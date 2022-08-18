A woman in Louisiana said that she has been told that she must carry a fetus without a skull and part of its head to term or travel out of state to recieve an abortion.Nancy Davis, a mother of one, is 13 weeks pregnant. Several weeks ago, an initial ultrasound revelead to Ms Davis that the fetus would have no chance of surviving — but because Louisiana’s abortion ban does not include an exception for acrania, the condition the fetus is suffering from, she cannot get a legal abortion in the state.If Ms Davis does want to get an abortion,...

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO