ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

Woman shot in the face during argument in Gold Coast; man in custody

By Marisa Rodriguez
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oI1ZT_0hNf8jIk00

CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the face during an argument with a man in the city’s Gold Coast.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

According to police, a 26-year-old woman was in a parked vehicle when a 36-year-old man pulled a gun and shot the woman during a verbal argument.

17-year-old girl among 4 injured in Back of the Yards shooting

The woman was shot in the cheek and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The man is in custody, police say. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 7

saltyhonky
5d ago

congrats they finally caught someone too bad Kim Foxx will let him out tonight latest tomorrow morning if they keep him in the police station over night

Reply
6
Related
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Minor arrested in West Garfield Park for alleged armed robbery

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday in West Garfield Park for an alleged armed robbery. The suspect was arrested in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard. Police say he was positively identified as one of the offenders who, moments earlier, in the 1000 block of West Jackson Boulevard entered a retail store and took merchandise while armed with a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coast#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Police: Man dies after River North ‘road rage’ stabbing

CHICAGO — A man died following a stabbing just off the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. Authorities responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue on the report of a stabbing. A 36-year-old man, later identified as Jeremey Walker, was initially transported in critical condition with a stab wound to the neck. […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - An apparent traffic dispute during rush hour in downtown Chicago turned deadly Tuesday evening when two drivers got out of their cars and one stabbed the other in the neck. The fight broke out round 7:30 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street in River North....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 54, shot to death on Chicago sidewalk

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night on a sidewalk in South Chicago. Police found the 54-year-old on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the chest around 11:36 p.m. in the 2500 block of East 84th Street. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

35-year-old man pistol-whipped, robbed in North Center

CHICAGO — A 35-year-old man was robbed and pistol-whipped in the city’s North Center neighborhood, according to police. The man was on the 3100 block of North Damen Avenue around 11:15 p.m. on Monday when a group of two to three men approached him and demanded his belongings. One of the men struck the 35-year-old […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors

Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy