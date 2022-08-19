ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Priced Out: Podcast discusses the effect of NYC’s proposed congestion pricing on Staten Islanders

By Jason Paderon
 5 days ago
Staten Islanders less likely than other NYC residents to trust COVID vaccine science, survey says

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A new coronavirus (COVID-19) survey that looked at vaccines and booster acceptance, childhood vaccinations, COVID-19 treatment, and other virus and vaccine topics revealed clear differences and disparities among the five boroughs. The survey, conducted by the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy,...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NYC judge rules for higher wages for Staten Island Ferry engineers, but City Comptroller has final say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- An administrative law judge ruled on Tuesday that Staten Island Ferry engineers, which represent about half the workers of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), should be paid higher prevailing wages set by domestic commercial cargo ship workers due to the comparable nature of their work.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island’s brick-and-mortar COVID testing sites shuttered; only borough in NYC without one

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Staten Island no longer has brick-and-mortar coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites – and is now the only borough in New York City without. Residents looking to get a COVID-19 test in-person will now need to visit one of the city’s mobile testing vans on Staten Island, which often change locations weekly, or a pop-up vaccination clinic. Free at-home test kits are also available for pick up at numerous locations throughout Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
‘Dan on the Street’ and the GRACE Foundation hit Times Square with 15-second commercial showcasing NADAQ sign; ring closing bell at New York Stock Exchange

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Check out “Dan on the Street,” featuring the Staten Island Advance’s advertising director Dan Ryan and the GRACE Foundation’s staffers and participants on the autism spectrum, who took to Times Square, where they starred in a 15-second video ad featured above The NASDAQ Sign. The eye-catching ad ran throughout the course of the day as part of a feature for National Non-Profit Day.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 23, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guest books can be found here. Marie Canepa (nee Schiortino), 88, a retired school secretary, loving mother and homemaker, passed peacefully on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at her home. Marie Schiortino was born on November 15, 1933, during the great depression in a then very rural South Beach. She married the love of her life, Frank Canepa, and enjoyed a storybook romance that lasted 61 years in South Beach where they raised their three children. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Man fatally struck on scooter in Brooklyn, creating traffic nightmare on Staten Island Expressway

UPDATE 10:20 A.M.:: Traffic is moving on the Brooklyn-bound side of the SIE near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge. A motor vehicle-related incident on Narrows Road South, near Neckar Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. in Grasmere meanwhile resulted in additional traffic alongside the Brooklyn-bound side of the highway on the approach to the bridge, according to emergency radio transmissions.
BROOKLYN, NY
NYPD seeks man for questioning in connection with Staten Island robbery

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man sought for question in connection with an Arden Heights robbery. A 63-year-old woman was walking inside the Village Greens Park, located in the vicinity of 200 Nedra Lane, at around noon on Aug. 18 when an unknown individual approached her from behind and pushed her to the ground, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Staten Island, NY
