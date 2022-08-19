Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Texans K Ka'imi Fairbairn expected to miss 49ers game
The Houston Texans will be without Ka’imi Fairbairn when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason finale at NRG Stadium Aug. 25. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans’ kicker is dealing with a short-term injury. As a result, the Texans are working out former New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola.
Hear From Brian Hartline, Ohio State's WRs Following 17th Practice Of Fall Camp
Despite the loss of two first-round picks, Zone 6 might be deeper than it's ever been.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0