Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders

‘Good Riddance Cuomo Day’ celebrated at S.I. restaurant while $4,830 raised for Siller’s Tunnel to Towers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Just one year ago, one restaurant owners’ disgust for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo culminated in a celebration of his ousting with parties around the borough. That’s why Aug. 23 will forever be a holiday at Jimmy Max, where rounds are free and crowds are encouraged to donate to a good cause.
Staten Islanders less likely than other NYC residents to trust COVID vaccine science, survey says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A new coronavirus (COVID-19) survey that looked at vaccines and booster acceptance, childhood vaccinations, COVID-19 treatment, and other virus and vaccine topics revealed clear differences and disparities among the five boroughs. The survey, conducted by the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy,...
Amid an uptick in NYC whale sightings, Staten Island fisherman has a close encounter
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Lou Rossi took his boat for a spin in the small inlet separating Brooklyn and Staten Island on Saturday morning, he was hoping to bring in a couple of tuna or maybe catch a glimpse of some of the dolphins that have been recently cruising through NYC waters. Instead, he encountered two humpback whales.
NYC judge rules for higher wages for Staten Island Ferry engineers, but City Comptroller has final say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An administrative law judge ruled on Tuesday that Staten Island Ferry engineers, which represent about half the workers of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), should be paid higher prevailing wages set by domestic commercial cargo ship workers due to the comparable nature of their work.
The Chemical Bank clock, Majors department store, Pete Smith’s Hall of Fame and 23 more things that true Staten Islanders know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Welcome to another installment of “Things That True Staten Islanders Know.”. I’ve done three of these stories so far, and every time I do one, true Staten Islanders out there remind me of the things that I forgot to mention. So let’s take...
NJ ‘boom’ parties impacting Staten Island’s quality of life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Noise from “boom” parties across the water in New Jersey are impacting the quality of life of borough residents, and Staten Island’s politicians are asking that the parties – specifically the noise from the parties – be stopped. “I live...
Staten Island’s brick-and-mortar COVID testing sites shuttered; only borough in NYC without one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island no longer has brick-and-mortar coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites – and is now the only borough in New York City without. Residents looking to get a COVID-19 test in-person will now need to visit one of the city’s mobile testing vans on Staten Island, which often change locations weekly, or a pop-up vaccination clinic. Free at-home test kits are also available for pick up at numerous locations throughout Staten Island.
‘Every borough in NYC is understaffed’: Number of school safety agents shrinking on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before the COVID-19 pandemic upended schools and shifted learning out of the classroom, there were 284 school safety officers stationed within Staten Island’s schools, according to Teamsters Local 237, the union that represents the city’s school safety agents. Now, that total has dwindled by...
NYC starts illegal commercial parking crackdown in Queens
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials have long seemed unable or unwilling to address illegal commercial parking on Staten Island despite years of complaints, but Mayor Eric Adams joined leaders in Queens Monday night to launch a crackdown on the detriment to quality of life in the southern part of that borough.
‘Dan on the Street’ and the GRACE Foundation hit Times Square with 15-second commercial showcasing NADAQ sign; ring closing bell at New York Stock Exchange
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Check out “Dan on the Street,” featuring the Staten Island Advance’s advertising director Dan Ryan and the GRACE Foundation’s staffers and participants on the autism spectrum, who took to Times Square, where they starred in a 15-second video ad featured above The NASDAQ Sign. The eye-catching ad ran throughout the course of the day as part of a feature for National Non-Profit Day.
An electric vehicle milestone: Con Edison unveils 100th charging station on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New York City curbside charging pilot program reached a milestone Tuesday when officials gathered outside of Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze to celebrate the opening of the 100th port throughout the five boroughs. Con Edison — in partnership with the city Department of...
How happy is NYC? According to a new study, Big Apple residents are moderately joyful.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New Yorkers usually get a bad rap: We’re tough-talking, callous and ruthless, maddened by our tiny apartments and all-black attire. But according to a recent study, those stereotypes might be false -- our state’s happiness meter is actually pretty darn high. “Happiness may be...
Staten Island’s own DJ Nicky Rizz takes on Mykonos and wows the crowd for first time in ancient Greece
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The spotlight once again shined on Oakwood’s DJ Nicky Rizz when he played to a sold-out crowd at the SantAnna Club, a private beach venue on the Greek Island of Mykonos during a “really big” bash powered by Dream Hospitality’s owner, George Karavias.
Extra Extra: Gov. Kathy Hochul has a sweet house on a Virginia lake that's heated by a nuclear power plant
Because Bumpass, Va. is very far from Albany but presumably worth it, here are your end-of-day links: Offensive broker's fee, most brokers don't make a lot of money though, early voting turnout bad, Fetty Wap pleads guilty, Brock Turner is out there, dollar beats the euro, dogs in a sprinkler, and more. [ more › ]
Staten Island fundraiser to benefit Tunnel to Towers, police Widows and Children’s Fund
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Rossville bar and eatery will play host Friday to a fundraiser benefiting first responders and their families. Labeled a “pre-party” for the “Highways to Heaven” motorcycle run taking place in October, the event will be at Big Nose Kate’s at 2484 Arthur Kill Road starting at 7 p.m.
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 23, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Man fatally struck on scooter in Brooklyn, creating traffic nightmare on Staten Island Expressway
UPDATE 10:20 A.M.:: Traffic is moving on the Brooklyn-bound side of the SIE near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. A motor vehicle-related incident on Narrows Road South, near Neckar Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. in Grasmere meanwhile resulted in additional traffic alongside the Brooklyn-bound side of the highway on the approach to the bridge, according to emergency radio transmissions.
Watch: Pickup truck crushes Volkswagen on Staten Island street, engine revs before it drives off
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A residential street in West Brighton played host to what resembled a monster truck rally in a broad daylight incident last week that left a car owner as shocked as he was irate. Surveillance video obtained by the Advance/SILive.com shows the hit-and-run crash that witnesses say...
NYPD seeks man for questioning in connection with Staten Island robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man sought for question in connection with an Arden Heights robbery. A 63-year-old woman was walking inside the Village Greens Park, located in the vicinity of 200 Nedra Lane, at around noon on Aug. 18 when an unknown individual approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NYC legal weed rollout to distribute early licenses to former arrestees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday that the city will prioritize former arrestees and their families for the earliest licenses for the city’s legal weed industry. Eligible applicants will need to have interacted with the criminal justice system before 2021 and have run a successful...
