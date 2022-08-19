ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
City
Portsmouth, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Entertainment
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia …. Tenants hoping for extention ahead of Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Entertainment
Music
WAVY News 10

Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in Newport News

A MAN ACCUSED OF MURDERING A WOMAN IN 2020 WILL SPEND MORE THAN TWO DECADES BEHIND BARS. Man sentenced for deadly domestic violence case in …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success. Rep. Elaine Luria attends...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Man dead, woman hurt after Tidewater Drive crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead and a woman is hurt after a two-car crash Monday morning on Tidewater Drive in Norfolk. It happened around 10:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of Tidewater Drive near Thole Street, just south of I-64, police announced Tuesday. Both drivers were...
NORFOLK, VA

