nwestiowa.com
Archer council hears about skunk problem
ARCHER—The Archer City Council had a couple of extra high-profile visitors during its meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 9, but neither one was there to cluck about the town’s potential new chicken ordinance. Former mayor Richard Ludeke and former councilman Bill Engeltjes were in attendance to provide comments and...
Sanborn hardware shop expands building
SANBORN—Sanborn Hardware & Rentals is approaching the finish line on getting moved into its building addition. The independent retail shop, located at 610 Profit St., broke ground on the expansion to the south of its existing structure in the spring of 2021. A team of contractors wrapped up construction...
Sioux Center bank party celebrates kids
SIOUX CENTER—American State Bank in Sioux Center celebrated young entrepreneurs and the conclusion of its first Kids Club event with a party Aug. 16. From June through July, children throughout the region could pick up from American State Bank lemonade stand kits with an informational packet, a large sign to promote the stand, Styrofoam cups and $10 of starting capital for supplies.
Rods ’N’ Rides to Rock Rapids Aug. 28
SIOUX CENTER—Motorcyclists, classic car owners and fellow worshippers are invited to participate in Rods ’N’ Rides outdoor worship service Sunday, Aug. 28. The group will leave Centre Mall in Sioux Center at 9 a.m. for the 10:30 a.m. service at West Side Park in Rock Rapids. A light breakfast will be served before the worship service by First Reformed Church in Rock Rapids. Lunch site suggestion: Pizza Ranch in Luverne, MN.
Spencer hospital now manages Hartley clinic
HARTLEY—The family medicine clinic of the Community Memorial Health Center facility in Hartley transferred its operations to Spencer Hospital. The clinic is now named Hartley Family Care of Spencer Hospital and is managed by Spencer Hospital in collaboration with Avera Medical Group Spencer. Hartley Family Care is located within the clinic space of the Community Memorial Health Center facility. It began offering patient services on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Aarika Maisak, 38, Sioux Falls, SD
SIOUX FALLS, SD—Aarika Lynn Maisak, 38, Sioux Falls, SD, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, t the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, SD, after a long battle with early onset colon cancer. A celebration of life service will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Hawarden Community Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home in Hawarden.
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
Primghar churches ending summer with bash
PRIMGHAR—The 2022 O’Brien County Fair is over, but the fairgrounds will be abuzz again Wednesday, Sept. 7, thanks to the “End-of-Summer Bash” Primghar churches are putting on. The shindig, which is free and open to the public, will be held 5-8:30 p.m. and feature food trucks,...
Passed out man arrested for public intox
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 8:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of public intoxication. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from him being found passed out on a driveway on the 300 block of Second Street Northeast, according to the Sioux Center Police Department.
Johnson talks EMS medical director roles
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may once again have multiple medical directors to oversee its six emergency medical services teams, provided two possible hires go through. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson told the board of supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 16, that two EMS agencies each might have found area doctors willing to be their medical directors.
Rural Paullina man jailed on OWI charge
PAULLINA—A 30-year-old rural Paullina man was arrested about 9:20 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, on a charge of first-offense operating under the influence. The arrest of Jose Fernando Maldanado Perez stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander at the intersection of Highway 10 and Pierce Avenue, about a mile and a half west of Paullina, according to the Paullina Police Department.
Hull farm blooms in flower-powered niche
HULL—Tucked inside the horizon-subsuming expanse of corn and soybeans, there are a few acres spared for something a little less monotonous. The country corner of Alissa’s Flower Farm & Designs has always been home to not-so-ordinary agriculture. Alissa Van Zweden’s parents ran the property as an organic vegetable...
Sioux City man charged for OWI by Ashton
ASHTON—A 36-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Grant Martin Giedd stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Cadillac Escalade for speeding on the Highway 60 expressway near the 250th Street intersection about a mile south of Ashton, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Ann Andrews, 72, formerly of Sheldon
MONTEVIDEO, MN—Ann Andrews, 72, Montevideo, MN, formerly of Sheldon, died Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at United Methodist Church in Montevideo, MN. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Cemetery in Montevideo, MN. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at the church, with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo, MN.
Calumet driver arrested for OWI in Alton
ALTON—A 21-year-old Calumet man was arrested about 11:55 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and driving in the improper lane/wrong direction prohibited on fully controlled-access facilities. The arrest of Jackson Daniel Dau stemmed from the...
Illinois man arrested on charge of OWI
SIOUX CENTER—A 20-year-old Edwards, IL, man was arrested about 11:05 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Westin Mathew McCormick stemmed from the stop of a 2017 Ford F-150...
Sioux Falls man pleads guilty to eluding
INWOOD—A 42-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing multiple charges from attempting to elude a Lyon County deputy in June. The arrest of Brian Anthony Ebright stemmed from a deputy attempting to talk to him about 8 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Lake Pahoja Recreation Area northwest of Inwood, where Ebright was staying, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Motorcyclist sentenced for eluding deputy
INWOOD—A 34-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, motorcyclist has pleaded guilty and been sentenced after facing numerous charges from leading Lyon County authorities on a high-speed chase that topped 120 mph in March. The arrest of Bradley Michael Thooft stemmed from an attempt to stop him about 5:50 p.m. Thursday, March...
Fischer takes long-awaited Girl Scout trip
SHELDON—Reegan Fischer, 17, of Sheldon experienced a lot of firsts during her girl scout pilgrimage to Savannah, GA, June 18-25. Fischer raised the money for the trip over a few years, selling Girl Scout Cookies. The trip was originally going to take place in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
Hull woman arrested for OWI in UTV crash
ASHTON—A 45-year-old Hull woman was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, near Ashton on charges of first-offense operating under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Jaime Ann Bakker stemmed from her losing control of an eastbound 2021 Polaris Razor, which went into the ditch...
