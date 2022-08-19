A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO