Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
LISD to hold security townhall meeting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In light of recent events, a local school district is looking at some of the many ways it can amp up security at its schools. The LISD Parent and Family Engagement Department is holding a security townhall meeting. The event will take place at 6 p.m....
kgns.tv
LISD to hold 2022 Summer Graduation Ceremony
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - School may have just started but some students are already receiving their high school diplomas. LISD will host its summer class of 2022 graduation ceremony on Wednesday night. The ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. and it will be held at the Vidal M. Trevino School...
kgns.tv
Architect chosen for Binational Park Project
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many eyes have been set on the Gateway City for months worldwide with the talk of the Binational Park. Even though the project is in the beginning stages it’s trying to gain momentum to benefit both sister cities. The Rio Grande divides Laredo and Nuevo...
kgns.tv
Mexican Consulate kicks off Binational Education Week
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s day one for the Binational Education Week held by the Mexican Consulate. If your or someone you know would like to further their education, the consulate will be offering a variety of services this week from Monday to Friday. The consulate will be giving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Candidates running for Laredo school board
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With Monday’s deadline to file for city and school board elected positions, the list of names of those willing to serve the community have been released. Over at UISD, in District Three, running against incumbent Aliza Flores Oliveros is Roberto J. Santos and Roberto ‘Bobby’ Villarreal.
kgns.tv
Elderly woman found living in dilapidated home in west Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An elderly resident is getting some much-needed help from the community after she was found living in deplorable conditions. Josefina Inguanzo, 84, who lives alone on Juarez Avenue and Garcia Street was found living in a dilapidated home that was damaged from the ceiling and full of rubbish.
kgns.tv
Litter left by migrant crossings ends up in Laredo park
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - While law enforcement in Laredo continues to see a rise in illegal border crossings, they are also noticing a lot of debris that gets left behind. Much of the trash and clothing that gets left behind eventually makes its way to parks in Laredo, something that is hard to miss by parkgoers like Sergio Rocha.
epbusinessjournal.com
Laredo confronts drought and water shortage with minimal options
Leaders in the South Texas city are reluctant to impose substantial restrictions on watering lawns even as water supplies near record lows. This story is published in partnership with Inside Climate News, a nonprofit, independent news organization that covers climate, energy and the environment. Sign up for the ICN newsletter here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Laredoans pick future Iturbide ‘It’ Street sign
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The people of Laredo have spoken, and the results are in for the future Iturbide “It” Street sign. A couple of weeks ago, a social media campaign asked for the public’s input on a future sign that would welcome visitors to downtown Laredo.
kgns.tv
Cotulla Border Patrol Station concerns addressed
COTULLA, Tex. (KGNS) - After weeks of speculations and rumors, the Border Patrol Laredo Sector says the Cotulla Border Patrol station is not closing down. The sector said they will continue assessing and aligning all available resources to meet the operational demands which include care of the in-custody populations at their facilities, facilitation of travel, and trade through their checkpoints.
kgns.tv
Laredo institutions still accepting new students
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It’s been two weeks schools since the start of public school but for most college students it’s their second day of class. On Monday, students from Laredo College started their fall semester. Alexandra Palacios from LC says she is ready to get her associates...
kgns.tv
Webb County Border Heritage Museum holds photo contest
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you have a keen eye for photography, there’s a contest that could earn you some big bucks. The Heritage Foundation is hosting its 12th annual Historic Laredo and Webb County Photo Contest. Those wanting to participate need to submit some of the area’s most...
kgns.tv
Pet of the Week: Elle
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is looking for a loving home for Elle. Elle is a terrier-mix, who is already full grown so she’s not going to get bigger than her petite size. She’s very...
kgns.tv
Webb County appoints first fire marshal
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a historical moment for Webb County as officials appointed its first ever Fire Marshal. Felix Nunez’s office will consist of three employees. Two inspectors and an administrative assistant. Nunez was with the City of Laredo since 1981. He was assigned to the fire...
kgns.tv
City of Laredo reminds candidates of campaign sign regulations
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Candidates will not be fined for improperly placing campaign signs and with the elections season being in full effect, this can sometimes get overwhelming for drivers in the city. Gerardo Pinzon from the city’s Building Development Services Department wants to remind everyone there are regulations to...
kgns.tv
Zapata County ISD welcomes new superintendent
ZAPATA, TX. (KGNS) - The start of the new school year brought a new superintendent for Zapata ISD. Dr. Bobby Trevino is no stranger to Zapata, she was born and raised in Zapata. Trevino says she is ready to take on her role and provide as many opportunities for the...
kgns.tv
Mares runs for Mayor of Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, August 23, Cynthia Mares announced her candidacy for mayor of Laredo at the doorsteps of City Hall. Mares’ platform includes bringing secure, clean, safe, and reliable water to consumers. She also wants to improve Laredo’s streets and infrastructure. Mares plans to invest in the city’s fire and police forces and plans to reduce taxes.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police to increase patrol for Labor Day weekend
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Labor Day holiday weekend is right around the corner and the Laredo Police Department is taking steps to prevent tragedies on the roads. The police department recently received some funds from the Texas Department of Transportation to increase patrols until Sept. 5. Officers will be...
kgns.tv
Webb County Commissioners partner with Clean Air Coalition
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The fight for clean air in northwest Laredo continues. On Monday morning, Webb County Commissioners approved funds for the Clean Air Laredo Coalition. During commissioners’ court, the Clean Air Laredo Coalition asked commissioners to fund air quality monitors on the northwest side of Laredo. Commissioner...
kgns.tv
Woman accused of money laundering caught with $259K in cash
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An investigation results in the confiscation of nearly $259,000 in cash. The incident happened on Monday at bridge two when a driver identified as Yeishi Moriya Villaseñor, 28 was heading into Mexico. Villaseñor was found with cash hidden in the door panel along with two...
Comments / 0