Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO