Say What? 7 Reasons Why Portsmouth, New Hampshire, is the Best City to Own a Moped
Biased post coming at ya from a proud moped owner!. Having a moped just makes sense in some locations. To that point, it also makes no sense to own a moped in other locations. For example, there is probably no point in owning a moped in many parts of northern New Hampshire.
NHPR
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: North Country Moose Festival, BrasilFest and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. 39th Annual Tommy Gallant Jazz Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 12:30...
WMUR.com
Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst
AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Lowell Man, 19, Shot In Hand Outside Rockingham Park Mall In New Hampshire
Authorities in Salem, NH are investigating after a 19-year-old man from Lowell, MA was shot in the hand outside a mall, Salem Police said on Facebook. A caller reported hearing a gunshot and people running outside the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a police report. The caller also saw a black Acura with Massachusetts plates heading towards the highway after the incident.
The Bittersweet Feeling of Seeing the Piscataqua River Bridge on the Road
If you’ve traveled to or from Maine then you are familiar with our infamous bridge, the Piscataqua River Bridge. This river bridge is the iconic link between Portsmouth, New Hampshire and the stateline of Maine in Kittery. This bridge is the sign of being on the move; Instagram stories,...
North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town
The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear has been apprehended in North Reading. The bear was humanely sedated, according to WCVB, and transported by officials to a wooded area where it...
whdh.com
Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt
SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
4 people, all related, found dead in Boston suburb
Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating the deaths of three men who are all related and the apparent suicide of a female relative.
thelocalne.ws
We can’t say where, but This Old House is currently shooting in Ipswich
IPSWICH — It’s not the first time they’ve been to Ipswich, but it’s the first time This Old House has shot a full series here. The most popular home-improvement show on television, it is currently in town to track progress on — what else? — an old house as it is brought back to life for new owners Helen Moore Von Oehsen and Bill Von Oehsen.
WCVB
Merrimack Valley, North Shore bear captured, taken to wooded area, North Reading police say
A bear believed to have been spotted wandering throughout Merrimack Valley and the North Shore this summer has been relocated, police in North Reading said. On Sunday, North Reading police received a report of a bear attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and later reports placed the animal in the areas of Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane.
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
WMUR.com
Pelham puppy safely freed after getting stuck in recliner
PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police responded to a particularly unusual call. The owner of an eight-week-old shiba inu puppy called for help when Neeko got stuck in a recliner. Neeko's mom said she couldn't tell if he was still breathing when he slid into the chair mechanism. The responding...
State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus
SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died
The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns
ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
DA to announce indictment in death of young woman who was found dead in woods in Beverly in 1986
SALEM, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Wednesday plan to announce a murder indictment in connection with a decades-long investigation into the death of a 20-year-old woman who was found dead in the woods in Beverly. Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett will provide details on the indictment of...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Aug. 7 – Aug. 19, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/8/2022Korzeniewski, AnitaPiro R A767 Main St Lot 4$1,160,000. 8/15/202235 Towne Road Realty TrustRose J R35 Towne Rd Lot 41$1,050,000. 8/18/2022Aronson Realty TrustLopes A C75 Mill Rd$940,000. Essex property sales.
whdh.com
Just One Station: Woman who drove onto 2nd floor of Braintree’s South Shore Plaza speaks
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The woman who police say drove onto the second floor of a shopping plaza in Braintree last week is explaining what led up to the incident that went viral on the internet in the days that followed. Susan Gauthier told 7NEWS she was behind the wheel...
WMUR.com
Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say
WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
