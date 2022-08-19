ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anila Sajja Leaves Her Husband Speechless After She Reveals Details of the Girls’ Trip to Vegas

The Married to Medicine couple is also prepping for a special visit in a first look at the August 28 episode. Anila Sajja’s husband, Dr. Kiren Sajja, may want to believe that what happens in Vegas stays there, but that isn’t really the case. As you might recall, the Married to Medicine cast headed off to Sin City for what ended up being a wild and crazy trip, but in a first look at the August 28 episode, the ladies are back home and spilling all the tea.
Here’s Where the RHODubai Cast Stands Going into the Season 1 Finale

It’s been a wild ride for the RHODubai cast and now we have a first look at the August 24 season finale. Season 1 of The Real Housewives of Dubai has been dramatic, to say the least. Fans have gotten to know the cast — Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury — a little better and watched their personal and professional dynamics play out.
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Reveal They Are “Still Technically Married”

Nearly six months after announcing their split, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz revealed where they really stand today. On August 19 — two days after what would’ve been their six-year wedding anniversary — Tom appeared as a “special guest” on his ex’s You’re Gonna Love Me with Katie Maloney podcast so they could set the record straight.
Mike Hill, Noelle Robinson, Bravo Family Show Cynthia Bailey Support Amid Her Mom’s Health Journey

The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey is sharing an update on her mom, Barbara Morris, shortly after she confirmed her mom’s breast cancer diagnosis. Barbara went in for surgery this week and it was “successful,” according to the RHOA alum, who is feeling a lot of love from those who are close to her and in her extended circle as she shares what’s next for her mom.
Sanya Richards-Ross Reacts to Husband Aaron Ross Standing Up for Her in Jamaica

The RHOA cast member sheds new light on that emotional moment with her husband amid the drama during the group’s Season 14 trip. When things with the ladies got a little tense for Sanya Richards-Ross during the trip to Jamaica, her husband, Aaron Ross, intervened and let his feelings be known about the tension between his wife and some of the ladies in the August 21 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta (clip below).
Crystal Kung Minkoff Declares Herself the "Queen" of THIS RHOBH Moment

Plus, Crystal weighs in with some creative alternative names for the Homeless Not Toothless charity that Dorit Kemsley works with. The women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills didn't mess around with their looks for Lisa Rinna’s 1970s disco-themed bash. The only problem? When it came time to take a group photo in the August 17 RHOBH episode, some of the ‘Wives hairstyles got in the way.
Taylor Ann Green Welcomes a New Member to Her Family

The Southern Charm cast member shared adorable photos of her new puppy. There’s a new member of the Southern Charm family. Taylor Ann Green took to her Instagram Stories this week to introduce to the world to her adorable new puppy, Penelope. In a series of posts, the Southern...
See Scheana Shay’s “Absolutely Stunning” Custom Wedding Gown

The Vanderpump Rules bride looked gorgeous in a lace dress and sparkling shoes as she married Brock Davies in Mexico. As Scheana Shay married Brock Davies in Mexico on August 23, the Vanderpump Rules bride looked beyond beautiful in a custom gown featuring the prettiest lace design. For the couple’s...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Katrina Babies’ on HBO, A Powerful Documentary About The Children Who Survived Hurricane Katrina

If you’ve ever wondered what happened to all of the people devastated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the HBO documentary Katrina Babies tells their stories and seeks to make sense of the destruction that altered their lives forever. KATRINA BABIES: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: 17 years after Hurricane Katrina hit New Orleans and other areas of the American South, director Edward Buckles Jr., who was a young boy at the time of the hurricane, tracks down his peers who were also affected and tells the stories of their lives in the intervening years. Many of the subjects in the...
Olivia Flowers Has Some Feelings About the Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller Situation

In a first look at the August 25 episode of Southern Charm, tensions are rising in the group’s dynamics and relationships. Just when you thought Austen Kroll’s love life couldn’t get any more complicated, well, think again. In a first look at the upcoming August 25 episode of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers shares exactly how she feels about Austen’s hangout with Summer House’s Ciara Miller during Season 8.
Chef Dave White Wants to Clear Something Up About His Stance on Preference Sheets

The Below Deck Mediterranean chef is clarifying his comments after saying he doesn’t “follow preferences” or recipes. On the July 25 episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, as chef Dave White made octopus for guests who didn’t like seafood, he declared, “I don’t follow preferences… It’s always a bit of a gamble.” However, Dave is now clarifying that comment and sharing more details about his culinary approach.
Jennifer Aydin’s Son Justin Had an Incredible “Farewell Dinner” Before Going to College

The RHONJ cast member’s celebration for her son’s milestone moment included an “amazing” food spread and a sparkling cake. Whether it’s a birthday, prom, graduation, or anything in between, Jennifer Aydin always goes all out to celebrate her kids’ milestone moments. So, of course, as The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s son Justin spent his last night at home before heading to college, Jennifer and her family made sure he had an over-the-top send-off.
