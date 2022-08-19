ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
Portsmouth, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10

Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down

WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success. Rep. Elaine Luria attends...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach business owner arrested on rape charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach business owner has been arrested on rape charges. 42-year-old Benjamin Young, owner of Hybrid Air, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing sex charges. The charges state that the victim is 13 or older but 10 On Your Side has yet...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

