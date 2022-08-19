Read full article on original website
The last hours of a Virginia Beach mother’s life
40-year-old Marie Covington's four children should be in the process of making plans to return to school in the fall. Instead, they are making plans to bid farewell to their mother.
Loved ones learn about the man who allegedly killed Virginia Beach mother of 4
Court documents say Wednesday night Gary Morton was driving Covington's car when he abducted her from her home on Thalia Trace drive.
In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
Delivery driver carjacked in Virginia Beach
Police say a man was carjacked while making a delivery over the weekend in Virginia Beach.
Juvenile shot on Teach Street in Hampton
According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 9:45 p.m. in the 800 block of Teach Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a juvenile male who had been struck by gunfire.
Fox bites 5 people, 1 dog, 1 cat in Williamsburg
Officials say a wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg overnight.
Otter destruction: Va. Beach woman discovers how tenacious, voracious they are
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Cute, but cunning. Furry, but ferocious, tenacious and voracious. Otters need to eat 15% of their body weight each and every day. She’d loved her aquatic refuge in the backyard in Kempsville, a pond where she could watch her prized koi fish. Some of them were 20 years old, and she had started the pond in the mid 90s.
Woman accused of shooting co-worker at Virginia Beach business
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of Potters Road at 1:18 a.m. on August 20.
Norfolk couple killed in car crash while visiting Hawaii
Michelle and Ronald Hartman traveled to the islands in part to support their daughter Holly who participated in the weekend’s Spartan Race, but their trip ended in tragedy.
1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns to Ft. Monroe
This weekend, the Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton will host a series of events.
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
Man walks into Portsmouth hospital with gunshot wound
A man walked into a hospital following a shooting in Portsmouth late Monday morning.
Naval Air Station Oceana, Dam Neck Annex hosting hiring fair
Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex will hold a hiring fair for its Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Department.
Delays in missing person alerts causing issue
Alerts issued when someone is missing have come too late or with gaping holes in the facts surrounding the case.
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down
WAVY News 10's Andy Fox reports. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success. Rep. Elaine Luria attends...
Man injured in shooting on Lincoln St in Hampton
A man was injured following a shooting in Hampton Tuesday evening.
Virginia Beach business owner arrested on rape charges
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A Virginia Beach business owner has been arrested on rape charges. 42-year-old Benjamin Young, owner of Hybrid Air, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing sex charges. The charges state that the victim is 13 or older but 10 On Your Side has yet...
Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, suspect's relative still wanted
WAVY News 10's Jon Dowding reports. Arrest made after quadruple homicide in Portsmouth, …. Loved ones learn about man who allegedly killed VB …. The trial starts for man accused of killing ODU student. Chesapeake’s Brianna Selby on the fast track to success. Rep. Elaine Luria attends VB offshore...
