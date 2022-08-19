Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over 20 years after the original Gators on the Geaux fundraiser, more gators are about to start popping up around Southwest Louisiana. Nearly 100 hand-painted gators were set up at businesses in the area in 2001, but few of them are still around. This September, the Lake Charles Symphony is rebooting the beloved campaign.

