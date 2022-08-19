ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

riptidefish.com

Seattle Salmon Fishing Report – August 2022

If you can’t tell from all my recent posts and reports, I absolutely live for salmon fishing in Puget Sound during the summer months. The early alarm clock wake-up is welcomed on every day I get to push out of the slip or boat ramp and cruise out to the fishing grounds. If you are like me, this is our time to breath it all in… the calm summer waters of Puget Sound, watching the sun crest over the eastern shoreline, planning the day, and deploying our thoughtfully prepared rigging and gear in hopes of a big catch. I wanted to send out a late-August post of the recent happenings in Central Puget Sound’s prime salmon spot, Marine Area 10.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Two weekend boat crashes on Puget Sound waterways stir safety concerns

SEATTLE — Seattle police continued their search Monday for a hit-and-run boat operator that left five people hurt over the weekend after a late night crash with another boat, authorities said. The Saturday night crash on Lake Washington was the second boat collisions within 24 hours on area waterways.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Residents react to scheduled West Seattle Bridge reopening

SEATTLE — Some residents of West Seattle are hopeful regarding the scheduled reopening of the West Seattle Bridge, while others are skeptical. Sarah and David Hecht moved to West Seattle during the pandemic with their rescue pup Big Mama. Their weekends are spent exploring with their 4-month-old daughter, Madelyn. They stay close by.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Weather: Heat returns Wednesday, Thursday across Puget Sound region

Those sensitive to heat will want to take it easy Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures reach well into the 80s and within record territory Wednesday afternoon. Overnight lows in the urban areas hold steady in the mid-60s overnight, and Thursday will be even hotter, with more locations making it to that 90-degree mark across Puget Sound.
SEATTLE, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Completion Delayed On East Link Light Rail At Least One Year

The Sound Transit Board System Expansion Committee recently received a detailed briefing on continuing efforts to identify new opening dates for current Link construction projects, including the East Link project. According to the release, “While the East Link extension was planned to open in mid-2023, construction challenges are currently projected to delay the completion by at least a year.”
REDMOND, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Another scorcher on the way with record-breaking heat possible Thursday

SEATTLE — The Western Washington heat continues to trend upward with a ridge of high-pressure pushing temperatures into the high 80s on Wednesday. A heat advisory goes into effect at noon and will remain in effect through midnight on Thursday as temperatures will hit 90, potentially breaking a new daily record. The record temperature for Aug. 25 was 89 degrees in 1933.
SEATTLE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOMO News

Semi-truck driver dead, I-5 SB closed down south of Tumwater

TUMWATER, Wash. — Commuters are stuck in a 7-mile backup on I-5 after a fatal accident Monday morning not far from Tumwater. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the accident involving a semi-truck happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue SW. It’s...
TUMWATER, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Brown Bear Car Wash celebrates its 65th birthday Thursday, August 25 with FREE “Beary Clean” car washes at 28 tunnel locations

Last year’s one-day event added sparkle and shine to 32,639 cars and trucks across the Puget Sound area. The Seattle-based, family-owned company has provided 513,157 free “Beary Clean” washes over the past 15 years to celebrate its “birthday” and to honor former and current service members on Veterans Day.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

What Will They Do with His Garden?

Toward the end of a long dirt path, a man known as Cuba lives in a two-bedroom, one-bathroom home that he constructed with his own two hands in just four months. On a clear day, he can see a driving range from a porch he fashioned from scrap pallets. The porch wraps around his huge, leafy garden and leads up to his plywood door.
SEATTLE, WA
102.7 KORD

See $11 Million Bellevue Mansion For Sale with Unreal Seattle View

If only I had a little bit more money, I would swoop in and buy this Mansion Estate for sale in Bellevue! This 7 bedroom, 10 bath, 10,000 square foot thing of beauty will only cost you about $50,000 per MONTH in mortgage payments! The cost is $11,000,000.00 however if you figure out the total mortgage, it is closer to $14.2 million!
BELLEVUE, WA

