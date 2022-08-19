ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

Transgender inmate's suit against NC prison case can proceed

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the case of a transgender inmate suing North Carolina for gender affirming medical care can proceed. Kanautica Zayre-Brown sued North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety in April, claiming the prison system has failed to regularly dispense Zayre-Brown’s prescribed hormones and has denied her request for surgical procedure to construct a vagina.
WRAL News

Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation agent,...
WRAL News

SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
WRAL News

Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday rejected clemency for a man facing execution this week for the 1997 hammer killing of a Choctaw man, despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. James Coddington was convicted and sentenced...
WRAL News

Utah sues Biden over move to restore 2 national monuments

SALT LAKE CITY — The state of Utah and two Republican-leaning rural counties sued the Biden administration on Wednesday over the president's decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on rugged lands sacred to Native Americans that former President Donald Trump had downsized. The lawsuit over Bears...
WRAL News

Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
WRAL News

California to Ban the Sale of New Gasoline Cars

WASHINGTON — California on Thursday is expected to put into effect its sweeping plan to prohibit the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by 2035, a groundbreaking move that could have major effects on the effort to fight climate change and accelerate a global transition toward electric vehicles. “This is...
WRAL News

'We Build The Wall' defendant wants retrial in Colorado

NEW YORK — A Colorado businessman charged in a “We Build The Wall” fraud case that once included onetime presidential adviser Steve Bannon among defendants wants his October retrial moved from New York to Colorado to save money and spare him from what his lawyer says is bias from political polarization he’ll otherwise face.
WRAL News

Your student loan forgiveness questions answered

Student loan debt will likely be wiped away for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians. The Biden Administration is set to forgive $10,000 worth of student loans, which will cover the entire balance of debt for 36% of borrowers in the state, according to Student Loan Hero. WRAL's 5 On...
WRAL News

Duke experts: Contaminants from flooding in NC hurricanes a risk to environment

Environmental experts from Duke University on Wednesday discussed the threat that flooding during hurricane season poses to land and water. Despite the distraction of COVID-19, experts agreed state residents are more aware and prepared for hurricane season than in the past, due in part to the catastrophic impacts from Hurricane Matthew in October 2016 and Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
WRAL News

Record-setting wildfire in New Mexico declared contained

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than four grueling months and $300 million later, the federal government has declared the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history 100% contained, a notable milestone but just another step in what local residents and officials say will be a long journey toward recovery.
WRAL News

One month later, Kentucky flood evacuees weigh cloudy future

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. — Nearly a month after deadly flooding engulfed their houses, some eastern Kentuckians sheltering at state parks continue to wrestle with the same life-defining question — whether to rebuild at the place they call home or start over somewhere else. Ivallean Smith, who awoke to rising...
WRAL News

Cosmetics giant Sephora settles customer data privacy suit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sephora Inc., one of the world’s largest cosmetics retailers, has settled a lawsuit claiming that the company sold customer information without proper notice in violation of the California’s landmark consumer privacy law, state Attorney General Rob Bonta said Wednesday. Sephora failed to tell customers...
WRAL News

Jacob Blake's uncle alleges Wisconsin deputies tortured him

MILWAUKEE — An uncle of Jacob Blake filed a federal lawsuit alleging sheriff's deputies in Wisconsin unjustly arrested and tortured him during a protest over the 2020 Kenosha police shooting of his nephew. Justin Blake filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Milwaukee, alleging that he was standing quietly outside Kenosha's...
