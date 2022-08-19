One fatality in two vehicle crash on SR 823

MINFORD – The Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two vehicle crash that occurred on SR 823 northbound, near the Lucasville-Minford Rd off ramp. The crash occurred at approximately 7:45 am this morning.

A 2016 Honda Civic, driven by Kasey B Bergan, age 24 of Wheelersburg Oh, was traveling northbound on SR 823 in the righthand lane.

A 2010 Chevy Impala, driven by Linda L Murphy, age 67 of Wheelersburg Oh, was partially in the right lane and partially on the berm.

The Honda Civic struck the Chevy Impala, forcing it rotate around and off the right side of the road. The Honda Civic then veered to the left and struck the concrete divider wall.

Mrs. Murphy sustained life threating injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Ms. Bergan sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center by Minford Squad 3.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelt and their car’s airbags deployed.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Ohio Dept. Transportation, Scioto County Sheriff Dept, Portsmouth Gateway Group, Jefferson Township VFD, Minford VFD, and Minford Squad 3.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.