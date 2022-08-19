MONTEVIDEO, MN—Ann Andrews, 72, Montevideo, MN, formerly of Sheldon, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo, MN. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo, MN. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the church, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, MN.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO