Fire burns El Cajon home with man barricaded inside

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) – A man who barricaded himself inside a burning El Cajon home Friday morning was found dead after crews extinguished the flames.

The situation began at around 9:15 a.m. when law enforcement officers and firefighters were dispatched to a house on fire in the 700 block of 4th Street, between Naranca and Madison avenues.

San Diego County sheriff’s Lt. Amber Baggs said that just before the fire report, authorities received a call regarding a man involved in a dispute with family members at the house.

The man reportedly threatened to take his own life as he held a firearm.

Baggs stated family members evacuated the home after they saw a part of the house and garage on fire.

However, sheriff’s officials said the man — identified as a white male in his 50s — remained in the home as the flames spread. The man was initially believed to be the only person in the home as the fire continued to burn.

“We don’t believe, right now, that there’s a threat to public safety. We do believe he is contained in the residence,” Baggs said at late morning a press briefing.

Sky10 footage showed police and sheriff’s deputies block off the surrounding streets as firefighters sprayed water on the structure from a distance.

At around 1 p.m., just as firefighters had gained control of the blaze and began mopping up, crews discovered the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, sheriff's officials at the scene said.

No other individuals were found inside the house; arson investigators were at the scene to look into the cause.

During the ordeal, Grossmont Union High School District officials told ABC 10News that students at nearby Granite Hills High School were safe on campus.

District officials said students were told to remain in the school's stadium lot. Normal operations on campus were resumed at 12:30 p.m.