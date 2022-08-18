ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

KMOV

Missouri sued by state’s League of Women Voters, NAACP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The state of Missouri and Secretary of State John “Jay” Ashcroft are being sued in Cole County Circuit Court by the League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri State Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. The...
KMOV

John Wood drops out of race for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) – John Wood has dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate in Missouri. Wood was running as an independent. On Tuesday, he announced he was ending his campaign because former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens did not win the GOP nomination. In an email...
KMOV

St. Louis County to adjust property tax assessments for flood victims displaced more than a month

CLAYTON (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office is offering tax relief to residential property owners who suffered catastrophic damage during the July floods. To qualify, homeowners must be displaced from their home for at least 30 days as a result of flood damage. The county assessor will then pro-rate the 2022 property value for the time the owner is displaced.
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
KMOV

Man bites, attempts to punch officers inside Brentwood Dierbergs store

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man accused of harassing shoppers inside a St. Louis County grocery store was taken into custody. According to Brentwood Police, Julius Butler, 30, was aggressive towards woman shoppers at Deirbergs on Eager Road Friday. When he was asked to leave by a security guard, Butler allegedly shoved him. Police were called and tried to arrest the 30-year-old.
