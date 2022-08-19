I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.

