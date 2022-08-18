Read full article on original website
KMOV
Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
KMOV
Gov. Parson officially calls for special session on tax cuts, credits
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson officially called for a special session on income tax cuts and an extension on agriculture tax credit programs for a minimum of six years. He held the briefing at 2 p.m. at the State Capitol. The General Assembly will meet in...
KMOV
Missouri law bans books, calls for jail time and fines for any educators found in violation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Missouri law goes into effect Sunday. Missouri SB 775 calls for a limit on reading materials in public and private schools. “Books are and always have been a gateway to the past and the future,” said Colleen Norman. She and other members of...
KMOV
Cost of raising a child on the rise as Metro parents prepare for school year
JENNINGS (KMOV) - Many kids in Missouri are heading back to school Monday morning. This comes as the cost of raising kids through high school continues to rise in the country due to inflation. Grandmother Tracy Murray says it can be hard to keep up. “Oh don’t think about the...
KMOV
John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – John Wood has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood was running as an independent. On Tuesday, he announced he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. In an email...
KMOV
St. Louis County to adjust property tax assessments for flood victims displaced more than a month
CLAYTON (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office is offering tax relief to residential property owners who suffered catastrophic damage during the July floods. To qualify, homeowners must be displaced from their home for at least 30 days as a result of flood damage. The county assessor will then pro-rate the 2022 property value for the time the owner is displaced.
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
KMOV
Man bites, attempts to punch officers inside Brentwood Dierbergs store
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man accused of harassing shoppers inside a St. Louis County grocery store was taken into custody. According to Brentwood Police, Julius Butler, 30, was aggressive towards woman shoppers at Deirbergs on Eager Road Friday. When he was asked to leave by a security guard, Butler allegedly shoved him. Police were called and tried to arrest the 30-year-old.
