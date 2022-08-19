Read full article on original website
Erie County extends clerk's outreach center hours for pistol permits
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With some New York gun regulations changing on Sept. 1, Erie County will extend the hours of the clerk's outreach center for people to submit pistol permits ahead of that deadline next week. When those gun reforms go into effect, there will be added requirements for...
Registration now open for Niagara County household hazardous waste collection
NEWFANE, N.Y. — If you have hazardous materials like paint, pool chemicals and other household cleaning products, registration has now opened for the next Niagara County household hazardous waste (HHW) collection event. The collection event will be held on Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. - noon at the Town...
Famous Chain In Western New York Is Offering Flu Vaccine
It’s almost flu season once again, and one Western New York chain will now be offering the flu vaccine to combat the illness. According to the CDC, flu season starts to spread more so in the fall and winter with a peak between December and February. The flu season can usually last until May, and that’s why so many people opt to get the vaccine early on in the season.
Dog Found Burned, Abandoned Alongside Road In Cattaraugus County
OLEAN, NY (WNY News Now) – A puppy dog found burned and abandoned alongside a rural highway in Cattaraugus County has died from his injuries. This, as investigators are now pushing to find the person responsible for this malicious act. The puppy was found concealed in a bag last...
Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach
OLCOTT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach. This is the seventh beach advisory that has been issued for Olcott Beach this summer. The health department issued the advisory Tuesday saying the water is not suitable for swimming "because of...
Wetzel's Pretzels opening 1st WNY location
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — People looking to get their pretzel fix will now have a new option at Walden Galleria. On Wednesday, the Galleria announced that Wetzel's Pretzels will be coming to the mall this fall. The national pretzel chain will open a bakery on the upper level of the...
Roswell Park celebrates expansion of head, neck, and dental outpatient center
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center celebrated the reopening of one of its cancer treatment centers following an expansion. The Head & Neck Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Speech Pathology & Dental Center opened in a 12,600 square-foot space on the third floor of the main hospital.
New York State Police Arrest Several WNY People For Drugs, Harassment, DWI
New York State Police have been busy in Western New York. Several people were recently arrested on charges including DWI, drugs, and harassment. A 40-year-old Jamestown man was arrested for Aggravated Harassment on August 22, 2022. State Police from Jamestown were called to a home in Mayville for a harassment complaint. William Soto allegedly called the victim and threatened her life. He was arrested at his home and then taken to the precinct in Jamestown for processing. He was then transported to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Local SPCAs seeing influx of pets
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped there by their owners due to financial hardships they had been facing. On Tuesday morning, someone dropped off five Yorkies because they just went...
Important Deadline Approaching For Gun Owners In Western New York
There is a deadline looming here in New York State regarding firearms and, more specifically, handguns. Governor Hochul has previously announced that new laws and regulations will be put in to place as of September 1st here in the Empire State. At this point, it isn't all that clear exactly what the regulations might be and how the changes will be implemented and that is why Erie County is extending hours.
Zephyr closes on Buffalo land for planned $300M cannabis campus
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Construction on the first building in a cannabis R&D and production complex at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park will start this week following the sale of 80 acres of city-owned land to the project’s development team. According to Aug. 24 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s...
Former Bill Cole Beasley puts Orchard Park house on the market
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has put his Orchard Park house up for sale for $1.5 million, 45% more than what he paid for the residence in May 2019. The house at 3421 Angle Road went on the market Aug. 19, listed with...
Reward offered for information in connection to homicide in June
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in connection to a homicide that occurred in Buffalo in June.
East Aurora Antique Mall owner buys another 160 acres
EAST AURORA, N.Y. — The owner of the East Aurora Antique Mall has closed on a deal that doubles the amount of land he owns nearby. American Holding Co. LLC, whose managing member is Russ Scherrer, acquired 160 acres of vacant land at 11283 Big Tree Road in Wales, according to Aug. 23 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
WHEC TV-10
Livingston County man run over while flagging at job site
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Livingston County man remains in serious condition at Strong Memorial Hospital after he was run over while working as a flagger for a paving company earlier this month. Bernie Fischer’s family shared their story with News10NBC Investigative Reporter Jennifer Lewke in hopes of getting...
WNY apple farm feeling impact of drought
GASPORT, N.Y. — With parts of Western New York continuing to experience a summer drought, local businesses like Becker Farms in Niagara County are seeing the effects first hand. Last weekend Becker Farms opened its gates for Western New Yorkers to get their first glimpse of this year’s apple...
WGRZ TV
Animal shelters getting influx of pets
The Niagara County SPCA has been accepting a lot of strays. They've also accepted a lot of animals who were dumped here by their owners.
Kaleida Health workers to hold strike authorization vote next month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The vote is in. Two unions representing thousands of Kaleida Health workers have voted in favor of a strike authorization vote. This means workers will now have a chance to decide whether they want to strike or not. Now if the majority votes yes, the bargaining...
161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]
The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
Crime Stoppers WNY offering reward for information related to Town of Tonawanda stabbing
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY is offering a reward for information related to a stabbing that happened last week in the Town of Tonawanda. The Town of Tonawanda Police Department reports that officers were called to the area of Sheridan Parkside Drive and Pyle Court around 9:45 p.m. to investigate an assault on Wednesday, Aug. 17. When officers arrived to the scene, they say a 67-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds.
