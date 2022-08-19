Read full article on original website
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023Channelocity
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
WAVY News 10
In The Kitchen: Crab Cakes Three Ways
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef Michael Kellum from Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill joined us in the kitchen today and showed us how they serve their signature dish, crab cakes. Berret’s Seafood Restaurant and Taphouse Grill. 199 South Boundary Street, Williamsburg. 757-253-1847. This segment of The...
Free food distribution event at Virginia Beach amphitheater opens early
Residents of Hampton Roads are lining up to receive free food Tuesday morning at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.
WAVY News 10
Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia Beach
WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local foodbank hosts drive-thru event in Virginia …. Tenants hoping for extention ahead of Military Circle …. Police seeking vehicle in police pursuit in Kill …. VB school board votes to ban cell phone usage inside …. Military Circle Mall tenants voice concerns over...
WAVY News 10
Floors in Need of a Change
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – How do your floors look at home? Are they in need of a fresh new look? 50 Floor can make that change in as little as one day. Check out their monthly special offers: August Special – 60% Off All Materials. Call 50 Floor...
Pharrell meets with Virginia Beach leaders for the first time after moving Something in the Water festival
For the first time since Pharrell Williams announced he was pulling his Something in the Water music festival from Virginia Beach, citing the city energy as "toxic," he met with multiple leaders from his hometown over lunch.
Virginia Housing in Hampton – LIVE EVENT
Join Miss Community Clovia and Virginia Housing in Hampton, VA on Wednesday, August 24th from 4:30pm to 6:30pm at the Hampton Roads Main Library (4207 Victoria Road), to discuss home buyer education, facts about credit and how to get a housing counselor. Learn more at www.virginiahousing.com
Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held in Suffolk for 34th year
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow held its 34th year of celebration in Suffolk on August 20 and 21. Descendants of the Nansemond Indian Nation, as well as friends and community members, came together to celebrate their return to the Nansemond River. The event began in...
WAVY News 10
Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Big H.O.M.I.E.S. Community Day is an event where you can come out and pick up free school supplies as well as enjoy some great basketball, food, and entertainment. The event will be held at Portsmouth City Park, located at 5 Cpl J M Williams Avenue,...
Chick-fil-A is testing this new breakfast menu item in Norfolk, Portsmouth
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is the most recent edition of Friday Flavor, which aired on Aug. 19. While Chick-fil-A wants people to "Eat Mor Chikin," the popular fast-food chain also wants people to munch on a new breakfast item that could become a permanent part of its menu.
Wiggly tails and puppy kisses | Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility up for adoption in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about the Envigo beagles that aired on Aug. 9. For the last week, five young beagles have been acclimating to the "dog life" at the Peninsula SPCA, and now they're ready to look for forever families.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach drone company expanding, setting up training center in Dinwiddie
RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach drone company DroneUp, LLC is expanding its headquarters in Virginia Beach and will create a new research and training center in Dinwiddie County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday. The $27 million investment will create 655 new jobs,...
WBOC
Portsmouth to Name Street for Hometown Hero Missy Elliott
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Virginia city is honoring hometown hero Missy Elliott by naming a boulevard in a new entertainment district after her. News outlets report that the Portsmouth City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to change the name of a 1-mile section of McLean Street to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The award-winning rapper, singer, songwriter and producer, born Melissa Arnette Elliott, graduated from Manor High School. In 2019, she gave $25,000 to the school, which was then Woodrow Wilson High School. Its name has since changed back to Manor. Portsmouth resident and lifelong fan Erin Carter requested the street name change to honor the artist she says had the courage to take on the world stage.
Fox bites 5 people, 1 dog, 1 cat in Williamsburg
Officials say a wild gray fox bit five people, one dog, and one cat in Williamsburg overnight.
WAVY News 10
Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools gets ready for 2022-23 school year
Look for more announcements from local school districts each morning on WAVY News 10 Today. Morning Announcements: Chesapeake Public Schools …. 1619 Commemoration of 1st enslaved Africans returns …. CNU President Paul Trible is stepping down. After a historic run, CNU President Paul Trible is …. Arrest made after quadruple...
Gloucester County Virginia, Gloucester county town in United Kingdom, join up for 'Gloucester Day'
GLOUCESTER, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that first aired in June 2022. If you live in Gloucester, Virginia, more than once you've had to pronounce "Gloucester" for someone reading the name on paper, and more than once you've had to say "No, not the one in Massachusetts."
WAVY News 10
Intern Blog: Farewell WAVY. Until We Meet Again.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – I have made it to the end of my internship at WAVY and am leaving with so much knowledge, wisdom, and experience of working in a newsroom. This has been such an incredible internship and this station is filled with some of the best individuals I have ever had the pleasure of meeting.
VMRC denies permit for floating oyster cages
Tuesday afternoon, officials decided not to let a company build floating oyster beds in Virginia Beach.
Proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to Virginia Beach gets denied
Right now there is a proposal to bring 2,100 floating oyster cages to the Lynnhaven River. Hundreds of people have commented online both for and against the project.
5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
Carjacking in Virginia Beach occurs amid ongoing trend in other local cities
Carjackings have become an ongoing trend across local cities. Another case was reported in the Virginia Beach area.
