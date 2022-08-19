ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia Beach

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia …. Tenants hoping for extention ahead of Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Floors in Need of a Change

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
Virginia Beach, VA
Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
99.3 / 105.7 KISS FM

Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT

Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor.  Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day is an event where you can come out and pick up free school supplies as well as enjoy some great basketball, food, and entertainment. The event will be held at Portsmouth City Park, located at 5 Cpl J M Williams Avenue,...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WBOC

Portsmouth to Name Street for Hometown Hero Missy Elliott

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia city is honoring hometown hero Missy Elliott by naming a boulevard in a new entertainment district after her. News outlets report that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Manor High School. In 2019, she gave $25,000 to the school, which was then Woodrow Wilson High School. Its name has since changed back to Manor. Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan Erin Carter requested the street name change to honor the artist she says had the courage to take on the world stage.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WAVY News 10

Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.

