ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheelersburg, OH

One fatality in two vehicle crash on SR 823

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 5 days ago

MINFORD – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred on SR 823 northbound, near the Lucasville-Minford Rd off ramp. The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 am this morning.

A 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Kasey B Bergan, age 24 of Wheelersburg Oh, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane.

A 2010 Chevy Impala, driven by Linda L Murphy, age 67 of Wheelersburg Oh, was partially in the right lane and partially on the berm.

The Honda Civic struck the Chevy Impala, forcing it rotate around and off the right side of the road. The Honda Civic then veered to the left and struck the concrete divider wall.

Mrs. Murphy sustained life threating injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Bergan sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Minford Squad 3.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt and their car’s airbags deployed.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Ohio Dept. Transportation, Scioto County Sheriff Dept, Portsmouth Gateway Group, Jefferson Township VFD, Minford VFD, and Minford Squad 3.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Air Care responds to Adams County crash

WEST UNION, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a crash that injured two people in Adams County late Tuesday, according to Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. It happened on State Route 41 in West Union. At least one person was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Crews worked late...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

OSHP: 1 dead after two vehicle crash in Wilmington

WILMINGTON — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is looking into a crash that killed one woman Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. Preliminary investigations showed that a White 2008 GMC Sierra driven by Derrick Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was traveling south on U.S. 68 just before 4 p.m.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Update: 82-Year-Old Pickaway County Woman Dies in Water Crash

Circleville – A 82-year-old woman was found deceased after a missing person report. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s department at 6:31 AM his deputies took a report of a missing person. The reporter reported that their mother, Mary J. Doddroe, 82 years old, went to Circleville yesterday August 22, 2022.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Minford, OH
City
Wheelersburg, OH
Ironton Tribune

South Point man charged with attempted murder

An arrest has been made in the early Tuesday morning shooting on State Route 93. Jerrino Johnson, 52, was arrested without incident at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday at his South Point apartment. He charged with second-degree felony attempted murder and is being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Lawrence County Sheriff...
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Officer Stops Drunk Man on Bicycle in Traffic

Chillicothe – A man was taken into custody after a police officer intervened when he saw the man almost get hit by a car. According to the Chillicothe police department on 8/18/22 at 1:58 pm an officer was on patrol in the area of East Main Street inside the city when he witnessed a man on a bicycle who was swerving all over the roadway. Before the officer could get the man stopped he swerved into the middle of the street and was almost struck by the vehicle.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Portsmouth Post#Honda#Minford Squad 3#Ohio Dept#Portsmouth Gateway Group#Minford Vfd
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man arrested after attempting to kill a Lawrence Co. teacher

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A man is in custody after officials say he attempted to murder his former girlfriend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened shortly before 8 a.m. this morning. The victim, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, stated “she began to feel ill and pulled over near the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on Route 93.” That is when, reports say, a man wearing all camouflage clothing approached her vehicle with a handgun and began firing on her vehicle.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

New Boston woman arrested for kidnapping

PORTSMOUTH — A New Boston woman was arrested on Sunday in reference to an attempted kidnapping of two juveniles, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said. Rachael Anne Enriquez, 52, of New Boston, has been charged with one count of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and probation violation, a first-degree misdemeanor.
NEW BOSTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Ironton mayor arrested for OVI

Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit II was arrested over the weekend for operating a motor vehicle under the influence. According to a report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper pulled Cramblit over at 1:02 a.m. Saturday. The trooper was going west on South Fourth Street when he saw a...
IRONTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Man Attempts to Shoot a Southern Ohio Teacher on Way to School

Lawrence County – A woman took off from someone who possibly attempted to kill her on her way to school this morning. In response to the shooting, the local schools were locked down in Lawence County Ohio. Accoridng to the Sheriffs office, about 7:42 AM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSAZ

Mayor arrested for operating a vehicle impaired

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A public official in charge of leading a community and city was arrested during the weekend. The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested Ironton Mayor Sam Cramblit on Saturday for operating a vehicle under the influence. Troopers initiated a traffic stop after they said Cramblit failed to...
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Hocking County accident under investigation

ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
sciotopost.com

Athens County – Man Arrested After Home Invasion

Athens – A man turned himself in after a warrant arrest for breaking down the door of someone’s home and refusing to leave. Athens Deputies responded to 10900 block State Route 550 in Athens for a report of trespassing. Units arrived on the scene and spoke with the complainant. The woman who lives in the home reported that a man named James Taylor had kicked in her door to the residence and would not leave. The witness stated that the only reason he did leave was that two other people were in the home, and the Witness’s brother was able to force the man out of the home.
ATHENS, OH
Times Gazette

Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers

A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility. Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on...
GREENFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ross County veteran deputy dies

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of a 22-year veteran deputy. Lt. Mont Steele died after what the office called a “courageous medical battle,” the sheriff’s office said. At the time of his death, Steele was working as a patrol lieutenant for the department. “I ask that you keep […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. man pleads guilty to murder

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man pled guilty to murder this week in connection with the 2021 fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joseph Sprouse. Sprouse, a Marine veteran, and former corrections officer, was shot and killed during the early morning hours of January 6, 2021. The suspect, 23-year-old...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Missing child found safe in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Police in New Boston, Ohio said a child reported missing earlier Monday afternoon has been found safe. Officers said the girl’s mother reported the child missing just after 1:00 p.m. Monday. Dispatchers in Scioto County said the child had not left the home and...
NEW BOSTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop

HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
99
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy