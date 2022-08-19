Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many families on Oahu’s Leeward Coast rely on snacks and meals provided at the Nanakuli Boys & Girls Club. Kekoa Tupua is the club’s director. He helps organize extra food pickups and sends kids home with enough food for dinner as much as he can.
KITV.com
Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The price of just about everything is going up. The city wants to add parking rates to the list
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city is looking to raise its parking rates to offset low revenue. Transportation Services Chief Planner Chris Clark explained to the City Council on Tuesday that over $11 million has been invested into their parking program, but they’re far from making that money back. “We...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you dine out in Honolulu, don’t expect your server to automatically bring you water. The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it. That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HFD responds to brush fire in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a fire broke out near Renton Road in Ewa Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters alerted the issue at 3:26 p.m. and crews arrived at the scene to find a medium-sized brush fire. By 6:40 p.m. the fire was fully contained.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mariposa hosts "Enroot" to support local farmers
August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through 300 pages in one day. This historical fiction centers around a female Russian sniper during WWII. It is full of thrills, romance and an unexpected friendship between the sniper and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Da Shop in Kaimuki is offering 20% off this copy with the code word "Sunrise". If you comment on the HNN Sunrise Instgram page where this book is posted, you get a chance to win it for free with a $25 gift card from Da Shop.
Made In Hawaii Festival showcases local businesses
The festival features more than 300 vendors showcasing food, clothing, jewelry, crafts, books and more from Friday, Nov. 11 to Sunday, Nov. 13.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: After 2-year hiatus, Duke’s Oceanfest is back and bigger than ever
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Duke’s OceanFest is back!. The 2022 festival is underway in Waikiki, and competition includes surfing, foiling, and swimming. Jim Fulton is one of the many people who make OceanFest happen every year. Catch daily livestreams of Duke’s Oceanfest competition by clicking here....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Manoa Marketpace Farmer’s Market moves temporarily
The Manoa Marketplace Farmer's Market moves temporarily while the marketplace undergoes a renovation, according to Alexander and Baldwin.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
Kam Hwy closed in both directions due to brush fire
The Honolulu Police Department reported a road closure due to a brush fire at Kipapa Gulch.
Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu
HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A developer selling over 200 acres of lots in Wahiawa wants the land to be used only for agriculture purposes. President of The Savio Group, Peter Savio spoke before dozens of potential buyers at an open house Saturday morning. “You guys work hard as farmers, you deserve...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
hawaiinewsnow.com
For a limited time, city offers free bus rides to ease congested roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to ease back-to-school traffic, the city is offering free fares on TheBus — but it’ll only be for a week. The city’s Department of Transportation Services said bus fares will be free from Monday through Friday. This comes just in time...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
KITV.com
Honolulu Police give update on deadly Chinatown shooting
Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19. Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large. Police are still searching for the...
600+ reports of auto break-ins and car thefts on Oahu
From July 25 through Aug. 21 there were a reported 637 incidents of car break-ins or car thefts on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night. Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side. Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost...
Story of the Shaka origins being made into a documentary
Something that now is expressed across the globe originally comes from right here on this part of Oʻahu, the Lāʻie and Kahuku side and it is really fascinating to know there is a documentary being made currently that is going to help to share this story.
Comments / 0