FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO