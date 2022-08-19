Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Jailor arrested for impersonating police officer
FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County Detention Center Jailor was arrested Tuesday afternoon for impersonating a police officer in Cumberland County. Fayetteville Police say 51-year-old Stephon Singleton conducted a traffic stop in his silver Hyundai Sonata around 2:00 pm yesterday. Singleton’s vehicle was equipped with law enforcement lights...
Robeson County deputies search for man wanted in Lumberton shooting
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who is wanted for a Lumberton shooting in August. Terrell Mitchell is a 34-year-old man who is wanted for a shooting that happened in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton on August 3, according to the sheriff’s office. Mitchell […]
I-95 in Robeson County back open after vehicle fire, NCDOT says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Traffic along a section of Interstate 95 in Robeson County remained slow Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle fire that briefly closed the southbound lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It happened about 12:10 p.m., and southbound I-95 was closed at mile-marker 5 near Raynham Road, exit 7, […]
WITN
Thieves jack truck, trailer, and several motorcycles throughout Jacksonville
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for the people responsible for several automobile thefts throughout Onslow County. Onslow County Sheriff’s office says on Thursday morning a Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the Ashley Park Apartments off of Country Club Road in Jacksonville. The truck is silver with a black hood.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man pleads guilty to Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle in 2018 fatal bike crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has pled guilty to his role in a fatal crash involving a bicyclist in 2018. Brett Matthews was sentenced recently by the Honorable G. Frank Jones after pleading guilty to Misdemeanor Death by Vehicle. Jones sentenced Matthews to 60 days suspended with...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
nrcolumbus.com
Whiteville shootout injures one
A fight turned into dozens of shots being fired and one man being hit in the leg in West Whiteville Monday afternoon. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened around 6 p.m. on Burkhead Street near Legion Drive. Jackson said the fight led to a shootout with numerous participants. One man was struck by a bullet “in the lower leg,” Jackson described.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New technology streamlining arrest process for Leland Police Department
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department has implemented new technology allowing officers to better serve the community. The technology simplifies the arrest process, consisting of the Video Magistrate System, an Automated Fingerprint Identification System, and an Intoximeter. These items mean that officers can fully process someone who’s...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police offers drivers safety tips on sharing road with school buses
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The first day of classes for many county school districts is Monday, August 29, and the Wilmington Police Department reminds drivers to be cautious on the road around school buses. North Carolina’s law requires drivers to stop when a school bus is displaying its stop...
WITN
Craven County intersection to close for improvements
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An intersection in Craven County will be closed tonight and tomorrow morning as crews make changes to improve safety. The median will be closed Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning where Old Cherry Point Road intersects with U.S. 70 starting at 7:00 p.m. and finishing at 8:00 a.m.
Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
South Carolina principal found dead in car with suspect still inside, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon County School District Four principal was shot to death this weekend, according to the county coroner and the district. Wendy Cook, 54, was killed, according to Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The district posted about the death on its Facebook page […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man shot multiple times by police in Carolina Beach indicted on several charges
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been indicted by a New Hanover County Grand Jury for his involvement in an incident on Carolina Beach earlier this year. 41-year-old Robert Travis Fitts was indicted for assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and attaining the status of a habitual felon.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting
At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
17-year-old shot, killed by Greensboro police officer during traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said an officer shot and killed a 17-year-old driver during a traffic stop Sunday night. It happened in the 4900 block of W. Market Street around 9 p.m. in a shopping plaza parking lot. Police said two other passengers were in the car -- a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old. Officials said all the teenagers are from the Hope Mills and Fayetteville areas.
WITN
DO YOU KNOW ME? Jacksonville police searching for theft suspect
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a theft suspect. The Jacksonville Police Department says the suspect stole from Lowe’s on July 16th. The person photographed can be seen walking out of the store with two boxes. Anyone with information about...
WITN
House fire in Morehead City
These two dogs were rescued along with a 29-year-old man Tuesday morning. Truck, trailer, and motorcycles stolen throughout Jacksonville. Suspects wanted for vandalizing military aircrafts on display. Updated: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM UTC. Havelock vandalism suspects wanted for damaging military aircrafts. Carolina Panthers new uniform combination. Updated: Jul....
WRAL
Bladen correctional officer accused of fake traffic stop defends himself
Bladen correctional officer accused of fake traffic stop defends himself. A Bladen County correctional officer was fired from his job after being accused of impersonating an officer and initiating a fake traffic stop. He claims that he was trying to stop a woman who was aggressively driving from hurting someone on the road.
WRAL
Police asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging military helicopter on display in Havelock
Havelock, N.C. — A Craven County town is asking for help identifying two men accused of damaging a military aircraft. Photos posted by the City of Havelock showed the two men police said damaged the HH-46 helicopter at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center. Police said the two men were seen at the Waffle House in the town an hour before they went to the event center.
WITN
WHO AM I? Deputies looking for man in store thefts
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect in the breaking and enterings and thefts of two stores in Onslow County. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the first theft happened on Aug. 4th at 3:11 a.m. at Simpson Brothers, 3790 Richlands Highway.
