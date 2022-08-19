ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

High Plains Food Bank gives expansion, renovation update

By Cat Keenan
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The High Plains Food Bank posted an update on social media including construction photos this week, as organizers expressed excitement for incoming administrative offices and community space that were funded through a recent grant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ypGnF_0hNf81k900

“We are so excited for what will be the new home for our HPFB Administrative offices and community space that will help us continue to better serve the Texas Panhandle!” said food bank officials, “HPFB received $2.28 million from the ARPA-Funded Food Bank Capacity Building Program Grant for facility expansion and infrastructure improvements.”

As noted in previous reports from MyHighPlains.com, the grant program is operated using the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund established through the American Rescue Plan Act. The aim of the program is to increase food bank infrastructure in Texas in order to help strengthen their ability to respond to natural disasters, public health emergencies, and other crises.

The grant funding was announced in April, and officials with the High Plains Food Bank said at the time that the incoming renovations and expansion will now be completed after a years-long need.

