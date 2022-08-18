CLAYTON (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office is offering tax relief to residential property owners who suffered catastrophic damage during the July floods. To qualify, homeowners must be displaced from their home for at least 30 days as a result of flood damage. The county assessor will then pro-rate the 2022 property value for the time the owner is displaced.

SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO