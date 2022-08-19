Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Community baby shower to be held in Lake Charles Sept. 1
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA Center for Health services is holding a community baby shower to celebrate expectant and new parents Thursday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center (2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles), will provide baby safety tips, parenting information and pregnancy and parenting resources. It will also have food, games and door prizes.
KPLC TV
SOWELA celebrates acquisition of Lamar Salter campus in Leesville
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A major ceremony to mark SOWELA’s acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville was held Wednesday, Aug. 24. The key ceremony commemorates the passing of ownership from Central Louisiana Technical Community College to SOWELA, which went into effect July 1. Lamar Salter was part of the Alexandria college since its opening in 1978.
KPLC TV
Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas. Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area. The outage is caused by...
KPLC TV
Construction begins on new water park in Westlake
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pinederosa Park in Westlake has begun construction on a new water park resort. The park will feature 1000 feet of lazy river, a 3100 square-foot splash pad, four fume slides, along with 7000 square-feet of concessions. Construction looks to be completed in three years, according...
KPLC TV
Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon. Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded. When firefighters...
KPLC TV
New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business is coming to Lake Charles. “Approximately about a year and a half ago, we started looking into how we would expand, where would we go, what would that expansion look like,” general manager Tim Robles said. Lake Area Adventures is expanding...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Little Theatre to perform first time in-person since Hurricane Laura
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles Little Theatre is performing for the first time in-person since Hurricane Laura this Saturday. Deemed the oldest arts organization in Southwest Louisiana, the actors of the Lake Charles Little Theatre have performed hundreds of shows since their first show in 1927. “The Little...
KPLC TV
Temporary change in traffic flow near southern Lake Charles schools
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Starting today, there will be a change in traffic flow that will be affecting several Lake Charles schools. This is due to two upcoming construction projects that will disrupt traffic in southern Lake Charles. All traffic will only be able to enter through West McNeese...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles Little Theatre to kick off season with “Twelve Angry Men”
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dozen community leaders and performers, including KPLC’s own John Bridges, are currently rehearsing for the Lake Charles Little Theatre’s performance of “Twelve Angry Men.”. The famous play about battling jurors will be presented at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
KPLC TV
DOTD to open Bundick Lake drawdown gate to assist with high water forecast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Department of Transportation and Development will be opening the Bundick Lake drawdown gate due to expected high water levels in the lake, according to the Beauregard Parish OHSEP. The gate will be opened due to the National Weather Service forecasted that the water level...
KPLC TV
Gators on the Geaux comeback to launch Sept. 1
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over 20 years after the original Gators on the Geaux fundraiser, more gators are about to start popping up around Southwest Louisiana. Nearly 100 hand-painted gators were set up at businesses in the area in 2001, but few of them are still around. This September, the Lake Charles Symphony is rebooting the beloved campaign.
KPLC TV
Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
KPLC TV
Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters
Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
KPLC TV
Dolphins spotted in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A dolphin (or two) was spotted in Lake Charles Tuesday. The Lake Charles Yacht Club posted video of the dolphins to its Facebook page.
KPLC TV
Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022. Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer. Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
KPLC TV
Boil advisory issued in Rock St. area of DeRidder after multiple water mains broken
DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder has issued a boil advisory for the Rock Street area after multiple water mains were broken Tuesday. The advisory affects customers on the following streets:. St. James. Rock. Louise. California. Vine. Railroad. Cedar. Davis. Elton Mango. Ollie. Oak. Elm. Woodrow W. Batties.
KPLC TV
First Mom Football 101 event held at Saint Louis Catholic High School
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Saint Louis Catholic High School hosted there first ever Mom Football 101 event Tuesday evening, and the energy was great from the start. For the event, the moms had to go through some of the day-to-day things that their son’s go through. The event...
KPLC TV
Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro Watercross have been right in our backyard. Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.
