-bearing issues and light was seen shining from a unit below one with cracked planks. The "clear break through the precast...
Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
Engage Toledo ambassadors' application deadline Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — More than 75 Toledoans have applied to become the next Engage Toledo Ambassadors, but only 24 of them will be selected. Former ambassador Celeste Felix said the role helped her personally and professionally. She became an ambassador four years ago and she's still using everything she learned today.
'Garlic Naan' recipe as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Learn how to make garlic naan as seen on WTOL 11 Your Day. The recipe is provided by Jera's Heavenly Sweet on Bancroft near the University of Toledo. Brianna Stewart joined Amanda, Diane and Steven to make the tasty snack. Recipe. Garlic Naan. 1/3 cup milk.
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
180th Fighter Wing maintains combat readiness with regular nighttime training sessions
SWANTON, Ohio — The Ohio Air National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing, based in Swanton, is maintaining combat readiness with nighttime training sessions and dogfight simulations until Thursday. Normally, Swanton residents are used to hearing the F-16s fly overhead during the day. But, F-16 pilots and maintenance personnel must participate...
Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
