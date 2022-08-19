State removes thousands of tons of debris from properties damaged by 2021 wildfires

Read full article on original website
Get back to work: California unemployment rate hits record low as state adds more jobs
The state of California saw a record-low unemployment rate in July, as well as the largest job gain since February. According to state numbers released this mont by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office, California’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent, a rate that hasn’t been seen since the data series began in 1976. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, California’s unemployment rate was at 4.1 percent.
Demystifying Data: With millions of Californians uninsured, organizations fill the gaps
Sarah Gordon, the executive director of Clinic By The Bay, a nonprofit helping uninsured adults, discusses the challenges facing those without health insurance. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
California’s fast-food bill could link chains to wage theft and other workplace violations
CALIFORNIA LAWMAKERS THIS month are considering a fast food bill that would significantly shift the relationship between restaurant workers and the corporate chains whose products they sell. If Assembly Bill 257restaurant passes, California would be the first state to assign labor liability to fast food corporations and not just their...
Newsom vetoes bill legalizing safe drug use sites, cites ‘unintended consequences’
Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill Monday that would have legalized safe consumption sites for illegal narcotics, arguing that the bill would not foster a safe and sustainable overdose prevention effort. Senate Bill 57, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, would have authorized a supervised consumption site pilot program...
High-Speed Rail Authority approves final environmental documents for San Jose-San Francisco section
The California high speed rail governing board approved the final environmental documents Thursday for the San Jose-to-San Francisco section, completing clearance of the project’s Northern California leg. The California High-Speed Rail Authority’s Board of Directors approved the environmental impact report and statement for the roughly 50-mile stretch, which will...
California parents push back as frustration spurs many to run for local school boards
ACROSS CALIFORNIA, PARENTS’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical race theory and LGBTQ+ education. Others want to make sure the...
A movement rises to change the teaching of reading
When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
San Jose council unwilling to take a gamble on two sports betting props on state ballot
TWO STATEWIDE PROPOSITIONS to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November — and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The City Council unanimously voted last week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
AG Bonta puts his weight behind Livermore’s effort to toss lawsuit over downtown housing
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has submitted an amicus brief in a lawsuit filed by the group Save Livermore Downtown against the city of Livermore, supporting the city’s request for dismissal, or expedited review, of an appeal challenging the city’s approval of Eden Housing’s 130-unit, downtown affordable housing project.
As current session nears end, Newsom spurs Legislature to enact climate change targets
RAMPING UP GOLAS for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100 percent clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells. Newsom also is seeking regulations from the state Air Resources Board...
Newsom’s state Supreme Court chief justice pick would represent first Latina in the role
IN A STATE that doesn’t have many Latinas either sitting on the judicial bench or arguing cases before it, Patricia Guerrero would make history as chief justice on California’s highest court. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday nominated Guerrero, 50, to be chief justice of the California Supreme Court....
