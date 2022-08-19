ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLACKPINK Interpolates a Rihanna Song in Their New Single ‘Pink Venom’: Here’s What Fans Are Saying

By Hannah Dailey
 5 days ago

Hey, Mr. DJ, won’t you turn up the new BLACKPINK song? In their latest single “Pink Venom,” the four-piece K- pop girl group interpolated an instantly noticeable reference to Rihanna ‘s 2005 hit “Pon de Replay,” and BLINKS and RiRi fans alike couldn’t be happier.

The lead single off BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album Born Pink , due out Sept. 16, “ Pink Venom ” officially dropped Friday (Aug. 19) along with a new music video. It didn’t take long before fans realized that, toward the beginning of the song, Lisa briefly sings the lyrics and melody to one of the most recognizable lines in the “Pon de Replay” verses: “It goes one by one, even two by two.”

“DID LISA JUST REFERENCE PON DE REPLAY BY RIHANNA,” wrote one excited BLINK on Twitter after listening to the song, fittingly using all caps.

“LISA PAYING HOMAGE TO HER MOTHER RIHANNA,” wrote another. “I’M OBSESSED.”

“Pon de Replay” was the very first single the world heard from Rihanna, released as her debut project and the lead single off her first studio album Music of the Sun in 2005. The song peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 27 weeks on the chart, while Music of the Sun peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 .

BLACKPINK — also comprised of Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé in addition to Lisa — has spoken before about how Rihanna serves as an inspiration for them. And during the band’s interview with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Jennie used the Fenty founder as an example of how versatile hip-hop can be.

“I don’t think hip-hop is just about rapping,” she said. “Look at Rihanna — she could make anything hip-hop. Hip-hop means something different to everyone. To me, it’s the spirit of cool — vibes, swag, whatever words you can use. I think BLACKPINK’s hip-hop is something the world hasn’t seen before.”

Listen to “Pink Venom” and check out some of the best fan reactions to BLACKPINK interpolating “Pon de Replay” by Rihanna in their new track below:

