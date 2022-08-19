Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Quartz Fire measures 1,696 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — An overnight infrared flight only found 18 acres of growth over the last two days on the Quartz Fire burning in Glacier National Park. The fire now measures 1,696 acres. Most recorded heat is scattered around the edges of the fire. This fire is burning in...
NBCMontana
Crews on scene of lightning-sparked fire near Dixon
MISSOULA, Mont. — Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire crews are on the scene of a new fire in the Dixon area. The Dixon Rural Fire Department posted about the blaze Monday evening. Officials report it's in the Revais Creek area, which is southwest of town. Division...
NBCMontana
Lolo Creek Fire burns southeast of Highway 12
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lolo Creek Fire is burning about six miles southeast of Highway 12 and Lolo Hot Springs. It's a half mile north of the Idaho-Montana state line and 1/2 mile northwest of Skookum Butte Lookout. It's burning moderatly across about an acre and a half of...
NBCMontana
Limited growth on Garceau, Redhorn fires
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows limited growth of the Garceau and Redhorn fires burning on the Flathead Reservation and Lake County. New mapping puts the Redhorn Fire, burning 7 miles northeast of St. Ignatius, at 501 acres, up five acres from the last flight. Sensors found a...
NBCMontana
Indian Ridge Fire grows to 5,474 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Indian Ridge Fire burning in Idaho's Selway Bitterroot Wilderness, 30 miles southwest of Darby, has grown to 5,474 acres. According to Inciweb, weather at the scene has ramped up fire behavoir in recent days, mainly north of indian creek. The fire is burning in very...
NBCMontana
Dean Creek, Cannon Creek Fires burning in Bob Marshall Wilderness grow
MISSOULA, Mont. — Overnight infrared mapping shows growth on the Dean Creek and Cannon Fires burning in the Bob Marshall Wilderness. The Spotted Bear Ranger District Wildland Fire Module (WFM) has completed wrapping of structures at the Pentagon Cabin Administrative Site on the Dean Creek Fire. The team also installed hose lay and sprinklers which can be controlled by a remote-start pump. Personnel from the Spotted Bear WFM will remain in the area as lookouts to provide local updates from the fire.
NBCMontana
Crash causes delays on I-90, east of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — An accident is causing delays at mile marker 135, east of Missoula, on Interstate 90. Officials are urging drivers to use an alternate route until further notice. Montana Highway Patrol reports that it was a one vehicle rollover with two patients.
NBCMontana
Several train cars derail in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — A train derailed in Missoula on Tuesday morning. No injuries have been reported, and it was a slow speed derailment, according to Andy Garland with Montana Rail Link. The cause of the derailment is being investigated. We will update you when we receive more information.
NBCMontana
Garceau Fire measured at 6,725 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Garceau Fire burning 10 miles west of Polson was mapped at 6,725 acres on Sunday night. Moderate cloud cover hampered mapping efforts, technicians noted. There are 265 personnel on scene. Invesigators say the Garceau Fire was started by an electric fence.
Several grizzly bears being seen in the northern Bitterroot Valley
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reports several grizzly bears have been spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month.
NBCMontana
FWP warns people to be aware of grizzlies in northern Bitterroot Valley
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced several grizzly bears spending time in the northern Bitterroot Valley this month. Sightings of the two bears were most recently reported on the east side of the valley, in the river bottoms and at the edge of the Sapphire Mountains near Florence and Lolo.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
NBCMontana
Video: Fire spotted near mile marker 133 on I-90
MISSOULA, Mont. — A fire was spotted near mile marker 133 outside of Missoula County on I-90 Saturday afternoon. An NBC Montana staff member sent this video and saw smoke. Fire personnel were on the scene. NBC Montana reached out to Missoula County Sheriff's Office, and is waiting for...
Small wildfires burning in Lolo National Forest
Lolo National Forest officials report that crews are continuing to respond to several wildfires and aircraft are being shared between emerging incidents.
NBCMontana
Missoula police locate $5,000 stolen bike
MISSOULA, Mont. — A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a bicycle valued at $5,000. Earlier this week, Missoula police received a report of the stolen bike. They say Kincaid Jensen was caught riding it Tuesday and was arrested on charges of felony theft. Officers responded after a...
NBCMontana
New Missoula outdoor shelter could hold 30 modular homes
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula city and county officials are taking the next steps toward a new temporary safe outdoor space in town. Tuesday is the last day for contractors to submit bids to construct the new Missoula Pallet Shelter on West Broadway. The site is just east of the...
NBCMontana
Missing person advisory issued for Powell Co. man
MISSOULA, Mont. — A missing endangered person advisory has been issued for 31-year-old Neil Mannix of Powell County. Mannix is 6-feet tall and weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Mannix was last seen leaving a Helmville residence on foot around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities don’t know...
Kid Rock Doppelganger and Tribute is Taking Over Parts of Montana
I can still remember the day I wandered into Southgate Mall in Missoula and saw someone who melted my mind. As someone born and raised in Montana, it is not every day that you see celebrities in public. And when you do happen to run into one, you almost wonder if they are real or just a look-a-like. That day, I witnessed Pamela Anderson casually looking through a crowded clothes rack at Dillard's. I knew immediately that she was not just some Pam Anderson impersonator, but the real Playmate of the Year.
Man Gets Caught With Meth in the Missoula Jail Parking Lot
On August 21, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer observed 51-year-old Nunzio Schepis riding a bike in the parking lot of the Missoula County Detention Facility. The officer arrested Schepis after learning that he had a large warrant out for his arrest. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Officers...
Missoula Nurse Caught Trying to Put Cocaine in His Mouth
On August 17th, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers responded to Missoula Health and Rehab on Rattlesnake Drive. Officers were acting on information from an identified source that a nurse from the facility, later identified as 63-year-old William Kendrick, had stolen medication from the facility belonging to a patient, and had given it to the informant. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
