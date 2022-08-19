ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Chain In Western New York Is Offering Flu Vaccine

It’s almost flu season once again, and one Western New York chain will now be offering the flu vaccine to combat the illness. According to the CDC, flu season starts to spread more so in the fall and winter with a peak between December and February. The flu season can usually last until May, and that’s why so many people opt to get the vaccine early on in the season.
BUFFALO, NY
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach

OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the seventh beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI

New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Local SPCAs seeing influx of pets

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped there by their owners due to financial hardships they had been facing. On Tuesday morning, someone dropped off five Yorkies because they just went...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York

There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
EAST AURORA, NY
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought

GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
GASPORT, NY
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information related to Town of Tonawanda stabbing

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information related to a stabbing that happened last week in the Town of Tonawanda. The Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports that officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault on Wednesday, Aug. 17. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.
TONAWANDA, NY
