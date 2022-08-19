ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryville, LA

Community baby shower to be held in Lake Charles Sept. 1

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - SWLA Center for Health services is holding a community baby shower to celebrate expectant and new parents Thursday, Sept. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event, held at the Allen P. August Multipurpose Center (2000 Moeling St., Lake Charles), will provide baby safety tips, parenting information and pregnancy and parenting resources. It will also have food, games and door prizes.
SOWELA celebrates acquisition of Lamar Salter campus in Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A major ceremony to mark SOWELA’s acquisition of the Lamar Salter campus in Leesville was held Wednesday, Aug. 24. The key ceremony commemorates the passing of ownership from Central Louisiana Technical Community College to SOWELA, which went into effect July 1. Lamar Salter was part of the Alexandria college since its opening in 1978.
Nearly 2,000 residents without power in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Nearly 2,000 residents in Southwest Louisiana are without power, primarily in the DeRidder and Moss Bluff areas. Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) announced in a Facebook post that approximately 1,000 of it’s customers are without power in the DeRidder area. The outage is caused by...
Construction begins on new water park in Westlake

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Pinederosa Park in Westlake has begun construction on a new water park resort. The park will feature 1000 feet of lazy river, a 3100 square-foot splash pad, four fume slides, along with 7000 square-feet of concessions. Construction looks to be completed in three years, according...
Home burns at intersection of High Hope Road, Pine Knolls Drive

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A home at the corner of High Hope Road and Pine Knolls Drive burned early Tuesday afternoon. Ward 6 Fire Protection District One sent five trucks to the home at 12:28 p.m. Trucks from Houston River Fire Department and DeQuincy Fire Department also responded. When firefighters...
New family entertainment complex coming soon to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new business is coming to Lake Charles. “Approximately about a year and a half ago, we started looking into how we would expand, where would we go, what would that expansion look like,” general manager Tim Robles said. Lake Area Adventures is expanding...
Gators on the Geaux comeback to launch Sept. 1

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Over 20 years after the original Gators on the Geaux fundraiser, more gators are about to start popping up around Southwest Louisiana. Nearly 100 hand-painted gators were set up at businesses in the area in 2001, but few of them are still around. This September, the Lake Charles Symphony is rebooting the beloved campaign.
Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
Applications open for 2022 alligator hunters

Lacassine, LA (KPLC) - The Southwest Louisiana National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) Complex is now taking applications for lottery drawing of experienced alligator hunters for the 2022 season. Participants will be filing permit slots for Sabine, Lacassine, and Cameron Prairie NWRs for the 2022 Alligator hunt season which runs from September...
Dry Creek church wins Hurricane Laura verdict

Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - So many have had to fight their insurance companies for money after the 2020 hurricanes, some even taking them to battle in court. An area church has won big in their fight, and they are giving others a little hope. After 17 long months of...
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 23, 2022. Timothy Hugh Queen, 55, Coldspring, TX: Armed robbery; attempted armed robbery; out-of-state detainer. Latoyia Dawnelle Jackson, 34, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession...
Pro Watercross National Championships held in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Over the weekend, the best athletes in Pro Watercross have been right in our backyard. Well as you may have guessed, it’s a lot like Motorcross, but it happens on the water with athletes who compete on unpredictable liquid tracks varying from oceans to rivers to lakes. And it was a big weekend for the sport here in Lake Charles.

