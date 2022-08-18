Read full article on original website
The Supreme Court ‘practically dared’ Americans to show up for abortion rights. Kansas voters overwhelmingly did
It was not what anti-abortion lobbyists, Republican legislators and a multi-million dollar effort to end legal abortion care expected.A confusingly worded ballot question in Kansas, tucked into a midterm primary without any statewide Democratic elections, was supposed to cruise to victory in a “red state” that went for Donald Trump in 2020, joining the nationwide campaign to end legal abortion after the decades-long movement to gut Roe v Wade got what it wanted.Instead, a record number of Kansas voters turned out for an election to reject a Republican-drafted amendment that would strip abortion rights from the state’s constitution, which...
Florida court rules that pregnant and orphaned 16-year-old girl is 'not mature enough' to decide on whether to have an abortion
A court in Florida has ruled that a 16-year-old orphaned girl cannot have an abortion because she is 'not mature enough' to make the decision, it was revealed today. The teenage girl, who does not have any parents, is now appealing the decision after she was barred from terminating her pregnancy following Circuit Judge Jennifer Frydrychowicz's ruling.
A Republican Lawmaker Said “Not Her Body, Not Her Choice” Before Indiana Passed A Near-Total Abortion Ban
“The body inside of the mom’s body is not her body. Not her body, not her choice,” said Rep. John Jacob, an anti-abortion extremist who wanted to remove exceptions for rape and incest from the bill. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill that will ban...
North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe
Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened
Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
An anti-abortion pastor railed against rape and incest exceptions in Indiana's proposed abortion ban, warning lawmakers that the GOP would lose 'God-fearing' voters if the bill isn't more strict
An Indiana pastor warned state lawmakers that a Republican-led abortion ban isn't strict enough, the Indianapolis Star reported. The near-total ban outlaws abortions at zero weeks with the only exceptions being rape, incest, and to protect the life of the mother. The pastor told lawmakers that an exception for rape...
Couple says they chose abortion after fetus diagnosed with rare genetic conditions
Breanna and Kyle O’Brien, of Kansas, traveled out of state for abortion care.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
Louisiana woman forced to carry fetus missing skull to term or travel to Florida for abortion
A woman in Louisiana said that she has been told that she must carry a fetus without a skull and part of its head to term or travel out of state to recieve an abortion.Nancy Davis, a mother of one, is 13 weeks pregnant. Several weeks ago, an initial ultrasound revelead to Ms Davis that the fetus would have no chance of surviving — but because Louisiana’s abortion ban does not include an exception for acrania, the condition the fetus is suffering from, she cannot get a legal abortion in the state.If Ms Davis does want to get an abortion,...
Abortion drug maker drops challenge to Mississippi ban
Aug 18 (Reuters) - A manufacturer of mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions, on Thursday dropped its legal fight to sell the drug in Mississippi after the state banned nearly all abortions.
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge on Friday blocked county prosecutors from enforcing the state’s 1931 ban on abortion for the foreseeable future, after two days of witness testimony from abortion experts, providers and the state’s chief medical officer. The ruling follows a state Court of...
S.C. court blocks abortion law as Senate considers new one
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday temporarily blocked the state’s “fetal heartbeat” law banning abortion around six weeks as lawmakers across the street were considering new restrictions. The restrictions, previously blocked by federal courts, took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme...
White coats in the state capital: OB-GYNs become political force in abortion wars
As lawmakers debate how much to restrict access to abortion, doctors are becoming increasingly vocal.
Louisiana Woman Denied Abortion Despite Fetus Diagnosed With Fatal Missing Skull Condition
A woman in Lousiana has been denied an abortion in spite of her fetus having been diagnosed with acrania, a condition in which a fetus did not develop the top of its skull, and kills the baby almost instantly after birth. Baton Rouge native, 36-year-old Nancy Davis, has been faced...
Idaho Doctor Fears Pregnant Women Will Die After State’s New Abortion Ban
The Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade and thanks to that ruling, women and doctors are now facing the fallout in Idaho where abortion rights have been eviscerated. The state known mostly until recently for its stunning ski hills, today has the distinction of being singled out by Attorney General Merrick Garland as the first in the Department of Justice’s efforts to protect abortion access, at least in emergency situations.
Lawyers argue to delay North Dakota law banning abortion
BISMARCK, N.D. — Lawyers for North Dakota's lone abortion clinic that two weeks ago closed its doors asked a judge Friday to delay the start of the state's trigger law banning the procedure.The abortion ban is set to go into effect on Aug. 26. The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo argued for a preliminary injunction as part of a lawsuit that says the ban violates the state constitution.Burleigh County District Judge Bruce Romanick said he would make a decision on the motion by the end of next week.Romanick put the trigger ban on hold last month when he ruled...
U.S. judge reinstates North Carolina ban on late-term abortions
Aug 17 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday reinstated a decades-old North Carolina ban on abortions performed after 20 weeks of gestation, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision allowing states to freely regulate procedures to terminate pregnancy.
