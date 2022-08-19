ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Aging Well: 88-year-old-woman loves working full-time

AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An Aiea woman who's nearly 90 years old keeps working six or seven days a week, and loves it. Connie Asentista says her job keeps her Aging Well. You might say Astentista's job sucks. But that's a good thing; she sells Kirby vacuums. She is the owner of A's Kirby Sales & Service at Harbor Court in Aiea.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Dining out in Honolulu? If you don’t ask for water, you might not get it

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next time you dine out in Honolulu, don’t expect your server to automatically bring you water. The city is reminding restaurants that water must be provided only if patrons request it. That’s because there is a 10% voluntary water conservation order in place, which has been...
HONOLULU, HI
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
Honolulu, HI
Lifestyle
Local
Hawaii Government
KHON2

HFD responds to brush fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department said a fire broke out near Renton Road in Ewa Beach on Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters alerted the issue at 3:26 p.m. and crews arrived at the scene to find a medium-sized brush fire. By 6:40 p.m. the fire was fully contained.
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mariposa hosts "Enroot" to support local farmers

August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn. Grace couldn't put this one down and cranked through 300 pages in one day. This historical fiction centers around a female Russian sniper during WWII. It is full of thrills, romance and an unexpected friendship between the sniper and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. Da Shop in Kaimuki is offering 20% off this copy with the code word "Sunrise". If you comment on the HNN Sunrise Instgram page where this book is posted, you get a chance to win it for free with a $25 gift card from Da Shop.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: After 2-year hiatus, Duke’s Oceanfest is back and bigger than ever

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a two-year hiatus, Duke’s OceanFest is back!. The 2022 festival is underway in Waikiki, and competition includes surfing, foiling, and swimming. Jim Fulton is one of the many people who make OceanFest happen every year. Catch daily livestreams of Duke’s Oceanfest competition by clicking here....
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
KHON2

Heavy rain triggers flood advisory for portions of Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF OAHU IN HONOLULU COUNTY. * WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE…The island of Oahu in Honolulu County. * WHEN…Until 915 PM HST. * IMPACTS…Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – […]
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds of farm lots in Central Oahu will go up for sale

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A developer selling over 200 acres of lots in Wahiawa wants the land to be used only for agriculture purposes. President of The Savio Group, Peter Savio spoke before dozens of potential buyers at an open house Saturday morning. “You guys work hard as farmers, you deserve...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

With the owners away, this Ewa Beach home became a magnet for illegal dumping

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ewa Beach, a sad reminder about what can happen when homeowners are forced to leave a house unattended is also creating a community eyesore. The elderly owners have been on the mainland during the pandemic and their realtor is stuck with the mess. Realtor Michelle Acohido-Morales...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Distributor sues HPD over damage to dozens of sweepstakes machines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a bitter, decade-long legal and political battle, the Hawaii distributor of sweepstakes gaming machines is suing the HPD for damaging his equipment. The lawsuit alleges that when Honolulu police seized PJY Enteprises LLC’s 77 sweepstakes machines in 2012, the machines were new and in working condition....
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police give update on deadly Chinatown shooting

Police are still searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 24-year-old woman in Chinatown over the weekend. The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. near N. Hotel Street and Kekaulike Street on Friday, Aug. 19. Gunman in deadly Chinatown shooting still at large. Police are still searching for the...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Motorcyclist in his 30s critically injured in late-night Windward Oahu crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash late Saturday night. Authorities said it happened around 11:50 p.m. near Kalanianaole Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s windward side. Police said a 34-year-old motorcyclist was heading south on Kalanianaole Highway approaching the intersection when he lost...
HONOLULU, HI

