97.5 WOKQ

WMUR.com

Juvenile dead after car crash in Amherst

AMHERST, N.H. — A juvenile driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Amherst, police said. Police said around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, the car was driving north on Boston Post Road at what was reported to be a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking a tree.
Daily Voice

Lowell Man, 19, Shot In Hand Outside Rockingham Park Mall In New Hampshire

Authorities in Salem, NH are investigating after a 19-year-old man from Lowell, MA was shot in the hand outside a mall, Salem Police said on Facebook. A caller reported hearing a gunshot and people running outside the Rockingham Park Mall in Salem just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, according to a police report. The caller also saw a black Acura with Massachusetts plates heading towards the highway after the incident.
SALEM, NH
97.5 WOKQ

North Shore Bear on the Loose Finally Captured in This Massachusetts Town

The bear is no longer on the lamb. After a summer of eluding wildlife officials during backyard romps throughout several Massachusetts towns, the North Shore Bear has been apprehended in North Reading. The bear was humanely sedated, according to WCVB, and transported by officials to a wooded area where it...
whdh.com

Crash in Saugus leaves one person seriously hurt

SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious crash in Saugus Tuesday night has left one person seriously hurt. MassDOT said a pedestrian was struck last night on Route 1 in the Essex Street area. Two lanes were closed to traffic as police worked to clear the scene. No other information is...
SAUGUS, MA
thelocalne.ws

We can’t say where, but This Old House is currently shooting in Ipswich

IPSWICH — It’s not the first time they’ve been to Ipswich, but it’s the first time This Old House has shot a full series here. The most popular home-improvement show on television, it is currently in town to track progress on — what else? — an old house as it is brought back to life for new owners Helen Moore Von Oehsen and Bill Von Oehsen.
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Pelham puppy safely freed after getting stuck in recliner

PELHAM, N.H. — Pelham police responded to a particularly unusual call. The owner of an eight-week-old shiba inu puppy called for help when Neeko got stuck in a recliner. Neeko's mom said she couldn't tell if he was still breathing when he slid into the chair mechanism. The responding...
PELHAM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

State police identify man who was struck, killed by car on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, Mass. — Investigators have identified a man who was struck and killed by car while trying to cross Route 1 in Saugus on Tuesday night. Troopers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian on the southbound side of the highway in the area of Burger King and the Essex Street exit around 10 p.m. found 45-year-old Carlos Vasquez, of Bennington, Vermont, suffering from serious injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.
SAUGUS, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: 4-year-old that fell from window in Boston has died

The 4-year-old child who fell out of a window in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood last week has died, the Suffolk District Attorney told Boston 25 Wednesday. Mother Erika Moon previously told reporters that he was brain dead and unable to move. Moon told Boston 25 that her son was playing...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in 2 New Hampshire towns

ATKINSON, N.H. — The Jamestown Canyon Virus has been detected in batches of mosquitoes in two New Hampshire towns, health officials announced Monday. The first batch of mosquitoes was collected in Atkinson on Aug 2, while the second batch was collected in Hampstead on Aug. 4, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Service.
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Aug. 7 – Aug. 19, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 8/8/2022Korzeniewski, AnitaPiro R A767 Main St Lot 4$1,160,000. 8/15/202235 Towne Road Realty TrustRose J R35 Towne Rd Lot 41$1,050,000. 8/18/2022Aronson Realty TrustLopes A C75 Mill Rd$940,000. Essex property sales.
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Warner man missing since Sunday found safe, police say

WARNER, N.H. — A man with Alzheimer's disease who had been missing from Warner was found alive Tuesday morning. Patrick Hart, 59, was the subject of a New Hampshire State Police silver alert Monday morning after he had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Hart was last seen on...
WARNER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest

Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
97.5 WOKQ

