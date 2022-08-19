Read full article on original website
Appeals panel blocks law's use in NC campaign ad prosecution
RALEIGH. N.C. — A federal appeals court on Tuesday blocked a local North Carolina district attorney from prosecuting state Attorney General Josh Stein or anyone else for his 2020 campaign ad through a criminal libel law. The majority of a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of...
State elections officials to consider removing Democrat from ballot in key legislative race
Raleigh, N.C. — The Currituck County Board of Elections voted 3-2 Tuesday to advance an election protest in a key legislative race, finding substantial evidence that North Carolina Senate District 3 Democratic candidate Valerie Jordan isn’t a resident of the district. The protest was filed by Jordan’s Republican...
Transgender inmate's suit against NC prison case can proceed
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care can proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
Truitt proposes using COVID funds to help some NC principals facing $7,200 to $18,000 pay cuts
Raleigh, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Education is expected to vote next week on whether to use $4.5 million in federal pandemic relief dollars to compensate principals who may lose thousands of dollars this year in typical pay because of a law change. The projected compensation...
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments
SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit over Bears...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists. The...
California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars
WASHINGTON — California on Thursday is expected to put into effect its sweeping plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, a groundbreaking move that could have major effects on the effort to fight climate change and accelerate a global transition toward electric vehicles. “This is...
'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado
NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
Your student loan forgiveness questions answered
Student loan debt will likely be wiped away for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians. The Biden Administration is set to forgive $10,000 worth of student loans, which will cover the entire balance of debt for 36% of borrowers in the state, according to Student Loan Hero. WRAL's 5 On...
Duke experts: Contaminants from flooding in NC hurricanes a risk to environment
Environmental experts from Duke University on Wednesday discussed the threat that flooding during hurricane season poses to land and water. Despite the distraction of COVID-19, experts agreed state residents are more aware and prepared for hurricane season than in the past, due in part to the catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who awoke to rising...
ER visits for COVID symptoms, hospital admissions for COVID-19 decline for three consecutive weeks
Data released Wednesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms are down for the third consecutive week. For the week ending on Aug. 20, about 5.8% of the state’s emergency room visits were for COVID-like symptoms. The figure was 7.5%...
Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell customers...
Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him
MILWAUKEE — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha's...
