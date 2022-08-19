Read full article on original website
riptidefish.com
Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022
If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
MyNorthwest.com
Crews clear North Seattle homeless encampment after 6 years of complaints from residents
SEATTLE — After complaints about trash, rats, crime and rampant drug activity for six years, city of Seattle crews and Seattle police cleared an encampment at North 125th Street and Stone Avenue North on Tuesday. A KIRO 7 crew was there as crews towed away numerous recreational vehicles, as...
KOMO News
Two weekend boat crashes on Puget Sound waterways stir safety concerns
SEATTLE — Seattle police continued their search Monday for a hit-and-run boat operator that left five people hurt over the weekend after a late night crash with another boat, authorities said. The Saturday night crash on Lake Washington was the second boat collisions within 24 hours on area waterways.
Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening
SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
Community pushes back against commission over Tacoma Narrows Bridge toll plan
The Washington State Transportation Commission has decided to move forward with its plan to reduce tolls over the Tacoma Narrows Bridge by 75 cents, with a higher reduction for vehicles with more than three axels despite pushback from the community. At the previous commission meeting in July, the committee unveiled...
KOMO News
Weather: Heat returns Wednesday, Thursday across Puget Sound region
Those sensitive to heat will want to take it easy Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures reach well into the 80s and within record territory Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows in the urban areas hold steady in the mid-60s overnight, and Thursday will be even hotter, with more locations making it to that 90-degree mark across Puget Sound.
downtownbellevue.com
Completion Delayed On East Link Light Rail At Least One Year
The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee recently received a detailed briefing on continuing efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link construction projects, including the East Link project. According to the release, “While the East Link extension was planned to open in mid-2023, construction challenges are currently projected to delay the completion by at least a year.”
KOMO News
Minnesota man dies after jumping off 40-foot cliff at Olympic National Park
PORT ANGELES, Wash. — A Minnesota man visiting Washington state died Tuesday after jumping off a 40-foot cliff at Lake Crescent. Olympic National Park officials say Tou Yang, 43, was at Lake Crescent around 11:30 a.m. at the popular Devil’s Punchbowl location on the lake. Yang jumped off...
Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday
SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
nbcrightnow.com
Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
Seattle Fire responds to hit-and-run boat collision on Lake Washington
The Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of two boats colliding on Lake Washington Saturday night, according to the SFD. At about 9:36 p.m., water rescue responded to a report of two boats colliding near the 800 block of Lake Washington Boulevard. Initial reports said six people were injured,...
KOMO News
Seattle-area schools scramble to fill bus driver jobs, parents warned about route changes
SEATTLE — As several school districts in Western Washington struggle to hire enough bus drivers, Seattle Public Schools are advising parents that their child's bus routes could be subject to change. The state's largest public school district, which contracts out its bus service, may be forced to have some...
HOV lane violations seeing sharp rise in Washington state, says WSP
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers have seen a significant increase in drivers illegally using high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes just this past week, as they caught 170 HOV violators in just a 2.5-hour span in King County. "By the time that HOV violators sees us there's a...
KOMO News
Search underway for boat that collided with another boat on Lake Washington, injuring 5
SEATTLE — The search for a boat that reportedly fled following a crash on Lake Washington Saturday evening that sent five people to the hospital has turned up empty so far. Ted Dominguez was the other person whose boat was involved in the crash, and he said that he never saw it coming.
KOMO News
Semi-truck driver dead, I-5 SB closed down south of Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — Commuters are stuck in a 7-mile backup on I-5 after a fatal accident Monday morning not far from Tumwater. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the accident involving a semi-truck happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue SW. It’s...
shorelineareanews.com
Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations
Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
The Stranger
What Will They Do with His Garden?
Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View
If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
KOMO News
Washington state, Oregon, California seek to halt expansion of methane gas pipeline
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a motion Monday to stop the expansion of a methane gas pipeline in the state. The Gas Transmission Northwest pipeline is owned by the company behind the Keystone XL pipeline. Ferguson's motion claims the company's request to expand would...
Yakima Herald Republic
Central Washington family that owns Wautoma solar project site explains benefits of proposal
Much of the discussion regarding solar power has focused on the “green energy” benefit it would provide for consumers, the state and the environment as Washington officials hope to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Solar power farms and their thousands of solar panels also benefit another group: landowners...
