hogville.net
Jashaud Stewart Stepping Up at Defensive End
FAYETTEVILLE — Junior defensive end Jashaud Stewart has waited patiently for his time for extended action and it appears the wait is nearly over. The talented Jonesboro standout is 6-foot-2, 251-pounds so not big by SEC defensive end standards. But Stewart is someone offensive tackles will have to deal with this fall. At Jonesboro rumors had it they had to hold Stewart back some in practice or he would wreck the offense pretty often with his relentless pressure.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Defensive Line
FAYETTVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team breaks down one of Arkansas’ position groups before the season begins. On Wednesday, they not only took a look at the offensive line, but also the defensive line too. They discussed who they thought would...
hogville.net
Deke Adams Bringing Stability to D-Line, Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Deke Adams is the third defensive line coach for Sam Pittman in as many seasons, but he brings vast experience to the job including some SEC stops. Adams and the Razorbacks currently have four defensive line commitments in the Class of 2023. They have North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes, 6-7, 253; Mansfield (Texas) High School’s Kaleb James, 6-5, 265; Fayetteville (Ga.) High School’s Stephen Johnson, 6-4, 320; and Mableton (Ga.) Whitefield Academy’s Ian Geffrard, 6-6, 350. Johnson and Geffrard are interior defensive linemen, Rhodes is considered more of an edge rusher and James is capable of playing all four spots on the line.
hogville.net
The Razorbacks prepare for Bearcats tomorrow | Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart presser
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- The Arkansas Razorbacks continue their training camp as they are about to get ready for week 1 of the 2022-2023 season. The D-Line and O-Line were getting to work out there today when media was available and one player from each side spoke after fall camp. Ty’Kieast Crawford & Jashaud Stewart are ready to line up against someone else beside their own teammates and they will in their first matchup against the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 3rd.
hogville.net
SEC Picks, Kickoff Time, Network For August 27
FAYETTEVILLE — Well college football is back and one SEC school is in action on Saturday. Vanderbilt is at Hawai’i in a game that saw both teams struggle last season. Hawai’i finished 6-7 in 2021 while Vanderbilt was 2-10. Last year I made the picks, which are...
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team takes a deeper look at one of Arkansas’ position groups this season. On Tuesday, they dived into one of the most talked about position groups: the wide receivers. Many thought this would be the group...
hogville.net
Arkansas’ Slusher looks right at home at Nickel
Nickelback might not be the most popular band, but nickel back sure seems like a perfect position for Arkansas junior defensive back Myles Slusher. Slusher (6-0, 193) played in 11 games last season with 7 starts and finished with 50 tackles, including a half sack, and had a career-high 10 tackles in a win over Missouri.
hogville.net
Arkansas Returns to Practice Fields Following Scrimmage
FAYETTEVILLE — Following Saturday’s second scrimmage of the preseason the Hogs returned to the practice fields on Monday in shorts. The first five periods on Monday were open to the media. Quarterback Malik Hornsby completed a couple passes in a row to running back AJ Green. Monday’s practice saw junior running back Dominique Johnson back on the field in a green protective jersey. Sam Pittman had promised Johnson’s return today.
hogville.net
Terry Hampton Impressing at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE — Senior defensive lineman Terry Hampton transferred to Arkansas from Arkansas State and has made a very quick impact with the Hogs. Hampton, 6-1, 314, is from El Dorado and battled injuries in high school or he might have already been a Razorback. But Hampton arrived at Arkansas in late May and has made the most of his time in Fayetteville.
hogville.net
3 Arkansas Commitments Make All-State in Oklahoma
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has three commitments in the Class of 2023 in Oklahoma and all three were named to the Preseason Oklahoman All-State Team. The three are Tulsa Booker T. Washington four-star wide receiver Micah Tease, 5-11, 180, and Bixby pair of four-star tight end Luke Hasz, 6-3, 228, and three-star defensive back Dylan Hasz, 5-10, 180. Good news for Razorback fans in Northwest Arkansas as well since the trio will play there in the next two Fridays.
hogville.net
PTN Deep Dive: Quarterbacks
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – Each day this week, the Pig Trail Nation team will give you a closer look at one of Arkansas’ position groups. On Monday, they discussed one of the most important groups: the quarterbacks. Alyssa Orange, Mike Irwin and Courtney Mims discuss how KJ Jefferson...
hogville.net
WATCH: Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher talk progress at practice
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Matt Landers, Warren Thompson, and Myles Slusher sit down with the media to talk about progress at practice on both sides of the ball. The three Razorbacks get into the changes with the wide receiver corp. Landers also talks in length about his transition to Arkansas.
hogville.net
Barry Odom Talks Recruiting
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ Defensive Coordinator Barry Odom works hard at recruiting as he knows that is the lifeblood to a program. However recruiting has changed a lot even in recent years. The schools are offering prospects earlier and earlier. Odom talked about how recruiting offers are going out earlier and earlier and how that can lead to some mistakes.
hogville.net
Hogs’ Jefferson named to Manning Award watch list
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson has been named to the preseason watch list for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback. The Manning Award, created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie,...
hogville.net
Razorbacks Back to Florida For Bowl Game?
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas went to the Outback Bowl in January and defeated Penn State 24-10 now Action Network’s Brett McMurphy projects to head back to The Sunshine State. McMurphy predicts the Razorbacks will take on Michigan State in the Citrus Bowl in Orlando on Jan. 2. If that game were to take place it would be the first meeting in the school’s history just like last year’s Penn State and Arkansas was the initial game between the pair.
hogville.net
Questions for Ask Mike 08-29
0 Members and 5 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Hogdogger on Yesterday at 05:02:32 amHey mike. I see we play a and m again in Dallas this year. Who makes these dumb decisions and when will a and m have to play the hogs again in Fayetteville. I'm...
